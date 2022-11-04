Read full article on original website
Zach Braff and Florence Pugh: A Timeline of Their Relationship
Met their matches. Zach Braff and Florence Pugh were forced to defend their relationship more than once, but their connection was undeniable. The Scrubs alum and the Oscar nominee first sparked dating rumors in April 2019 when they were spotted holding hands in New York City. The PDA followed their collaboration on his 2019 short […]
Gwen Stefani: “it was between me and Angelina Jolie”
Slide 1 of 7: Gwen Stefani reveals that she almost got the lead role in the blockbuster “Mr. And Mrs. Smith”. During the final audition, it was still between Gwen and Angelina Jolie, and secretly Gwen Stefani knew even then how much of a chance she had.... Gwen...
Sophie Turner to play jewel thief in 'Joan' series
"Game of Thrones" actress Sophie Turner will play Joan Hannington in the ITVX series "Joan."
‘Banshees of Inisherin’ Actress Kerry Condon to Be Honored at Oscar Wilde Awards (Exclusive)
Kerry Condon, now receiving high marks for her turn opposite Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson in Martin McDonagh’s The Banshees of Inisherin, will be honored at the 2023 Oscar Wilde Awards. The 17th annual event, held on the Thursday night before the Academy Awards, returns March 9 to J.J. Abrams and Katie McGrath’s Bad Robot production company in Santa Monica.More from The Hollywood ReporterDisney+ Growth Doesn't Outweigh Streaming Losses, Pay TV Challenges as Analysts Cut Stock Price'Skyfall' Writers on How They Came Up With the Movie's Last-Minute Title and the Explosive FinaleBBC Studios Acquires Unscripted Producer Voltage TV Organized by the nonprofit...
