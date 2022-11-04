Kerry Condon, now receiving high marks for her turn opposite Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson in Martin McDonagh’s The Banshees of Inisherin, will be honored at the 2023 Oscar Wilde Awards. The 17th annual event, held on the Thursday night before the Academy Awards, returns March 9 to J.J. Abrams and Katie McGrath’s Bad Robot production company in Santa Monica.More from The Hollywood ReporterDisney+ Growth Doesn't Outweigh Streaming Losses, Pay TV Challenges as Analysts Cut Stock Price'Skyfall' Writers on How They Came Up With the Movie's Last-Minute Title and the Explosive FinaleBBC Studios Acquires Unscripted Producer Voltage TV Organized by the nonprofit...

