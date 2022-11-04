ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Respiratory virus soars in Northern Colorado, upping clinic wait times

By Pat Ferrier, Fort Collins Coloradoan
There's a "viral soup" out there making people feel miserable, including the flu and COVID-19, but Respiratory Syncytial Virus, or RSV, is leading the way in making kids feel icky.

Wait times are long at pediatric urgent care clinics, doctors' offices and emergency departments that are being flooded with little ones suffering from the virus that can make it hard for kids to breathe and scare their parents half to death.

Cases of RSV, which can mimic a cold or the flu, have surged in the last three weeks, said Dr. Brian Money, a pediatric hospitalist with Banner Health in Northern Colorado. Most of Banner's pediatric hospital beds have been full or operating at high capacity for the past three weeks, he said.

"Since mid- to late-October, it's taken off and we still have some other viruses out there. It's a viral soup," he said.

Labs across the UCHealth network processed more than 300 positive tests for RSV last week compared with 15 to 40 positive tests per week in September, said spokeswoman Kelly Tracer. While UCHealth does not have specific Northern Colorado numbers, Tracer said its Northern Colorado hospitals are seeing an increasing number of positive tests.

Symptoms of RSV can range from mild to severe with cough, runny nose, fever, wheezing, decreased appetite, sneezing and congestion. In babies younger than 6 months, the only RSV symptoms they may show are irritability, decreased activity or appetite, and difficulty breathing.

While the symptoms can be terrifying for parents watching their babies struggle to breathe, RSV is rarely fatal, with most children recovering within a few days, Money said. Generally symptoms tend to peak on days three through five, he said.

In children with asthma, Money advised parents or guardians to see a doctor again if their Albuterol inhalers aren't helping after a half day or full day of use because they may need steroids. Or go to the emergency department if your child needs to use their Albuterol inhaler more often than every four hours.

RSV is worse every couple years

RSV is cyclical, Money said, with some years worse than others.

Its last severe year was 2019, just before COVID-19 hit and most stayed home and wore masks when venturing out. The change in behavior virtually wiped out the spread of most viruses, including the flu, in 2020 and 2021.

"Oddly enough, RSV is a mostly a winter and fall virus," Money said. "But in the last year we started seeing it year-round." Last year it surged in July through mid-August and lingered throughout the summer, although at low volumes, he said.

At the end of October 2020, 0.061% of all RSV tests statewide came back positive in a three-week average, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. This year at the end of October 8.28% of cases came back positive for a three-week average.

At the end of October, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment reported 95% of RSV hospitalizations are among children. Additionally, CDPHE said it has seen a sharp increase in reported RSV outbreaks in school and child-care setting with 42 confirmed outbreaks reported since Oct. 1.

CDPHE said schools and daycares can play a role in preventing the spread through increased handwashing, disinfecting surfaces and areas, and strict adherence to and implementing their illness policies, similar to what they did during the COVID-19 outbreak.

“The increase in RSV-related hospitalizations in Colorado in recent weeks is very concerning," said Dr. Eric France, pediatrician and chief medical officer for CDPHE, in an Oct. 28 press release. “We have learned a lot about how to respond effectively and coordinate as a state, but we need everyone to do their part. Practicing good hand hygiene and staying home when you are sick can help slow transmission of RSV and most viruses.”

While adults can get RSV as well as children, it is the littlest ones who struggle the most and it's the leading cause of hospitalization for babies younger than 1 year old.

"It's the 2-year-olds and younger that are our main concern," Money said, partly because they can't tell you what's wrong.

"We all feel pretty miserable when we have a cold, " Money said. "The little ones can't tell you what's wrong, but they are crying more, they're on you more often and comfort feeding a little more often."

Babies are predominantly nose breathers, so when their noses get stuffy it's hard for them to do what they need to do, such as latching on to breastfeed, he said.

He advises parents to bring their kids to the doctor if they show less interest in eating or breastfeeding, or are having fewer than three wet diapers per day. If they're having trouble breathing or are showing any change in color around their mouths, go to the emergency department.

More: Here's where Larimer County stands with COVID case rates and vaccine rates

What parents can do for a child with RSV

Antibiotics don't work for viruses like RSV, Money said, but there are two things that can make children feel better: time and suction. The bulbous syringe that new parents are sent home from the hospital with or a nasal frida are both effective at sucking out boogers, he said. For comfort, Tylenol or ibuprofen can be effective in bringing fevers down and helping kids feel comfortable enough to drink and hydrate.

Viruses can also lead to other bacterial infections, he said, so if your child has a fever or is pulling on an ear, it's a good idea to see your doctor.

"It can be challenging to get in to see people when there's a surge like this," Money said. "Outpatient providers are working long, hard hours to make sure all their patients are taken care of."

RSV vaccine on the horizon

There is no vaccine for RSV, but Pfizer says it has seen promising results in trials for a maternal vaccine and will seek FDA approval by the end of the year. Moms would get the vaccine when pregnant to provide immunity to their newborns.

In the trial, the vaccine was given to pregnant people and appeared to be about 80% effective at preventing severe RSV disease in their infants in the first three months of life, according to USA TODAY reporting . It also cut a baby’s risk of needing to see a doctor for an RSV infection by half.

Other clinical trials are underway but not quite ready for production, Money said. "Time will tell," he said.

RSV symptoms

Keep a close eye on your baby if you notice any of the following: coughing, runny nose, wheezing, decreased appetite, sneezing, fever, or congestion. In babies younger 6 months, the only RSV symptoms they may show are irritability, decreased activity, decreased appetite, and difficulty breathing.

Coloradans can help reduce transmission of RSV in several ways.

  • Stay home when you are sick, including not visiting or interacting with people who may be at higher risk, including older adults, young children, and infants.
  • Frequently wash your hands with soap and water or an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.
  • Encourage children to cover their nose and mouth with a tissue or upper arm sleeve when they cough or sneeze, throw away the tissue after they use it, and clean hands as instructed above.
  • Clean potentially contaminated surfaces, like doorknobs, tables, handrails, etc.
  • Avoid sharing cups, eating utensils, and touching your face with unwashed hands.
  • If your child is demonstrating early signs of respiratory distress, consider taking them to their primary care doctor for evaluation.
  • Source: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

