South Carolina State

WRDW-TV

South Carolina suffers as one of the worst-hit states for flu

HILTON HEAD, S.C. (WTOC) - The Southeast is seeing higher flu numbers than the rest of the country right now, with South Carolina getting hit worse than most. “The flu season came early this year. It came about six weeks earlier than what we would usually expect,” said Dr. Andrew Krieger, an emergency medicine physician.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
wach.com

Powerball draws for a world record $1.9 billion

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — With no winner on Saturday and Powerball players have another chance at winning a world record jackpot. Powerball draws for $1.9 BILLION Monday night. That’s $929 million in cash to whoever can stop this jackpot run that began in early August. Monday’s drawing will...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
abccolumbia.com

Daylight Saving Time isn’t gone…yet

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Lighter mornings and darker evenings are on the way as Daylight Saving Time comes to an end this weekend. At 2 a.m. Sunday, U.S. clocks will turn back one hour and revert to standard time, shifting sunrise and sunset an hour earlier and ushering in four plus months of darker winter evenings.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
country1037fm.com

One Of Best Places To Live In South Carolina Is Not Surprising To Us

Forbes magazine named Myrtle Beach, South Carolina one of the best places to live in South Carolina. The article pointed to affordability, jobs and miles of beach as reasons for inclusion on the list. Writer Josh Patoka also mentioned the area’s industries of aerospace, health care and technology as positives. Also, restaurants, attractions and mild winters helped move Myrtle Beach to the number two spot. With a population of just over 37,000, median home prices less than $400,000 and average income more than $40,000, Myrtle Beach scores points. We spend a lot of our time there in summers. And, our son attends school at nearby Coastal Carolina University. In fact, he just told me last night he could see himself living there after college.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
abccolumbia.com

Gov. McMaster announces 2023 tax rate cuts for SC businesses

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Governor Henry McMaster and S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce Executive Director Dan Ellzey announced that South Carolina’s unemployment insurance (UI) tax rates will decrease or remain the same in 2023 for all employers. According to a release provided to ABC Columbia News, this decision...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
FOX Carolina

Electrolux announces thousands of layoffs

MUSC Dr. Elizabeth Mack talks about advice for parents as flu season gets underway. University of South Carolina geophysicist Dr. Dan Frost talks about earthquakes that continue to shake South Carolina.
COLUMBIA, SC
WLTX.com

Avian flu found in dead domesticated birds in Beaufort County

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. — Clemson Extension is warning South Carolina poultry operations that a form of flu that's often deadly to birds has been found in a Lowcountry flock. According to the agency, a mixed flock of domesticated birds in Beaufort County has tested positive for a Eurasian strain of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI).
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
WLTX.com

Full Results | Henry McMaster wins SC governor's race

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Voters in South Carolina have made their pick of who they want to be the next governor of South Carolina between incumbent Gov. Henry McMaster and challengers Joe Cunningham and Morgan Reeves. We have the latest South Carolina governor election results posted here and we’ll be updating those throughout the evening.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
J.R. Heimbigner

Up to $800 payment coming to South Carolina residents soon

money in handPhoto by Alexander Mils (Unsplash) Here is some great news for your wallet if you live in South Carolina and have filed your taxes recently. Some money is likely coming your way. According to the South Carolina Department of​ Revenue, the state will be issuing close to one billion dollars to eligible taxpayers. There is an overage and this money will be issued before the end of the year to taxpayers.
Alina Andras

3 Beautiful but Underrated Beaches in South Carolina

If you live in South Carolina and you love to explore new places, here is a list of three amazing beaches in South Carolina that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of these places are highly praised by both local people and travellers.
Kennardo G. James

This City in SC Was Named the #1 City in the U.S.

This SC city was named the #1 City in the U.S.Hotels.com. There are approximately 19,495 cities in America as of 2018 according to the U.S. Census. Many of those cities are beautiful, have a lot of opportunities, and are great places to visit or even become a resident. One major national publication thinks one city in South Carolina is the #1 City in the U.S. for 2022! In this article, we will reveal the city and why the publication named the city as the best of the best in the U.S.!
CHARLESTON, SC

