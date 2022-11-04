Trump advisor Tom Barrack acquitted on charges of lobbying for a foreign government

Tom Barrack, a former advisor to former president Donald Trump, leaves US District Court for the Eastern District of New York in a short recess during jury selection for his trial in New York City on September 19, 2022. Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

Trump ally Tom Barrack was acquitted on charges Friday of lobbying for a foreign government.

A Brooklyn jury decided he and his co-defendant weren't guilty of sharing White House information with the UAE.

Prosecutors alleged Barrack used his friendship with Trump to give UAE officials inside access to the administration.

Former President Donald Trump's longtime friend and ally Tom Barrack has been acquitted on charges of lobbying for a foreign government.

A jury in federal court in Brooklyn, New York, found Barrack not guilty on all charges on Friday, court documents show.

Prosecutors had accused Barrack of acting as an unregistered foreign agent for the United Arab Emirates during Trump's presidency and alleged he later lied to the FBI about contacts he had in the UAE.

Prosecutors alleged that Barrack used his friendship with Trump to provide UAE officials with inside access to Trump's administration and his 2016 campaign.

In his defense, Barrack denied working with the UAE, maintaining that he only set up meetings between the UAE and White House officials and made comments praising the UAE because he wanted to, not because someone told him to, according to NBC News .

"I'm so moved by them and the system," Barrack said of the jury after being acquitted Friday, NBC News reported.

Barrack's co-defendant, former aide Matthew Grimes, was also acquitted of charges of acting as an unregistered foreign agent.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.