Head coach Frank Reich’s time in Indianapolis has come to an end. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Colts have fired Reich following a 3-5-1 start. The news comes in the wake of Indy’s 26-3 blowout loss to the New England Patriots on Sunday, the Colts’ third straight defeat. Projected by many as a possible Super Bowl contender, following the addition of veteran quarterback Matt Ryan, Indianapolis has been one of the worst teams in football, particularly offensively. Through nine weeks, the Colts are averaging a measly 14.1 points per game, last in the NFL.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO