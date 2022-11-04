Read full article on original website
Related
4 Apps Security Experts Say You Should Delete ASAP–They’re Putting Your Data At Risk!
There comes a time in the life of many smart phone users when deleting apps becomes a necessary exercise in order to free up precious storage space and help your battery run faster and more efficiently. During those times, you’ll have to make the difficult choice of which apps to keep and which you’re barely using and could easily part with. But sometimes it’s also a good idea to consider getting rid of a few apps that could put your phone — and you — at a great security risk.
Phone Arena
Delete these weirdly popular 'utility' apps from your Android phone if you care about your battery
Is there anything worse than those "free" Android apps and games that bombard their users with intrusive ads at every corner, new level, and milestone, often putting you on the brink of desperation before you finally cave, hit "delete", and... start all over again with an equally frustrating alternative?. Based...
Business Insider
How to update the Google Play Store on an Android device and keep all your apps up to date
Your Android device should update the Google Play Store and all Android apps automatically. To manually update the app, open the Play Store's Settings menu and go to the About section, then tap Update Play Store. You can configure the Play Store to automatically update all apps using the Network...
The One iPhone ‘Tracking’ Setting Privacy Experts Say You Should Turn Off Immediately
Your phone can track your whereabouts. It can provide helpful tips on the best route to take to get to work (without you even asking it). And the simple truth of the matter is: if you own a smart phone, you are agreeing to lose a certain level of privacy in your life. You may be okay with this trade-off because your phone can provide a number of other important and practical functions. But if this leaves a bad taste in your mouth, your best course of action is to get to know certain tracking settings that can be changed to better protect you. This is the one iPhone tracking setting that privacy experts say you should turn off immediately.
knowtechie.com
Google Lens is now directly in Search: here’s how to use it
Google has integrated Google Lens into its homepage search bar. Now all you need to search through the internet is an image or the URL of an image you’ve found online. That expands the number of devices you can use Google Lens on dramatically. The visual search assistant started...
Should you really use your smartwatch or fitness wearable to monitor your heart?
Wearable devices that can record your pulse can be handy for tracking your fitness – but can you really use them to monitor for an irregular heartbeat? The short answer is maybe, and it depends on who you are. These devices are great, but there are some things you need to know. Several large studies have been carried out to examine how well wearables can check for signs of a common heart rhythm problem called “atrial fibrillation”, which can lead to strokes. In a new Frontiers review published in Circulation, we and our colleagues in the AF-Screen International Collaboration weighed up the current...
Google finally makes its astonishing AI image tool public - kind of
The battle of the AI art generators has been heating up as big tech giants enter the ring. While the space is currently dominated by DALL-E 2, Stable Diffusion and Midjourney, Microsoft, Meta and Google have all announced text-to-image (or text-to-video) tools on the way. Now Google's just made its offering public – or at least part of it.
CNET
VPN Trackers: What to Know and How to Protect Your Privacy
Public concern over web tracking is higher than ever. Even though it's a concern that has been mounting for well over a decade, we're not much better off now than we were then -- pervasive tracking and rampant data collection are still the lay of the land all these years later. Websites and apps deploy trackers that follow us all over the internet and share the information they collect with third parties. Our ISPs collect gobs of personal data every time we go online, then share it with others who monetize it without our knowledge or consent.
technewstoday.com
Samsung Android Apps Keep Crashing? Here’s How to Fix It
If the apps running on your Samsung or Android device keep crashing unexpectedly, there could be some issues within the app, operating system, or between them. Since Android supports a wide range of device configurations, app programs get complex and error-prone to maintain their versatility. Although developers constantly work to...
What's The Most Popular Sleeping Position?- Health Digest Survey
Those with certain health conditions, such as back pain, heartburn, and acid reflux, may find that certain sleeping positions offer unique benefits.
Health Digest
New York, NY
90K+
Followers
7K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
Health Digest is not your typical health site. We give you all the information and news you need to live your best life, while also recognizing that you might want to hit the drive-thru every now and then. Whether it's the latest trends or everyday advice from health experts, we've got you covered. From fitness to food, love, wellness, and more, there's something for everyone here.https://www.healthdigest.com/
Comments / 0