Utica, NY

WKTV

2 charged after man beat with baseball bat in Utica

UTICA, N.Y. -- A man and a woman from Utica were arrested and charged Monday after allegedly assaulting a victim with a baseball bat. On Nov. 1, at about 10 p.m. Utica police responded to reports of menacing and assault on the 1500 block of Neilson Street. Upon arrival, the...
UTICA, NY
thevalleyside.com

Police investigating active crime scene in Ilion

Police are investigating “an active crime scene” in Central Plaza, Ilion, after reports of gunshots last night. The downtown area is taped off between the post office, Arc Mall, and Remington Federal Credit Union. Police have confirmed that they found two different calibers of ammunition that were used,...
ILION, NY
WNYT

Albany woman sentenced for pandemic relief fund fraud

An Albany woman has been sentenced for fraudulently getting millions in Paycheck Protection loans. Debra Hackstadt, 68, was sentenced to 16 months in federal prison for getting 32 government backed loans between April of 2020 and June of 2021. She fraudulently got more than $1.6 million from pandemic relief programs.
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Man in Albany accused of having illegal gun

A loaded gun was found during a traffic stop Sunday at Livingston Avenue and Terminal Street, say police. Laffette Ilarraza, 28, was arrested and charged with one count of criminal possession of a weapon. Ilarraza was also cited for various traffic violations.
ALBANY, NY

