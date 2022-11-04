ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Trump advisor Tom Barrack acquitted on charges of lobbying for a foreign government

By Rebecca Cohen
Business Insider
Business Insider
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vmhjN_0iywUmEJ00
Tom Barrack, a former advisor to former president Donald Trump, leaves US District Court for the Eastern District of New York in a short recess during jury selection for his trial in New York City on September 19, 2022.

Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

  • Trump ally Tom Barrack was acquitted on charges Friday of lobbying for a foreign government.
  • A Brooklyn jury decided he and his co-defendant weren't guilty of sharing White House information with the UAE.
  • Prosecutors alleged Barrack used his friendship with Trump to give UAE officials inside access to the administration.

Former President Donald Trump's longtime friend and ally Tom Barrack has been acquitted on charges of lobbying for a foreign government.

A jury in federal court in Brooklyn, New York, found Barrack not guilty on all charges on Friday, court documents show.

Prosecutors had accused Barrack of acting as an unregistered foreign agent for the United Arab Emirates during Trump's presidency and alleged he later lied to the FBI about contacts he had in the UAE.

Prosecutors alleged that Barrack used his friendship with Trump to provide UAE officials with inside access to Trump's administration and his 2016 campaign.

In his defense, Barrack denied working with the UAE, maintaining that he only set up meetings between the UAE and White House officials and made comments praising the UAE because he wanted to, not because someone told him to, according to NBC News .

"I'm so moved by them and the system," Barrack said of the jury after being acquitted Friday, NBC News reported.

Barrack's co-defendant, former aide Matthew Grimes, was also acquitted of charges of acting as an unregistered foreign agent.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Gizmodo

We Finally Know Who Funded Trump's Truth Social

Since the Donald Trump-founded social media platform, Truth Social, launched in February, the site’s financial origins have been cloaked in a layer of mystery. The company secured a reported $1 billion in funding, but that money remains inaccessible pending a successful public launch. In the interim, Trump’s media venture has pulled together about $38 million in debt, according to SEC filings, and that money didn’t come from Trump himself. So, who provided it?
TEXAS STATE
Business Insider

A judge just tossed out the Justice Department's bid to force Trump donor and casino mogul Steve Wynn to register as a foreign agent

A judge said DOJ can't force alleged foreign agents to retroactively disclose their lobbying work. Judge James Boasberg said he was bound by longstanding federal appeals court precedent. The decision could impair the Justice Department's ability to police covert foreign influence. The Justice Department suffered a setback Wednesday in its...
Business Insider

Trump was seen as someone who couldn't properly spell 'Middle East,' according to the former president's advisor and billionaire friend

Tom Barrack, a billionaire financier, took the stand on Monday during his own criminal trial. He's being charged with illegally lobbying the Trump administration on behalf of the UAE. Barrack testified that his clients mocked Trump's spelling skills, according to The Times of Israel. Former President Donald Trump's former advisor...
Business Insider

A co-founder of the firm behind Truth Social says Trump retaliated against another exec who refused to gift some of his shares to Melania

Will Wilkerson, co-founder of Trump's media company, filed an SEC whistleblower complaint in August. Wilkerson detailed several allegations about the company to The Washington Post. An email obtained by the Post showed another co-founder believed Trump was retaliating against him. A co-founder of Trump Media & Technology Group, the company...
Business Insider

A prospective juror in the Trump Org trial was excused after telling a judge Trump made him so sick to his guts that serving in the trial would be unhealthy

A man summoned for jury duty in the New York criminal tax-fraud trial of former President Donald Trump's international real-estate company was excused by a judge Thursday after saying the former commander in chief made him sick to his guts. The then-prospective juror, a middle-age man, told Justice Juan Manuel...
Business Insider

Chris Christie says Trump kept the classified documents seized at Mar-a-Lago as a 'trophy': 'That's what they were, more than anything'

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie said former President Donald Trump kept the classified documents that were seized at Mar-a-Lago as a "trophy." "He wanted to keep these documents as a trophy. That's what they were, more than anything," Christie said Sunday on ABC News's This Week. —This Week (@ThisWeekABC)...
FLORIDA STATE
Business Insider

Business Insider

712K+
Followers
43K+
Post
402M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy