Plumas County News
Chester schools on 2-hour delay; all other PUSD schools on time
Plumas Unified School District schools will operate on a normal schedule today, Nov. 8 — regular bus schedule and classes — except for Chester Elementary and Chester High School, which will be on a two-hour delayed start. A winter storm warning is in effect until 10 a.m. tomorrow morning.
Plumas County News
FRC open for regular hours today
Feather River College President Kevin Trutna said that Feather River College will be operating under its normal class schedule today, Nov. 8. Trutna said that any student who thinks that they cannot make it safely to campus should contact their instructor.
Plumas County News
PUSD and Plumas Charter will be on a 2-hour delayed start Wednesday, Nov. 9
Based on the weather forecast and road conditions, Plumas Unified School District schools and Plumas Charter schools will be on a two-hour delayed start on Wednesday, Nov. 9, in order to allow additional time for roads and campuses to be cleared. If any changes need to be made, the district...
Plumas County News
VFW to ring the bells this Friday at 11 a.m. at Dame Shirley Plaza
Bell ringing is often associated with the Salvation Army at Christmas, but this Friday, Nov. 11, there will be bell ringers at Dame Shirley Plaza in Quincy. Local veterans will be participating in the Bells of Peace 2022: A World War I Remembrance. Now in its fifth year, Bells of Peace is observed nationwide by local groups and organizations at various locations including churches, cemeteries, American Legion Posts and more.
Plumas County News
FLORABELL CLARISSA LANGLEY
On Sunday September 25, 2022, at 5:30 pm. Florabell Langley died in her sleep after battling with cancer and respiratory issues. For years and months, her daughters Linda Michna and Cynthia Covey were her constants caregivers. Florabell was born in Oakland, California, December 24, 1926. She resided in Quincy, CA,...
Plumas County News
FRC finalizing grant application for additional student housing
Feather River College (FRC) is finalizing a grant application to provide additional student housing on campus and help provide part of a much-needed solution to the Plumas County housing crisis. FRC received $348,000 as a 2022-23 California Community College Chancellor’s Office Planning Grant to study and submit the Affordable Student Housing Grant application due in January 2023. If approved, this Chancellor’s Office grant will fully fund a 126-bed student-housing unit on the FRC campus. The planning grant provides for initial site analysis, full cost estimation, and 50 percent schematic design architectural plans.
Plumas County News
Sheriff’s Blotter Nov. 1-3: A reminder to lock cars if you want to keep what’s inside
Information in the Sheriff’s Blotter is gathered from the dispatch logs provided by the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office. No individual’s names are reported. And those arrested should be presumed innocent until proven guilty. The following is a summary of activity for Nov. 1-3 November 1. Free ride.
Plumas County News
Unofficial elections results: Measure B, Edlund post strong numbers
Will Measure B — a bond measure to support a new hospital for the Almanor Basin pass? Who will win the race for Portola City Council? Who will represent Trustee Area 5 on the school board?. Despite being on today’s ballot, the winners won’t be announced tonight. That’s because...
Plumas County News
Local schools deal with the issue of vaping
It was initially marketed as a tool to help individuals stop smoking, but now vaping has become its own health concern — particularly among young people. And Plumas County is not immune from the ramifications of vaping. High school administrators have been forced to lock restroom doors or aggressively monitor them for students who are vaping, and even the elementary schools have dealt with some students using the devices.
Plumas County News
Election Day: Plumas has 47 percent turnout thus far
It’s Election Day, Nov. 8, and Plumas County Clerk Recorder Marcy DeMartile said that the county currently has a 47 percent voter turnout. “We are processing many, many ballots that were returned yesterday through the ballot drop box in front of the courthouse, as well as hundreds received in the mail,” DeMartile said this morning.
Plumas County News
Eighth-grade leadership program students speak at Rotary meeting
Quincy Junior/Senior High School eighth-graders who attended the Rotary Eighth Grade Leadership Program (REGL) spoke at Quincy Rotary during the group’s Nov. 7 meeting. The student were chosen for their leadership qualities by QHS staff and faculty. The students told the Rotarians they were impressed by the people they met at the camp, and how they learned to trust each other despite having just met. Attendance is by scholarship only and all costs were covered by Quincy Rotary.
