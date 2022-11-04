Members of the Newport Center Volunteer Fire Department respond to a house fire Sunday. Firefighters were toned out at 1:41 p.m. by a call reporting a structure fire on Route 105. Members of the Troy, Jay, and Lowell fire departments were called to help through Mutual Aid. The Newport Center department quickly took control of the fire, and contained it in the kitchen of the house. The Troy Fire Department arrived and assisted. The house sustained severe heat, smoke, and water damage. No flames were visible from the road, but large billows of white smoke poured out of the edges of the building’s roof. Route 105 was briefly closed while the firefighters came and went in their trucks. The owners of the house were not home at the time and nobody was hurt. Photo by Matthew Wilson.

NEWPORT, VT ・ 1 DAY AGO