Pinkbike.com
Video: Long Live Digger, Long Live the Shore
The North Shore is the motherland of modern mountain biking. We went back to our roots this autumn to meet legendary trailbuilder Todd “Digger” Fiander. The saturated, mercurial landscape of British Columbia’s North Shore has been cemented in many riders’ minds as the birthplace of modern mountain biking. The fern-lined and root-entangled trails of this region were captured and circulated in the glossy pages of print magazines and influential VHS tapes, including the North Shore Extreme series that revealed trails unlike anything we’d ever seen before. Grainy, handheld video depicted skillful bike handling on originative features, all built by hand on steep and deep terrain.
Pinkbike.com
Movies For Your Monday
Paul Genovese - For Your Entertainment: Paul riding like it's a modern New World Disorder segment. Tour De Gnar 2022: A dream team tames the toughest lines of the Sea to Sky. Riders: Cami Nogueiraa, Steve Vanderhoek, CJ Hauptman, Max Grayson, Ryan Rodriguez, Nate Spitz, Mark Mathews, Peter Salido, Lewis Buchanan, Aven Elsberg, Sergi Massot, and Yoann Barelli.
Pinkbike.com
Video: Brett Penfold Rides Trials on a Trail Bike
Brett has one mountain bike and does everything on it. And with new a baby on the horizon, and full-time working life restricting riding time to a "whenever you get the chance" basis, it was high time to film some of Brett's trials inspired manoeuvres on his local trails and bikepark at Danny Hart's Descend Bikepark / Hamsterley Forest in the North East of England.
realitytitbit.com
Pinkbike.com
Video: Greg Watts and Friends Ride Mongoose Team Session
Mongoose pro Greg Watts has been talking to fellow teammate Josh Hult all year about all the builds he’s been working on in his area, so they made an end of season decision to session it all!. “Working with bike parks is awesome, but watching friends enjoy it with...
Pinkbike.com
Video: Remy Metailler Chases Kirk McDowall on E-Bikes at Vedder Mountain
Atfer not riding with Kirk Mc Dowall for a while, we are both back with a trail preview video. New location, but also new type of bike. On this day, we both had a limited amount of time and the forest fires had made the air pretty smokey, so we took our e-bikes and it was a good choice! We did 2.5 laps of the mountain, and a lot more descending than we would have done on regular bikes.
Pinkbike.com
Video: Riding a Dragons Back & Brown Serpents in 'Joe and Bo's Bedtime Story'
There's no doubting that as we morph from child to adult, the physical boundaries that dictate our lives get bigger, broader and opportunities open up. The world, so to speak, is our oyster. A child's ability to explore of their own accord is a very different experience. Their world is...
Pinkbike.com
Burning Question: Why Are So Many Bike Manufacturers Putting Cables Through the Headset?
You may have noticed that a lot of recently released bikes have their cables routed through the upper headset bearing. Let's just say this move has proven a little controversial among Pinkbike commenters. One obvious downside is that replacing that upper bearing is going to involve detaching the brake hoses and the dropper and shifter cables.
Pinkbike.com
Dylan Stark's Red Bull Rampage POV is Wild
Here is my Gopro POV from Redbull Rampage 2022, Shot on a Gopro hero 11. Riding a custom painted YT Industries Tues. This was my first time riding at Redbull Rampage and I was stoked to make it to the finish in one piece. Didn't get to take a second run due to wind but hope to be invited back next year.— Dylan Stark.
Pinkbike.com
Video: Making the Switch from Pro Road Racing to XC in 'Choosing a Different Path'
At 22 years old, Alexey Vermeulen was living the life he always thought he wanted — as a pro road cyclist on the UCI WorldTour. But he wasn’t living his dreams. He wasn’t making a positive impact in other people’s lives beyond bike racing as he wanted. So, he made a change. He hung up his road bike and chose a different path — an off-road journey that led him to the start line of the Stages Cycling Leadville Trail 100 MTB— stop #4 of the Life Time Grand Prix presented by Mazda.
Pinkbike.com
Slack Randoms: Raleigh Relaunches the Burner BMX, Parisian Bicycle Hearses, Rocket Lawn Chairs & More
We use Slack as our workplace communication tool at Pinkbike and we have a #randoms channel which we use to share an assortment of videos and stories from all corners of the cycling world and beyond... We thought a couple of the moments from the past week were too good not to share with a wider audience, so here are some of the highlights.
Pinkbike.com
Video: Fabio Wibmer's Top 7 Stunts
Good lord. This is vloggy and long, but worth your while. It's heavy to see some of the stuff behind the scenes of Fabio's wildest moments.
Pinkbike.com
Video: 6 Downcountry Bikes Ridden & Rated - Field Test Roundtable
Predominantly French-speaking, the residents of Quebec are major recreationalists and have been hosting mountain bike events on purpose-built trails for decades. Take the notoriously demanding Mont St. Anne World Cup cross-country track, for example. Jagged bedrock, mud-covered roots, and sandy berms have claimed more than a few rims and tires from the world’s best. Quebec’s trail networks do have it all. What better of place to base ourselves for another Downcountry Field Test?
Bikerumor
Swift Industries X Blue Lug debut their Caldera Cycling Bag & Clothing Collection!
Support us! BikeRumor may earn a small commission from affiliate links in this article. There were so many amazing collaborations being showcased at the Philly Bike Expo this last weekend, it was hard for me to focus my efforts. But one struck a cord and was also debuting at the PBE.
Pinkbike.com
ProTaper Releases New Carbon, Aluminum & XC Bars
New products from the iconic brand celebrate the glorious past with products designed for the future. The ProTaper brand through the years has become the go-to cockpit solution for those athletes who want something better out of their time in the saddle. Respect for the brand has been honed over the years as each and every new product highlighted the dedication to constant improvement and innovation. A brief look over the product history only serves to underscore the depths to which ProTaper has been involved at shaping the competitive mountain biking world since its inception. As such, the brand is extremely proud to present several new products that highlight both the past as well as the future of quality MTB cockpit construction.
techeblog.com
