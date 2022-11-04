ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redmond, OR

KTVZ

Decision 2022: Cars line up to drop off Election Day ballots at Bend drop box

Hours before the ballots are counted, voters' cars were lined up at the Deschutes County ballot drop box in downtown Bend on Election Day.
BEND, OR
KTVZ

New salon opens in Bend; seeking workers to keep up with demand

Velvetgoldmine Collective is a new salon business in southwest Bend that opened back in June. It's a carbon-neutral salon that recycles everything it uses.
BEND, OR
KTVZ

Crook County livestreams election workers so all can observe process online

Crook County Clerk Cheryl Seely says they began to livestream election ballot observing during the COVID-19 restrictions but are still doing it, allowing more people to be able to watch the process in action. You can find the link and more information under Election Observation, about halfway down this Crook County election page.
KTVZ

Decision 2022: The ballot-counting won’t end election night

NewsChannel 21's Cathy Marshall visits the drive-up ballot box drop-off line and speaks with Deschutes County Clerk Steve Dennison about the ballot-counting process that will continue well past election night.
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR

Comments / 0

