ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

To our subscribers: Thank you

By Michael Kilian, Rochester Democrat and Chronicle
Democrat and Chronicle
Democrat and Chronicle
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03dUwN_0iywUTPO00

Dear D&C Subscribers --

Yes, that seems like ancient history. Andrew Jackson was president. The game of baseball hadn't been invented yet, although precursors of the sports are said to have existed. And quite a few classical music geniuses whose works we tend to hear today at symphony concerts and piano recitals, names like Chopin and Mendelssohn, were in their prime.

Yet there is one common denominator between the Rochester of 1833 and the Rochester of 2022: You, our readers.

Without regular readers and paying customers, print newspapers would never have come into existence and been such a force throughout American and world history. Without you, we wouldn't receive news tips and story ideas and criticism of our work that are all so vital to how we operate. And without you, we wouldn't have the courage to help find a wise path forward amid all the change and challenge caused by digital delivery of news and information and changing audience habits.

So please take a bow, D&C subscribers. We are grateful for each and every one of you. So much so, in fact, that we are calling this Subscriber Appreciation Month. Please check out this link weekly during November for deals and offers and contests you might enjoy.

Thank you.

In coming weeks, usually on Sunday evenings, we'll email you highlights of our reporting and videography created exclusively for our subscribers. And we'll share with you some "behind-the-scenes" tidbits on how such journalism comes to be.

Below are some other stories written only for our subscribers you may have missed this month.Thank you for your continuing support of local news in Rochester. We’re greatly appreciative.

Sincerely,

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
visitrochester.com

6 Things to Do in Rochester, NY Over Thanksgiving Weekend

Are you visiting Rochester, NY for the Thanksgiving holiday? After you have enjoyed all the turkey and stuffing with family and friends, plan on getting out and exploring some of the many things to do in Rochester this holiday weekend. Here are a few suggestions. For even more ideas on...
ROCHESTER, NY
websterontheweb.com

News from the Webster Museum

Veterans Day is fast approaching, and the Webster Museum has planned a great program to honor those who have fought for our country. On Saturday November 19 at 2 p.m., Chuck Baylis, Executive Director of the Military History Society of Rochester, will present “A New War, a New Story,” his stories from the Vietnam War, gleaned from his experience as a Special Forces medic during that war and his subsequent research.
WEBSTER, NY
NYS Music

Five Must-See Shows in Rochester This November

The temps are cooling but the jams are just heating up and the longer nights just give us more time to rock out. Time to finish the first full “post-pandemic” year of live music strong. November is already well under way, but we still have some surefire live music picks and shows for you in Rochester.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Rochester in Focus: Nov. 6, 2022

ROCHESTER, N.Y. For several months there’s been a debate over reconfiguring the 29 districts in Monroe County. The conversation has centered around five majority Black districts. News10NBC’s Lynette Adams hears from Rev. Myra Brown, founder of Spiritus Christi Anti-Racism Coalition, and Robin Wilt, a Brighton Town Council member and...
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Douglass mural vandalized in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A new mural featuring the wife and daughter of Frederick Douglass was vandalized, days before it was scheduled to be unveiled. 540WMain commissioned a couple of artists to paint murals of Anna Douglass and Rosetta Douglass Sprague on a Rochester street connected to them in history. 540WMain founder Calvin Eaton says […]
ROCHESTER, NY
wdkx.com

Diddy Purchases Local Rochester Cannabis Operation

Rochester welcomes Sean “Diddy” Combs! Rapper and businessman, Diddy, is investing in Rochester’s cannabis infrastructure. According to a release from Cresco Labs, Combs is buying $185 million of assets from Cresco Labs and Columbia Care. The deal is set to close in 2023. Diddy stated: “My mission...
ROCHESTER, NY
wxxinews.org

Why some shoppers have decided to leave Amazon

A Christmas without Amazon? Yet again this year, a movement has sprung up, urging holiday shoppers to ditch Amazon and support independent businesses. But Amazon continues to pile up customers and subscribers to Amazon Prime. Our guests discuss the uphill battle to convince more of their peers to go without...
ROCHESTER, NY
wdkx.com

Lollypop Farms Hosts ‘Clear the Kennels’

This weekend, the local shelter Lollypop Farms is hosting a “Clear the Kennels” event to encourage the adoption of its shelter dogs. The goal is not only to find homes forever for the currently sheltered dogs but also to make space for more. To push the adoption of dogs, Lollypop Farms is offering a 50 percent discount on adoption fees, along with no fee when it comes to adopting senior pets.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Zeldin and Singletary host rally in Irondequoit

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Sunday was the final weekend before election day, and the candidates were busy. Republican gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin made a stop in Rochester on Sunday to cohost a “Save Our State” rally with fellow republican, and congressional candidate, La’ron Singletary in Irondequoit. Candidates...
IRONDEQUOIT, NY
westsidenewsny.com

Spencerport veteran retires to a chapter of serving others

Bud Moran of Spencerport served in the Army as a 19-year-old in 1966. He spent most of his service time deployed in Germany during the Vietnam War. Moran served in the 3rd Infantry Division, C-company 1st of the 64th Armor Battalion, which provided support to the 1st of the 15th Infantry Regiment. Moran drove a 52-ton tank. “You either drive over it or through it,” he chuckled.
SPENCERPORT, NY
westsidenewsny.com

American Red Cross appoints new leader for Greater Rochester Chapter

The American Red Cross of Western New York has named Kenneth Lee as Executive Director of the Greater Rochester Chapter, which serves Allegany, Cayuga, Livingston, Monroe, Ontario, Seneca, Wayne and Yates Counties. Lee has a lengthy history in not-for-profit community service, having served in leadership positions in the YMCA for 17 years. He began his new role on October 31.
YATES COUNTY, NY
websterontheweb.com

Webster Recreation Center ups its game

I’ve had the occasion to visit the Webster Recreation Center several times in the last few weeks, including for the Webster Chamber of Commerce meeting and the recent Pumpkins on Parade Halloween festival. And every time I go, I’m once again impressed by how nice a facility it is and how many things the Webster Parks & Recreation Department offers our community.
WEBSTER, NY
News 8 WROC

$24,000 lottery ticket sold in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A second-prize winning lottery ticket was sold in Rochester Wednesday. The $24,522 ticket was sold at Dells Market and Deli on English Road. The prize can be claimed up to one year after the drawing. The winning numbers: 7-13-18-22-38-47 and bonus 44. The winning ticket matched five numbers, along with the […]
ROCHESTER, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Cheektowaga Police cancel Sliver Alert

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Silver Alert for Paulette Witherspoon has been cancelled. Witherspoon, who is 77 years old, reportedly suffers from a cognitive disorder and was last seen near 87 Woodell Avenue. She reportedly left her home on foot at approximately 2:30 p.m. Monday. Witherspoon is described as 5’4″ with short salt and pepper […]
CHEEKTOWAGA, NY
Democrat and Chronicle

Democrat and Chronicle

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
786K+
Views
ABOUT

DemocratandChronicle.com is the home page of Rochester NY, with in-depth and updated local news, sports, things to do, investigative journalism and opinions.

 http://democratandchronicle.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy