Deatrich Wise Excitedly Broke News To Josh Uche During Colts Game
Matthew Judon wasn’t the only Patriots player who was a sack machine Sunday afternoon at Gillette Stadium. Josh Uche also made life very difficult for Indianapolis Colts quarterback Sam Ehlinger. Uche and Judon both registered three sacks in New England’s 26-3 Week 9 victory, which lifted the Patriots’ record above .500 for the first time this season.
Free Agent Odell Beckham Jr. Names Four Potential Landing Spots
We now have a better understanding of why we’re past the halfway point of the 2022 NFL season and Odell Beckham Jr. still is unsigned. Beckham’s recovery from a torn ACL obviously is the primary reason for his free-agent status, but his contract desires also have played a role as well. The star wide receiver, as he explained in a recent interview with Complex Sports, would prefer to sign a deal with term rather than serve as a rental for a Super Bowl contender.
Three Studs, Three Duds From Patriots’ Boring Win Over Colts
FOXBORO, Mass. — While you were sleeping, the Patriots finished off a forgettable 26-3 win over the Indianapolis Colts. New England racked up a measly 203 yards of total offense with the Indy managing just 121 yards. The Patriots looked like a team ready to hit the bye week, while the Colts looked like a team destined to land a high 2023 draft pick.
Blame On Josh McDaniels As Raiders Blow Double-Digit Lead Vs. Jaguars
Sunday looked like a classic bounce-back spot for the Raiders, but Josh McDaniels simply couldn’t get his team to close out the full 60 minutes. Las Vegas went up, 17-0, in the first half, thanks to two touchdown receptions from Davante Adams, who was held to one reception for three yards in a Week 8 loss to the New Orleans Saints.
Bills Rumors: Details On Severity Of Josh Allen’s Elbow Injury
Bills fans are fearing the worst after reported details of Josh Allen’s elbow injury surfaced. The Buffalo quarterback suffered the injury late in the Bills’ loss to the New York Jets on Sunday. Allen admitted he was in “slight pain” as he downplayed the injury, but a report from Chris Mortenson tells a different story.
Aaron Rodgers Throws 2 Red Zone Interceptions vs. Lions
Somehow, Aaron Rodgers has not yet hit rock bottom. The two-time reigning MVP has struggled this year, averaging just 225.0 passing yards per game, easily the worst mark of his career. Additionally, his interception percentage has spiked to a five-year high of 1.3%. That number will keep climbing after Sunday’s NFC North showdown against the Detroit Lions.
NFL Rumors: Packers Made First-Round Offer For Star Wideout
The Green Bay Packers ultimately did not add any pass-catchers for quarterback Aaron Rodgers ahead of the NFL trade deadline, ut it wasn’t due to lack of trying. According to reports Sunday, the Packers pursued wideouts Chase Claypool and DJ Moore along with tight end Darren Waller. FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer, followed up with a nugget regarding Green Bay’s offer to the Carolina Panthers in hopes of acquiring Moore.
Tom Brady Surpasses Insane NFL Milestone In Buccaneers’ Comeback Win
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers may not be very good, but Tom Brady is still Tom Brady. The 45-year-old signal caller worked his magic once again Sunday, leading a fourth-quarter comeback to defeat the Los Angeles Rams, 16-13, at Raymond James Stadium. The comeback was Brady’s 69th in his regular and postseason career. Though that milestone is certainly nice, and impressive, it isn’t the most mind-boggling one he reached in the NFC playoff rematch.
Patriots’ Matthew Judon Calls Out Ravens Before, After Career Day
New England Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon had a career day Sunday, both on the field and on Twitter. Judon helped lead the Patriots to a dominant-defensive effort in their win over the Indianapolis Colts at Gillette Stadium. The 30-year-old finished the 26-3 victory with 3.0 sacks, three tackles for loss and four quarterback hits on second-year signal-caller Sam Ehlinger, extending his NFL lead in sacks to 11.5 through nine games.
NFL Fans Point Out Jeff Saturday Tweet Ahead Of Colts-Raiders Matchup
Jeff Saturday was named Colts interim head coach after Indianapolis fired Frank Reich on Monday, and the retired offensive lineman may have already given his next opponent bulletin-board material. A blowout road loss to the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium seemed to be the last straw for Reich with...
Matthew Judon On Pace To Make Patriots (And Perhaps NFL) History
FOXBORO, Mass. — Matthew Judon is playing like a man possessed for the New England Patriots. And, if he keeps up his current, seemingly unsustainable pace, he might force some edits to multiple record books. Judon on Sunday sacked quarterback Sam Ehlinger three times in the Patriots’ 26-3 victory...
Matthew Judon Daps Up, Ribs Bill Belichick In Humorous Postgame Moment
FOXBORO, Mass. — It was all good vibes for Matthew Judon, Bill Belichick and the Patriots following Sunday’s 26-3 win over the hapless Indianapolis Colts. New England’s defense sacked quarterback Sam Ehlinger a whopping nine times, with Judon accounting for three of them. The Patriots’ offense didn’t do much of anything, but Belichick’s team did get a mostly solid performance from the special teams unit, highlighted by a pair of great returns from rookie cornerback Marcus Jones and a blocked punt.
NFL Rumors: ‘Big Update’ On Odell Beckham Jr. Timeline For Return
Odell Beckham Jr. reportedly is close to full health, and now it’s expected NFL teams are going to make a full-fledged pursuit of the free-agent wide receiver. Beckham, who tore his ACL during Super Bowl LVI in mid-February, is amid rehab and his personal desires prompted him to hold off on signing with a team earlier in the season. FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer on Sunday offered a “big update” on Beckham, whose timeline has developed more into focus.
Colts Owner Jim Irsay on Interim HC Jeff Saturday: 'He's Fully Capable'
Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay shocked many on Monday when he announced that Jeff Saturday would serve as the team’s interim head coach in the wake of Frank Reich’s firing. While Saturday has no previous coaching experience, Irsay was adamant during Monday’s press conference that the franchise’s former...
Indianapolis Colts Fire Head Coach Frank Reich
Head coach Frank Reich’s time in Indianapolis has come to an end. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Colts have fired Reich following a 3-5-1 start. The news comes in the wake of Indy’s 26-3 blowout loss to the New England Patriots on Sunday, the Colts’ third straight defeat. Projected by many as a possible Super Bowl contender, following the addition of veteran quarterback Matt Ryan, Indianapolis has been one of the worst teams in football, particularly offensively. Through nine weeks, the Colts are averaging a measly 14.1 points per game, last in the NFL.
Titans HC Mike Vrabel Unsure of WR Treylon Burks's Week 10 Status
According to Jim Wyatt of the Tennessee Titans’ official website, head coach Mike Vrabel is ‘unsure’ about the availability of wide receiver Treylon Burks for Week 10’s contest against the Denver Broncos. Burks is eligible to return after being placed on injured reserve on October 8...
NFL Rumors: Colts Shockingly Name Ex-Player Interim Head Coach
The Indianapolis Colts sent shockwaves around the NFL with a coaching staff decision Monday afternoon. And no, we’re not talking about the firing of Frank Reich. Roughly an hour after the Colts announced the removal of Reich, which came on the heels of a blowout road loss to the New England Patriots, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Jeff Saturday will serve as the interim head coach in Indianapolis. Saturday, who played 13 of his 14 NFL seasons with the Colts, had been serving as an ESPN NFL analyst since 2013 and never has coached above the high school level.
Colts Hire Jeff Saturday as Interim Head Coach
Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Indianapolis Colts have hired former center Jeff Saturday as their interim head coach. This news comes as one of the most shocking hires the NFL has seen in a long time. You never see someone with zero head coaching experience at the professional or collegiate level swing an NFL head coaching job, but Saturday has done just that. This reveal came just hours following the firing of Frank Reich after going 40-33 in his five seasons at the helm.
MNF Player Props: Two Sides of the Kamara Coin
We’re coming in off our hottest game of the year after a successful Thursday nighter. Our TNF main slate props came through, as Miles Sanders and Davis Mills did exactly what we predicted. We also went 3-1-1 in our honorable mentions. Brandin Cooks did not suit up, so his selection was void.
Colts Fire Head Coach Frank Reich After Blowout Loss To Patriots
The New England Patriots put an end to the Frank Reich era in Indianapolis. Less than 24 hours after they were blown out by the Patriots 26-3 at Gillette Stadium, the Colts announced Monday they had “parted ways” with Reich. Reich was midway through his fifth season as...
