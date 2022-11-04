ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pineville, MO

Missouri couple burned and moved body of missing Arkansas woman Ashley Bush

By Shannon Becker
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RVjCf_0iywV18A00

McDONALD COUNTY, Mo . — Federal investigators filed probable cause for Kidnapping with an Intent to Kill against a rural Pineville couple.

Ashley Bush was 31 weeks pregnant and went missing on Monday, October 31, 2022.

She was reported missing to the Benton County, Arkansas Sheriff’s office by her boyfriend, Joshua Willis, the father of the child she was carrying. Willis located Ashley’s phone discarded along Hwy 43, north of Maysville, Ark. He allowed investigators to have password access and take the phone for investigation.

Willis told police Ashley had gone with “Lucy” to a Bentonville, Ark. job interview but never returned.  “Lucy” was a female they had recently met at the Gravette, Ark. Public Library.

Investigators allege that “Lucy” was Amber Waterman and she was seeking someone with a baby or pregnant. “Lucy Barrows” account on FB was newly created and posted on social media on October 24, 2022:

Lucy Barrows post: I have a bunch of baby items if any moms to be need them.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3po5vL_0iywV18A00

That post was shared across the area.

Additionally, on Amber Waterman’s FB account she posted September 6, 2022, some sonogram photos of a baby claiming to be pregnant.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GygVn_0iywV18A00

Investigators say the defendant, Amber Waterman, targeted Ashley Bush. She wanted, “Ashley Bush’s child as the defendant’s child, and willfully transport Ashley Bush in interstate commerce from Maysville, Arkansas, across the state line to Pineville, Missouri, the actions of the defendant resulting in the death of [Bush].”

THROUGH PHONE RECORDS THE WATERMANS WERE CONNECTED

Arkansas investigators requested records related to Bush’s email and phones. Clues led them to McDonald County, Missouri.

Arkansas investigators contacted McDonald County Sheriff’s Detectives in Missouri regarding their missing persons case and the connection to 1848 Laughlin Ridge Road.

Detectives went to the property on November 1, 2022, and the Watermans gave them consent to search the property.

Amber Waterman’s tan pickup had a presence of blood in it. However, it was explained as the night before Amber had suffered a miscarriage.

McDonald County Sheriff Rob Evenson told KOAM’s Shannon Becker the Watermans called 911 en route to a hospital Monday evening, October 31, 2022, claiming she had delivered a baby that was not responsive.

The couple was intercepted by the ambulance at Longview, Mo., where life-saving measures were not successful. The baby died.

According to court documents,

“JAMIE WATERMAN stated that when Benton County detectives arrived at his residence on November 2,2022, he was aware that Ms. Bush had been reported as missing. JAMIE WATERMAN learned of this through social media coverage. After the detectives left the residence at approximately 5:00 a.m. on Wednesday, November 2,2022, AMBER WATERMAN informed JAMIE WATERMAN that she had killed Ms. Bush and then quickly changed her story and said that “Lucy” had killed Ms. Bush.”

“At approximately 6:30 a.m., AMBER WATERMAN led JAMIE WATERMAN to Ms. Bush’s body.” – Court Documents

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QZ0Jk_0iywV18A00

The couple tried to burn Bush’s body with chainsaw bar chain oil and wood. After an hour, Amber allegedly doused the fire with water and Jamie removed the body from the burn pile. They moved the body to another place not far.

Full Court Documents Statements out of Missouri Federal Court

You can read the Probable Cause Statements below, or click here .

AmberWaterman

Release from the US Dept. of Justice, Western District of Missouri

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ytTTa_0iywV18A00

JamieWaterman

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 20

Head Hen
4d ago

I was praying this wouldn't be the outcome but I had a feeling it was probably what would happen. My heart is broken for the loved ones of Ashley Bush & the baby. Amber should be charged with the death of the baby too!

Reply
10
AttitudeProblem
4d ago

This idiot should have known a baby born at 31 weeks is not going to survive outside of the mothers womb without NEONATAL INTENSIVE CARE.

Reply
10
Janet Roberts
4d ago

Heart breaking account and all families are in my prayers. I am saddened this happened and will keep all in my thoughts.

Reply
9
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kttn.com

Missouri couple charged in kidnapping and murder of pregnant Arkansas woman

A Missouri couple has been charged in federal court for their roles in the kidnapping and murder of a pregnant Arkansas woman. Amber Waterman, 42, and her husband, Jamie Waterman, 42, of Pineville, were charged in separate criminal complaints signed on Thursday, Nov. 3, and filed in the U.S. District Court in Springfield. The Watermans remain in federal custody pending detention hearings, which have not yet been scheduled.
MISSOURI STATE
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Couple transferred to Federal Custody, charged Kidnapping and Murder of Pregnant Ark. Woman

Full Press Conference, Benton Co. Ark. Sheriff’s office, Nov 3, 2022. SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (U.S. Attorney’s Office Western District of Missouri) — A Pineville, Mo., couple has been charged in federal court for their roles in the kidnapping and murder of a pregnant Arkansas woman. Amber Waterman, 42, and her husband, Jamie Waterman, 42, were charged in separate criminal complaints signed on...
PINEVILLE, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Drug kingpin made $30 million bringing drugs into Oklahoma and Missouri

TULSA, Okla. – A California drug kingpin was convicted in federal court on Monday for organizing a methamphetamine business in Grove and other communities in northeast Oklahoma and southwest Missouri. Luis Alfredo Jacobo, 31, of Bakersfield, California, was found guilty of continuing criminal enterprise; three counts of drug conspiracy...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
koamnewsnow.com

News To Know: inmate dies, marijuana on the ballot in MO

LABETTE COUNTY, Kan. – The Labette County Detention Center says an unresponsive inmate was discovered this morning. According to deputies, 31-year-old Kenneth J. Jones, Jr. was discovered by his cellmate with an apparent self-inflicted injury. EMS transported Jones to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased by doctors. Click here to read more about this story.
GIRARD, KS
bartlesvilleradio.com

Deer Knocks Man Off Motorcycle Near Inola

Despite warnings from traffic officials to be mindful of deer when traveling after dark or just before dawn breaks, collisions with them continue as more of the deer population comes out to feed during temperature changes. At approximately 11:00 pm on Monday night, a motorcycle driven by Barry Crawford, age...
INOLA, OK
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Cold Case Files: Missing 28 years from Jasper County, Mo.

Missing woman from Joplin Missouri Metro area. Grace Weber has been missing since October 6, 1994. JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — The Jasper County missing persons case of Grace Weber recently marked 28 years. #missinggraceweber Grace Weber was last seen on October 6th, 1994. Her vehicle was found abandoned at the Twin Bridges Area at Grand Lake State Park (previously known...
JASPER COUNTY, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Missing Jay man found in floodwaters

STILWELL, Okla. – A missing Jay man believed to have drowned when his vehicle was swept away in floodwaters was found Monday, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. The body of Tylen Turman, 43, was recovered around 9:45 A.M. approximately 11 miles northwest of County Road 4643 which is five miles north of Stilwell. The patrol believes Turman was northbound on the road around 8:45 p.m. on Friday evening and tried to cross a flooded low-water bridge and was swept into the water.
STILWELL, OK
KYTV

Storm damages homes, trees in Carroll County, Ark.

Springfield Police Dept. gives tips to stay safe with your credit card this holiday season. Hospitals and health departments use a new strategy to detect viruses. On Your Side: How scammers steal from your money transfer app. Green County Clerk's Office preps voting equipment ahead of Tuesday's election. Arkansas governor...
CARROLL COUNTY, AR
fourstateshomepage.com

Ark. woman accused of stealing man & late wife’s money

JAY, Okla. – An arrest warrant was issued for an Arkansas woman accused of creating nearly 200 fraudulent financial transactions and pawning the victim’s dead wife’s jewelry. Michelle L. Medina, 63, of Tonitown, is charged with exploitation of an elderly person or disabled adult. A $10,000 outstanding...
DELAWARE COUNTY, OK
KYTV

A hunter is rescued from a tree stand in Barry County, Mo.

NEAR SHELL KNOB, Mo. (KY3) -A deer hunter is okay after a rescue in Barry County that took almost two hours. The Central Crossing Fire Protection District reports the hunter’s tree stand failed Sunday morning. The stand is about 20 to 25 feet up in the air. Newly acquired...
BARRY COUNTY, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Memorial services set for victims of Joplin double-homicide

GROVE, Okla. – A memorial service for a Grove woman who was killed in Joplin on Oct. 31 is set for today at 11 a.m. in Grove. The family and friends of Eric Stampfli are holding a memorial service on Friday at 1 p.m. in Grove. Stacy and Eric...
GROVE, OK
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Joplin, MO
14K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KOAM News Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Joplin, Pittsburg, and the greater four-states area.

 https://www.koamnewsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy