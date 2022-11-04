Ranger Suárez Available Out of the Bullpen for Game 6

If the Philadelphia Phillies need him in World Series Game 6, Ranger Suárez is available out of the bullpen, but that would put Aaron Nola in line to start a potential Game 7.

All plans go out the window in an elimination game. For the Philadelphia Phillies , they were forced into that corner after a crushing World Series Game 5 defeat.

Zack Wheeler is scheduled to start Game 6 against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park on Saturday. But after suffering a mild injury taking a ball off the knee during NLCS Game 5, Wheeler's velocity has dipped. He may not be entirely effective against a vaunted Houston lineup.

If Wheeler struggles, Manager Rob Thomson and the Phillies won't hesitate to empty the bullpen. During a game in which losing means an end to the season, defeat is not an option, everyone must be available.

Thus, Game 7's scheduled starter Ranger Suárez may pitch in relief. If that does occur, Aaron Nola will get the ball to start Game 7 on short rest.

Since the NLCS, Nola has struggled mightily. He hasn't escaped the fifth inning, pitching 13.0 innings and allowing 14 runs and four long balls. Granted, his K/BB is still characteristically high at 7.50, but something has been off for Nola.

After such a promising end to the regular season and beginning of the postseason, he'll desperately need to right the ship, especially pitching on short rest, something he's never done before.

Harkening back to a different era of baseball, pitchers generally tend not to ever start on three days rest, but in such a dire situation it would be necessary for Game 7. Nola probably wouldn't go deep into the game though.

Thomson said Friday morning of a potential Game 7 situation without Suárez, "We would have to go full bullpen on Game 7, but Nola gets the start at that point."

