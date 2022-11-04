ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lemme Shop — On Prime! Kourtney Kardashian’s Supplement Line Is Now on Amazon

By Suzy Forman
 4 days ago
Kourtney Kardashian Lemme

Kourtney Kardashian has been having an incredible year. She married Travis Barker (multiple times), her new show, The Kardashians, premiered on Hulu and she launched her new supplement brand, Lemme, to massive success. It was only a matter of time until the wellness queen put out her own products, and we were not let down!

Buying Lemme just got even easier, as the brand’s clean, clinically-backed products are now available on Amazon Prime. These products were designed to become “a divine part of your everyday life.” Delicious gummies with incredible benefits? We’re in. Learn more about each supplement below and shop now before they sell out!

Lemme Matcha

Kardashian is well-known for her love of all things matcha, so it’s no surprise that these organic matcha gummies were part of Lemme’s first launch. If you have trouble maintaining your energy throughout the day but don’t want to deal with the jitters and headaches from coffee, chew two of these vitamin-rich vegan gummies per day to support energy metabolism!

Get the Lemme Matcha Energy B12 Gummies (60-Count) for just $30 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 4, 2022, but are subject to change.

Lemme Focus

If you have trouble getting through the workday, making your way through important tasks or even staying alert during conversations, let these strawberry-flavored gummies help. They’re made with Cognizin Citicoline to help improve focus, attention and concentration, plus popular wellness ingredients like MCT oil and vitamin B12!

Get the Lemme Focus Concentration Gummies (50-Count) for just $30 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 4, 2022, but are subject to change.

Lemme Chill

This one is for anyone whose mind is running a mile a minute, filling them with worry — even when they know there’s nothing to worry about. Ashwagandha is an extremely beloved ingredient for supporting healthy cortisol levels to lessen that “fight-or-flight” response to situations. These mixed berry gummies also contain a botanical blend with passionflower, lemon balm and goji berry so you can keep a cool head. Take a deep breath and chill!

Get the Lemme Chill De-Stress Gummies (60-Count) for just $30 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 4, 2022, but are subject to change.

Lemme Essentials Bundle

Want all three of the brand’s essential gummy supplements? Before you add them all separately to your Amazon cart, check out this bundle instead. It saves you $10 and earns you all three of these beautiful bottles and their premium gummies. All-around wellness, here we come!

