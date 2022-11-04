Read full article on original website
dawgnation.com
Georgia football: What kind of recruiting boost did the ‘Dawgs get after their big win against the Vols?
Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This rep has the latest on the big recruiting weekend in Athens. =========================================================. There was a point during pregame when Peyton Manning walked through the west end zone at Sanford Stadium. Yes, that Peyton...
Red and Black
OPINION: UGA must take crowd management seriously
I was excited. The entire week leading up to the Georgia Tennessee game, I couldn’t get my mind off of it. Saturday morning, I got to the gate early, where the crowd built over cruelly slow hours of waiting to enter the stadium. As excited as I was about...
atozsports.com
Latest bowl game prediction for Tennessee Vols after loss to Georgia Bulldogs
The Tennessee Vols‘ time atop the College Football Playoff rankings was short-lived. Thanks to Tennessee’s loss to the Georgia Bulldogs this past weekend, there’s virtually no chance the Vols can climb back to the top of the rankings before the end of the season. Georgia would need to lose before the SEC Championship game and Ohio State/Michigan would both need to lose for Tennessee to have a chance to get back to No. 1 (TCU would also likely need to lose).
dawgpost.com
5-star Sammy Brown Gives Props To Glenn Schumann and UGA Defense
ATHENS - If you follow Georgia Bulldog recruiting, you know all about 5-star athlete, Sammy Brown. The 5-star linebacker/running back out of Jefferson is an elite athlete and ranked by Dawg Post as the No. 1 player in the state of Georgia for the 2024 class. He’s only a junior, but you can make the case that Brown is easily one of the top players across the South right now.
tdalabamamag.com
What Bryce Young said after Alabama loss to LSU
Bryce Young talked to the media after Alabama football was defeated by the LSU Tigers Saturday. Young completed 25 of his 51 passing attempts in the losing effort. He threw one touchdown and one interception. The California native said he feels his teammates understand the standard of Alabama football after the defeat.
thechampionnewspaper.com
Redan honors Phillips family with hall of fame inductions
Redan High School inducted Jamil, Brandon, PJ, and Porsha Phillips into the Redan High School Hall of Fame on Nov. 6. Each of the four siblings played sports and graduated from Redan High School before playing Major League Baseball or playing in the WNBA. Former Redan principal and baseball coach Greg Goodwin said the honor was “a long time coming.”
Clanton Advertiser
Patriots claim multiple All-Conference awards
Three Chilton Christian Academy football players share this week’s athlete of the week honors after they were named Alabama Christian Athletic Association All-Conference players on Nov. 3. Seniors Mason McCary, Donovin Norcross and David Villegas received the awards from the voting of all six coaching staffs in the ACAA...
6 Alabama Cities With Extremely High Syphilis Rates
I'm in no way happy to be delivering this news. Once again Alabama tops some sort of list. Unfortunately this time it's not the type of list we would like. Somehow we managed to put 6 Alabama cities in the top 100 with the highest spread of STDs. And if...
Red and Black
Fight breaks out between Tate Plaza speaker and UGA alum
Editor’s Note: This article has been updated to better reflect the nature of this situation. A fight occurred between a speaker and a spectator at the University of Georgia's Tate Plaza on Nov. 7, UGA spokesperson Greg Trevor said in an email to The Red & Black. According to...
fox5atlanta.com
Man arrested in Alabama after violent multi-state crime spree, investigators say
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - A man is in custody after a violent multi-jurisdiction crime spree in Georgia and Alabama on Friday. Investigators in the two states say they have linked 35-year-old Michael Butler to a kidnapping in Coweta County, a shooting in Chattahoochee Hills, and the kidnapping of two teenage girls in Alabama.
Three Alabama mayors say vote YES on Amendment 6
Sometimes laws become outdated and begin to have negative consequences for the people they were originally meant to help. When that happens, it becomes necessary to vote out the old law to make way for an improved system. It’s a situation dozens of cities around Alabama are facing, and we...
Clanton Advertiser
Family finds history of property and Ocampo
Editor’s note: This article initially published in Generations. Copies are available at The Clanton Advertiser office, 1109 Seventh Street N in Clanton. The railroad and lumber industries played a crucial part in the development of Chilton County. Some of these towns that developed for a specific industry have faded...
Metro Atlanta gas station sold ticket that won $1 million in Monday’s Powerball
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Georgia Lottery confirmed to Channel 2 Action News which store sold a lucky $1 million ticket. On Monday night, a record $2.04 billion jackpot was up for grabs. The winning jackpot ticket was sold in California, but one gas station in Georgia had a big winner.
Clanton Advertiser
Franks served passionate career in U.S. Army
After graduating from Chilton County High School, Barry Franks was unsure what he wanted his future to be. Joining the Army Reserves helped him find a career he was well-suited for in the U.S. Army. When he was younger, Franks had wanted to join the Air Force to be a...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Largest Largemouth Bass Ever Caught in Alabama
Alabama is a southern state with 1500 miles of rivers and lakes, including the Mobile River and the Tennessee River. These waterways have determined the course of much of Alabam’s history and development, as they have become valuable sources of income for shipping, fishing, aquaculture, and tourism industries. The largemouth bass is also the official state freshwater fish of Alabama.
Clanton Advertiser
Clements elected CCS superintendent
Corey Clements was elected the next superintendent of Chilton County Schools with 9,616 votes (84% of the votes) on Nov. 8. Ron Pinson, who was running against Clements as an independent, received 1,883 votes. “I am looking forward to the opportunity to serve more students,” Clements said. He said...
wrwh.com
Cleveland Man Charged In Habersham Commissioner’s Wife’s Death
A White County man was arrested Thursday, Nov. 3, charged with second-degree homicide by vehicle and other charges related to a fatal wreck near Demorest in January. Rylee Wayne Higgins, 20, of Cleveland also is charged with hands-free and failure to maintain lane in the Jan. 31 head-on wreck on Ga. 105 (Cannon Bridge Road) that claimed the life of 77-year-old Sandra Mulkey of Demorest.
Alabama Power Customers Will See an Adjustment in December Bills
Alabama Power is alerting its customers of an upcoming adjustment to their bills. They are releasing this information in advance to inform and make Alabamians aware of the situation. This will go into effect on their December bill. Alabama Power Statement. Many Alabamians are facing challenging times, and no one...
Clanton Advertiser
Election updates: CCS superintendent and House 42 seat
Corey Clements was elected the next superintendent of Chilton County Schools with 9,616 votes (83% of the votes) on Nov. 8. Ron Pinson, who was running against Clements as an independent, received 1,883 votes. “I am looking forward to the opportunity to serve more students,” Clements said. He said...
Clanton Advertiser
Local carpenter creating toyboxes
Thorsby resident Whitney Scarbrough has had a lifelong love for carpentry. A logging truck driver by trade, Scarbrough said his carpentry interest began at the age of eight when he and his mother attended Clanton’s Harvest Festival. “It was held in downtown Clanton and lots of vendors would come,”...
