South Carolina suffers as one of the worst-hit states for flu
HILTON HEAD, S.C. (WTOC) - The Southeast is seeing higher flu numbers than the rest of the country right now, with South Carolina getting hit worse than most. “The flu season came early this year. It came about six weeks earlier than what we would usually expect,” said Dr. Andrew Krieger, an emergency medicine physician.
FIRST ALERT: Tropical system could affect Lowcountry weather by week’s end
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Forecasters are keeping an eye on a system expected to develop within the next 48 hours that could bring increasing rain to the Lowcountry. An area of low pressure is developing about 100 miles north of Puerto Rico and is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Live...
3 South Carolina Powerball tickets will mean big money for lucky customers, officials say
COLUMBIA, S.C. — After a single ticket sold in California won the world record Powerball jackpot worth $2.04 billion ($997.6 million cash,), officials said a ticket worth $1 million was purchased in South Carolina. The winning Powerball number for Monday, Nov. 7 were:. 10, 33, 41, 47, 56, and...
Democrat James Clyburn wins re-election to South Carolina's 6th Congressional District
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WTGS) — Democrat James Clyburn won re-election against Republican Duke Buckner for South Carolina's 6th Congressional District, according to the Associated Press. LIVE ELECTION COVERAGE: Midterm election updates throughout Georgia, South Carolina. He has served as the House Majority Whip since 2019. Clyburn has served as the...
Powerball draws for a world record $1.9 billion
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — With no winner on Saturday and Powerball players have another chance at winning a world record jackpot. Powerball draws for $1.9 BILLION Monday night. That’s $929 million in cash to whoever can stop this jackpot run that began in early August. Monday’s drawing will...
$2.04 billion Powerball jackpot won in California, $1 Million and Two $50,000 Wins in SC
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A single ticket sold in California won the world record Powerball jackpot worth $2.04 BILLION ($997.6 million cash). In South Carolina, two tickets sold in Fort Mill and one in Aiken are big winners. A ticket worth $1 MILLION was purchased at the 7-Eleven at...
Here are the key election results from South Carolina
View live election results for key contests in South Carolina. Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
Daylight Saving Time isn’t gone…yet
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Lighter mornings and darker evenings are on the way as Daylight Saving Time comes to an end this weekend. At 2 a.m. Sunday, U.S. clocks will turn back one hour and revert to standard time, shifting sunrise and sunset an hour earlier and ushering in four plus months of darker winter evenings.
South Carolina cake shop named one of Oprah's 'Favorite Things' for 2022
Oprah Winfrey's "Favorite Things" list was released last week and among the tech, trinkets and cosmetics is a South Carolina business. Oprah called out Spartanburg-based cake shop Caroline's Cakes and their new sweet potato cake:. I’ve highlighted some of the other goodies from this bakery in years past, but lately...
South Carolina city named among 'Best of the World' for culture, history
CHARLESTON, S.C. — It's a popular city in a state full of history that itself is in a country rich in cultural heritage. But one South Carolina landmark made a very short list - in no small part because of a renewed interest in examining a grim aspect of its past.
One Of Best Places To Live In South Carolina Is Not Surprising To Us
Forbes magazine named Myrtle Beach, South Carolina one of the best places to live in South Carolina. The article pointed to affordability, jobs and miles of beach as reasons for inclusion on the list. Writer Josh Patoka also mentioned the area’s industries of aerospace, health care and technology as positives. Also, restaurants, attractions and mild winters helped move Myrtle Beach to the number two spot. With a population of just over 37,000, median home prices less than $400,000 and average income more than $40,000, Myrtle Beach scores points. We spend a lot of our time there in summers. And, our son attends school at nearby Coastal Carolina University. In fact, he just told me last night he could see himself living there after college.
Monday headlines: Powerball jackpot is huge at $1.9 billion (yes, billion)
The drawing for the huge record jackpot is tonight. The odds of winning are 1 in 292 million. The last Powerball winner was Aug. 3 — and the jackpot has been growing since then. State officials say South Carolinians are spending millions on boosting the jackpot. On Thursday, for...
Gov. McMaster announces 2023 tax rate cuts for SC businesses
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Governor Henry McMaster and S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce Executive Director Dan Ellzey announced that South Carolina’s unemployment insurance (UI) tax rates will decrease or remain the same in 2023 for all employers. According to a release provided to ABC Columbia News, this decision...
Electrolux announces thousands of layoffs
MUSC Dr. Elizabeth Mack talks about advice for parents as flu season gets underway. University of South Carolina geophysicist Dr. Dan Frost talks about earthquakes that continue to shake South Carolina.
Avian flu found in dead domesticated birds in Beaufort County
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. — Clemson Extension is warning South Carolina poultry operations that a form of flu that's often deadly to birds has been found in a Lowcountry flock. According to the agency, a mixed flock of domesticated birds in Beaufort County has tested positive for a Eurasian strain of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI).
Full Results | Henry McMaster wins SC governor's race
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Voters in South Carolina have made their pick of who they want to be the next governor of South Carolina between incumbent Gov. Henry McMaster and challengers Joe Cunningham and Morgan Reeves. We have the latest South Carolina governor election results posted here and we’ll be updating those throughout the evening.
McMaster projected to beat Cunningham, winning re-election for South Carolina Governor
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WPDE) — South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster is projected to win the re-election for governor. He has been governor since January of 2017, but has been a public servant of the state for 20 years. South Carolina Republican Party Chairman Drew McKissick said with McMaster’s history, he...
Up to $800 payment coming to South Carolina residents soon
money in handPhoto by Alexander Mils (Unsplash) Here is some great news for your wallet if you live in South Carolina and have filed your taxes recently. Some money is likely coming your way. According to the South Carolina Department of Revenue, the state will be issuing close to one billion dollars to eligible taxpayers. There is an overage and this money will be issued before the end of the year to taxpayers.
3 Beautiful but Underrated Beaches in South Carolina
If you live in South Carolina and you love to explore new places, here is a list of three amazing beaches in South Carolina that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of these places are highly praised by both local people and travellers.
This City in SC Was Named the #1 City in the U.S.
This SC city was named the #1 City in the U.S.Hotels.com. There are approximately 19,495 cities in America as of 2018 according to the U.S. Census. Many of those cities are beautiful, have a lot of opportunities, and are great places to visit or even become a resident. One major national publication thinks one city in South Carolina is the #1 City in the U.S. for 2022! In this article, we will reveal the city and why the publication named the city as the best of the best in the U.S.!
