Montgomery, AL

Soar with wings: A barbecue champ's advice for grilling greatness

By Shannon Heupel, Montgomery Advertiser
 5 days ago
  • The 6th annual Wing Festival is Saturday, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. at East Family YMCA in Montgomery.
  • Admission is $10 a person, and children 5 and under are admitted free.
  • Guests get to sample all the wings they want from wing cooking teams.

Here’s the thing with grilling wings: Bring the heat, get them crispy and give them a world of flavor in each bite.

As at least 17 teams prepare to grill, fry and sauce their way into chicken heaven at the sixth annual Wing Festival, Saturday from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. at East Family YMCA in Montgomery. We have some advice for them from one of Alabama’s best at barbecue.

This week the Advertiser caught up with champion pit master Chris Lilly, vice president, executive chef and partner of Big Bob Gibson Bar-B-Q in Decatur.

“When I do wings, I do them outdoors on a charcoal grill,” Lilly said. “I love the extra flavor.”

From all the smoke rising at the previous five Wing Festivals, many local wing teams agree — though some are sure to offer fried ones (that’s a separately judged category), and one group will even be serving cauliflower wings.

Lilly had a few suggestions for all the wing teams preparing to get their grill on:

The skin is a wing necessity

When some folks prep chicken for cooking, they remove the skin. Lilly said that’s a huge mistake that will cost you both flavor and moisture, especially with wings.

“Absolutely, with chicken wings leave the skin on,” Lilly said.

Remember that chicken wings are white meat. Those drummies might look kinda like like little chicken legs, but they and the flats are much leaner than chicken legs and thighs.

“The skin sort of encapsulates the meat, and keeps the meat from drying out,” Lilly said.

Get that grill really fired up

One mistake backyard grillers often make is not getting their grills hot enough.

“People think they’re barbecuing when they’ve got it at 225 to 250 degrees,” Lilly said.

Whether you’re indoors on the oven or outdoors on the grill, Lilly said with wings you need a minimum of 300 degrees — though you can, and probably should, be up between 400 and 450.

“That elevated temperature will crisp the skin, as opposed to getting that rubbery, fatty chicken skin,” Lilly said.

Depending on the wing recipe, Lilly may add some wood chips with his charcoal for more flavor. There’s hickory, of course, but he likes to mix in some apple and cherry for wings.

One tip he highly recommends is to build a two-zone fire with your charcoal.

“I push my charcoal to one side of the grill,” Lilly said. “I would put my wings away from the fire. Still cook at a high temperature, but away from the fire. You have more control over your temperature.”

It helps keep the outside from being overdone before the internal meat is ready.

“Once the meat is done, if you want extra-crispy skin you can move it over the fire and crisp it up,” Lilly said. “You have more versatility using a two-zone fire.”

Wing size and cooking time

Some people like jumbo pieces, while some prefer petite wings. Lilly is among the jumbo crowd.

“You get more meat,” he said.

There’s a tradeoff that’s something to consider in an event like Wing Festival. More meat on the bone means extra cooking time, and more time between batches.

“If you’re cooking at 400 degrees, your jumbo chicken wings could take as long as 40 minutes to cook,” Lilly said. “Your small wings might take 25 minutes. There’s a huge time variance with the size of the wings that you’re using.”

Don't guess at when it's done

Novice grillers often find that it can be difficult to tell when chicken is done. Some end up with blackened outsides, while the inner chicken is underdone. Again, the two-zone heat management is key.

One way to make sure you’re on the right track is to have a meat thermometer on hand.

“A properly cooked chicken wing is actually going to get up to about a 200-degree internal temperature,” Lilly said.

Fortunately with wings, with the fatty skin in place, overcooking a little isn’t necessarily a bad thing. Just get them off before the bones start breaking down.

If you don’t have a meat thermometer, Lilly said to put a fork to the wings.

“If the chicken breaks off easily, it’s ready to come off the grill,” he said.

Storing your cooked wings: Don’t let them steam

Especially at events like Wing Festival, the chefs will have a batches of cooked wings ready for people to eat. This is the part where cooks need to be cautious, because all the crispness could be lost if they store them wrong.

“If you get wings with crispy skin, and put it in a container and seal it up, it’s going to steam,” Lilly said.

It’s basically what we’ve all experienced with to-go fries, sealed up in the bag or tray. By the time you get them home, no matter how crisp they were to begin with, they end up kind of soggy.

“That skin is going to loosen back up, and it’s not going to be as tight crisp as it was,” Lilly said. “If you store them, or put them out for the public, I would actually put them with a cover off the wings so they don’t have a chance to steam.”

So leave them out, and serve them quickly.

Drummies or flats?

With wings that aren't served whole, there’s a subject that can be pretty divisive. It’s almost at Alabama vs. Auburn football rivalry level for folks around here: drummies or flats?

“I like the flats,” Lilly said. “I like the taste and the texture of the flats better than I do the drummies.”

The drummies eat like itty-bitty chicken legs, while the flats have a layer of meat that goes all the way between those two bones.

“I think it goes back to skin-to-meat ratio, and what suits your taste better,” Lilly said.

Lilly’s favorite wing marinade

While Alabama white sauce is something Lilly often uses with his barbecue chicken for flavor and moisture, there’s another marinade that has his heart for grilling wings.

“I really love my spicy apricot wing recipe, because it’s really simple. It’s a marinade and a sauce,” he said.

The base is apricot preserves. For 3 pounds of wings, you’ll need a half cup of it. With that, add Worcestershire (2 tablespoons), soy sauce (1 tablespoon), brown sugar (2 tablespoon), Dijon mustard (1 tablespoon), kosher salt (1 tablespoon), freshly ground black pepper ( 1 teaspoon), garlic powder (1 teaspoon), sweet paprika (1 teaspoon), cayenne pepper (1/2 teaspoon), and ground ginger (1/4 teaspoon).

“It really coats the chicken and elevates the flavor,” Lilly said. “But then when you cook it, it hangs to the wing.”

Let the wings soak up the sauce for about four hours before putting them on the grill.

Keep some of the sauce separate from what you put the raw chicken wings in, and you can use it as a dipping sauce afterward. But that might not be completely necessary. Basically, with this recipe you don’t have to add sauce after grilling because it's already there coating the wings.

“Put it on, grill it up, take it off and eat it,” Lilly said.

Another sauce option that Lilly likes is to take their Big Bob Gibson habanero sauce and mix it with a traditional buffalo sauce, for a barbecue buffalo chicken wing.

If you go to Wing Festival

What: The sixth annual Wing Festival is an event where guests can walk around the teams, sampling as many wings as they want. If they want, guests can vote on their favorite wings by putting dollars in team tip jars.

When: Saturday from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

Where: East Family YMCA, 3407 Pelzer Ave.

Cost: $10 a person to get in, and children 5 and younger are admitted free.

Tickets: Can be purchased online at https://pixldesigns.wufoo.com/forms/east-family-ymca-wing-festival

Montgomery Advertiser reporter Shannon Heupel covers things to do in the River Region. Contact him at sheupel@gannett.com

