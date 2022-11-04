Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
USPS Suspends Service In Riverside, California ImmediatelyBryan DijkhuizenRiverside, CA
Are These Missing Women The Victims Of A Serial Killer The LAPD Hid From The Public For Over 20 Years?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedLos Angeles, CA
Two Men Admitted Killing Her, But No One Knows Who She Is: The Irvine Jane DoeThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedIrvine, CA
Her Mother's Fiancé Said She Vanished Almost 20 Years Ago. What Happened To This Los Angeles Teen?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedLos Angeles, CA
Where to Eat for Free on Veterans Day in Los AngelesCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Related
mynewsla.com
South Gate Shooting Leaves One Man Dead
A man was shot and killed Tuesday evening in South Gate. Deputies responded at 6:49 p.m. to the 3000 block of Firestone Boulevard, between State Street and Long Beach Boulevard, where they found the victim, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
mynewsla.com
Man Shot to Death in Dispute Outside Motel in North Hills; Suspect Sought
A man was shot to death during a dispute with another man outside a North Hills motel, and police Monday sought the public’s help to solve the crime. The shooting was reported about 9:40 p.m. Sunday in the 8400 block of Sepulveda Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
mynewsla.com
Man Stabbed to Death Near LACC; Suspect Sought
A man was stabbed to death near Los Angeles City College Monday, prompting the college to be placed on lockdown as authorities searched for the suspect. The stabbing was reported about 2:05 p.m. at the parking garage located in the 800 block of North Heliotrope Drive near the college, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
mynewsla.com
Ex-Sheriff’s Deputy Convicted of False Report in Shooting Hoax
A former Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy accused of falsely claiming to have been shot outside the Lancaster sheriff’s station was convicted Tuesday of a misdemeanor charge of making a false report of a crime, but acquitted of two felony counts of insurance fraud. Angel Raul Reinosa —...
mynewsla.com
LAPD Officer Stabbed on Mental Health Call
A female Los Angeles Police Department officer was stabbed while responding to a mental health investigation and the 22-year-old suspect was arrested, authorities said Tuesday. Arlandus Triplett was booked on suspicion of attempt murder on a police officer and was being held on $2.1 million bail, according to the LAPD...
mynewsla.com
Woman Convicted of Fatal DUI in Anaheim
A 50-year-old La Mirada woman was convicted Tuesday of second-degree murder for the alcohol-fueled collision that killed a pedestrian near Disneyland. Stefanie Lyn Bieser was convicted for the collision that killed 54-year-old Louis Rosales of Fresno who was walking south on Disneyland Drive, north of Katella Avenue, at 11:04 p.m. Feb. 9, 2019, when he was hit by the 2007 Chrysler PT Cruiser driven by Bieser, according to police and prosecutors.
mynewsla.com
Man, 42, Reported Missing in Covina
A 42-year-old man last seen in Covina Tuesday was reported missing. Jefferey Gene Woolard was last seen Tuesday in the 4900 block of North Vogue Avenue, near Gladstone High School, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. Woolard is white, 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs 200 pounds, with...
mynewsla.com
Man Shot to Death in Dispute with Another at North Hills Motel
A man was shot to death during a dispute with another man at a North Hills motel, authorities said Monday. The shooting was reported about 9:40 p.m. Sunday in the 8400 block of Sepulveda Boulevard, according to a desk officer at the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations Center. The...
mynewsla.com
Driver Gets Plea Bargain in DUI Crash in Santa Ana
A 27-year-old man involved in a crash in Santa Ana that left one victim in critical condition pleaded guilty Tuesday to drunken driving and was sentenced to 10 days in jail. Angel Rodriguez pleaded guilty to misdemeanor counts of driving under the influence of alcohol and driving with a blood alcohol content of.08% or more. He was placed on three years of informal probation and ordered to participate in a six-month first-offender alcohol program.
mynewsla.com
Woman Reported Missing in Santa Clarita Found
A woman with schizophrenia who went missing in Santa Clarita has been found, authorities said Tuesday. Dayan Eishoo, 32, was last seen at about 8:20 p.m. Monday in the 27000 block of Camp Plenty Road, and authorities sought the public’s help to find her. On Tuesday afternoon, the Los...
mynewsla.com
One Man Dead, Others Wounded in Montebello Stabbings
One man was killed Sunday evening and several other people were wounded in an apparent family dispute that led to rash of stabbings at a home in Montebello. The stabbings were reported at 5:51 p.m. in the 200 block of North Fifth Street, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
mynewsla.com
1 Man Dead, 3 Others Wounded in Family Dispute at Montebello Apartment
One man was killed and several other males were wounded in an apparent family dispute that led to rash of stabbings at a home in Montebello, authorities said Monday. The stabbings were reported at 5:51 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of North Fifth Street, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
mynewsla.com
Orange County Sheriff’s Investigators Ask for Help Identifying Homicide Victim
Orange County sheriff’s investigators Monday released a rendering of an unknown homicide victim in the hopes it will spur leads in the case. The victim’s body was found Dec. 24, 2013, by a commercial fishing boat about a mile off the coast of Newport Beach. At that time, investigators speculated the victim was white or potentially Latino, but the body was so decomposed it was to difficult to confirm, deputies said.
mynewsla.com
Driver Arrested for Alleged DUI in Fatal Hit-and-Run in Garden Grove
A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run accident Sunday in Garden Grove and the driver was arrested after fleeing the scene on suspicion of driving under the influence, police said. The victim, identified only as a 53-year-old transient, was struck at about 1:55 a.m. in the 12000 block of Brookhurst...
mynewsla.com
Four People Stabbed in Montebello
Multiple people were injured Sunday in a reported stabbing attack in Montebello. Details were unclear, but CBS2 reported from the scene that the attack occurred at a home in the 200 block of Fifth Street near Whittier Boulevard, and four people were hospitalized in unknown condition. All four people were...
mynewsla.com
Arson Suspect Detained in Lake Forest Vegetation Fire
A person has been detained in what authorities are calling an intentionally set vegetation fire Sunday at a creek bed in Lake Forest. Firefighters dispatched at 10:59 a.m. to the area of Brookhollow and Sunlight Creek stopped the forward progress of the fire at 11:48 a.m., said Orange County Fire Authority Capt. Thanh Nguyen.
mynewsla.com
Man Hit by SUV and Killed in Huntington Beach
A Laguna Beach man was fatally struck by an SUV Monday in Huntington Beach. Officers went to Beach Boulevard north of Slater Avenue about 2:30 a.m., the Huntington Beach Police Department reported. The 30-year-old man died at the scene, police said. His name was withheld pending notification of his relatives.
mynewsla.com
Man Hit by Truck, Killed Beside 210 Freeway in La Canada Flintridge
A man killed when he was struck by a truck on a roadway next to the Foothill (210) Freeway in La Canada Flintridge was publicly identified Monday. Jesse Villarreal was 22 years old, according to the coroner’s office. The death was reported at 10:14 a.m. Saturday when a witness...
mynewsla.com
One Injured Person Freed from Wreckage in 60 Freeway Rollover in Moreno Valley
A male motorist was injured Sunday evening when an SUV overturned on the Moreno Valley (60) Freeway in Moreno Valley. The crash was reported at 9:23 p.m. on the eastbound Moreno Valley Freeway west of Gilman Springs Road, according to the California Highway Patrol. Firefighters reported the male driver was...
mynewsla.com
Silver Alert Issued for Man Last Seen in Menifee
A Silver Alert was issued Monday for a 72-year-old man who was reported missing after last being seen in Menifee. Michael Moren was last seen about 2:30 p.m., though his last approximate whereabouts were not known, according to the California Highway Patrol, which issued the alert on behalf of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
Comments / 0