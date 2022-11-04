Read full article on original website
2022 election live updates: John Fetterman defeats Mehmet Oz, dealing huge blow to the GOP's Senate hopes
Election results and news on hundreds of campaigns, including every House, Senate, governor, and state legislative race in the US.
Wall Street rises ahead of election results, inflation data
NEW YORK — Election Day brought another rise for Wall Street, with stocks climbing Tuesday for a third straight day. The S&P 500 rose 21.31, or 0.6%, to 3,828.11, though it flipped between an even bigger gain and a modest loss to get there. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 333.83 points, or 1%, to 33,160.83, and the Nasdaq composite gained 51.68, or 0.5%, to 10,616.20.
Millionaire tax, drivers license questions too early to call
BOSTON (AP) — Two closely watched ballot questions in Massachusetts — one that would create a tax aimed at millionaires and another that would repeal a law allowing those in the country illegally to obtain a state driver’s license — remained too early to call early Wednesday.
Crossover voters help sway Pennsylvania's pivotal U.S. Senate race
With Pennsylvania’s U.S. Senate race between Democrat John Fetterman and Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz remaining razor close heading into Election Day, the campaigns are looking for votes wherever they can find them. And that includes ones from voters in opposing political parties. Voters who are registered with one political...
Wall Street drifts lower as election results keep coming in
NEW YORK — (AP) — Stocks are opening lower on Wall Street as results continued to come in for midterm elections in the U.S., with control of the Congress still undetermined. The S&P 500 gave up 0.9% in early trading Wednesday following three straight gains. The Dow Jones Industrial Average also fell 0.9% and the Nasdaq was off 1%. Disney slumped 10% after reporting results that fell well short of what analysts were looking for. Facebook’s parent company, Meta Platforms, rose sharply after announcing its first major round of layoffs. A closely watched report on U.S. inflation data is due out Thursday.
Dems beating back GOP surge, but control of Congress unclear
WASHINGTON — (AP) — Razor-thin margins around the country left control of Congress still undetermined Wednesday, but Democrats showed surprising strength in the midterm election, topping Republicans in a series of competitive races and defying expectations that high inflation and President Joe Biden's low approval ratings would drag his party to key defeats.
Stocks open with losses as control of Congress too close to call
The stock market opened with losses Wednesday morning as Wall Street waited to find out which party would control the House and Senate next year. The Dow Jones Industrial Average opened with a loss of roughly 200 points Wednesday, falling 0.7 percent after the opening bell. The S&P 500 index opened 0.9 percent lower and the Nasdaq composite sunk 1 percent after the opening bell.
No GOP ‘wave,’ but Republicans could still gain control of U.S. House
WASHINGTON — Republicans fell short of their greatest ambitions for major gains in the U.S. House, with control of the chamber still in doubt early Wednesday. Republicans are still likely to narrowly win control of the U.S. House, based on expert projections. But of 20 races rated by elections forecaster Inside Elections as true toss-ups, […] The post No GOP ‘wave,’ but Republicans could still gain control of U.S. House appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
Fetterman defeats Oz to win Pa.'s key Senate race, flip GOP-held seat to Democrats
Democrat John Fetterman earned a hard-fought win over Republican opponent Dr. Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania’s pivotal U.S. Senate race. As of 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, Fetterman had collected about 50.16% of the votes counted compared with 47.42% for Oz, according to the Pennsylvania Department of State. At that time, the...
Deluzio defeats Shaffer in 17th Congressional District race
Iraq War veteran and voting rights attorney Chris Deluzio defeated former Ross Commissioner Jeremy Shaffer in Pennsylvania’s newly redrawn 17th Congressional District. The district includes all of Beaver County and part of Allegheny County. Most of the area has been represented by U.S. Rep. Conor Lamb, who chose not to seek reelection.
John Fetterman’s Senate campaign is suing to have undated and misdated ballots counted
Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman’s campaign for U.S. Senate has joined the legal fight over whether mail ballots with no date or the incorrect date should be counted in Tuesday’s election. The Democratic campaign sued state elections officials Monday asking a federal judge to order that all mail...
