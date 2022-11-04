ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tri-City Herald

Rumored Phillies Free Agent Target Just Opted Out of Contract

Shortstop Xander Bogaerts has just opted out of his the final year of his three-year, $60 million contract with the Boston Red Sox. Bogaerts has been a name floated recently as a potential fit for the Philadelphia Phillies and there has been reported interest in the shortstop. With Jean Segura's...
Tri-City Herald

The Dodgers Send Two More Players to Free Agency

The Dodgers continued their onslaught of roster moves on Tuesday by announcing that the club has declined the contract options on two players. Infielder Hanser Alberto and right-handed pitcher Jimmy Nelson both had club options for 2023. Instead, they'll now head out into the free agent pool. The big name...
Tri-City Herald

The Phillies Must be Deliberate With Harper This Offseason

Bryce Harper’s mythical run through the postseason masked a larger issue. Now, Harper’s epic home runs — including the two-run shot off Robert Suarez in the National League Championship Series against the San Diego Padres — will be etched in the minds of Philadelphia Phillies fans forever.
Tri-City Herald

Rangers ‘Leaning Toward’ Jose Leclerc’s Option

Texas Rangers general manager Chris Young said the team is “leaning toward” picking up the 2023 contract option on pitcher José Leclerc. Young made the comment to Dallas-Fort Worth based media covering the MLB general managers’ meetings in Las Vegas on Tuesday. By picking up the...
Tri-City Herald

Josh Allen BREAKING: Bills QB Elbow Injury ‘Not Major’ - Could Miss Vikings Game

As suspected, Josh Allen has been diagnosed with a sprained elbow, a UCL issue resulting from a hit absorbed in last week's Buffalo Bills loss at the Jets. And it is being suggested that it's “not considered to be a major injury” ... while at the same time putting Allen's availability for Sunday's visit from the 7-1 Minnesota Vikings in jeopardy.
Tri-City Herald

Two Collinses: Texans Hope for Return of Nico and Maliek vs. Giants

HOUSTON — The Houston Texans have been without second-year wide receiver Nico Collins for the previous two games after he sustained a groin injury in a Week 7 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. At the time of his injury, Collins had recorded 33 yards on three catches. His...
