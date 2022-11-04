Read full article on original website
The Samsung Galaxy S21 series is getting Android 13
In early August, Samsung kickstarted the Android 13-based One UI 5 beta program for the Galaxy S22 series. Then, towards the end of the month, it expanded the program to include its flagship phone from 2021, the Galaxy S21 series. With the Galaxy S22 series receiving the stable One UI 5 build in the third week of October, it was only a matter of time before last year's flagship Galaxy S phones received their update as well. Now, reports from Galaxy S21 owners in parts of Europe are trickling in about the stable Android 13 update hitting their phones.
The best free apps for video calling in 2022
Although in-person interactions remain superior to virtual ones, it's not always feasible. Most users prefer video calling apps on their top Android phones to stay in touch with long-distance relatives and friends. It's also a practical solution for managing and communicating with team members from several regions worldwide.
Samsung's original Galaxy Fold will now receive less frequent updates
Samsung provides the best software support in the Android ecosystem, with its recent mid-range Galaxy A and flagship devices being promised up to five years of security patches. Older devices are eligible to receive three years of OS updates and four years of security patches. As devices in the company's roster age, they move from a monthly security update cycle to a quarterly or biannual one to make room for new products. That's what is happening with the original Samsung Galaxy Fold, which is moving to a quarterly security patch schedule as it nears its end of life in terms of software support.
ChromeOS gets serious about gaming as Steam support enters beta
Gaming on ChromeOS has come a long way over the last decade. What started out as an impossibility — save for anything playable in a browser — has evolved into a cornucopia of options. Not only have Android games and cloud streaming transformed the best Chromebooks into capable methods for playing your favorite new titles, but Steam for ChromeOS has been in the development phase for years now. Today, Steam for Chromebooks is moving into beta, marking another step towards local PC gaming on Google's OS.
New smart home standard Matter is finally officially official with 190 certified devices
A month after the Connectivity Standards Alliance (CSA) finalized Matter version 1.0, the body behind the new smart home connectivity standard held a big event to celebrate the launch of the first products to launch or get updates with the new protocol. During the Amsterdam event, the CSA also shone a light on how your smart home will work in the future and what upcoming Matter features you can expect to come later down the road.
Samsung's latest Good Lock module attempts to one-up WeTransfer
Samsung Good Lock is an essential app for almost all Galaxy smartphone owners, enabling features that are otherwise not available by default. We've seen the addition of innumerable Good Lock modules over the past few years with the company usually dosing them out following the annual One UI software refresh. Samsung is now making another module available for Good Lock users in the form of DropShip, a file transfer app that can send files to practically any device, including Android phones/tablets or iPhones/iPads, and even your laptop.
Samsung blesses Galaxy S20 and Note 20 devices with stable Android 13
We're on a schedule now. Well, at least Samsung is with Android 13: dozens of Galaxy phones across the globe are due to receive One UI 5 in the coming months. News came earlier this morning that Galaxy S21 series devices were getting the bump, but we're now getting word that the S20 and Note 20 phones are in the bag.
Pixel Call Assist is the best thing about the Pixel 7
In our reviews of the Google Pixel 7 and Google Pixel 7 Pro, we praised the refinements of themes introduced with the Pixel 6. While the jump from the Pixel 6 to the Pixel 7 may take some consideration, you can rest assured you're getting one of the best Android phones on the market. Many things make the Pixel 7 lineup great, from the sleek design to the phenomenal cameras, but everyday things make and break a phone.
Amazon Photos gets a big redesign on Android one year after iOS
Amazon Photos might not be the company's best known service, but it's a worthy competitor to Google Photos. It offers a similar online backup solution for your images and videos. After a big redesign that hit Amazon Photos on iOS in November 2021, that same new look is now finally arriving on Android, too.
How to recover deleted photos from the Android gallery without backup
Accidentally deleting photos or losing access to precious memories can lead to an unpleasant experience on your Android phone. Most gallery apps, including Google Photos, come with a Recycle Bin or Trash to recover your deleted photos in a single tap. You aren't completely out of luck when you can't find your favorite images or videos in the trash. You can easily recover deleted photos from your Android gallery using iMobie DroidKit.
Parents now have full control over their child’s Google Assistant interactions
The best Google Assistant smart speakers and smart displays are meant for all members of your family, including your kids. Unlike Google TV and Android, though, Google does not provide parental controls for Assistant interactions with kids. The company is looking to change that by rolling out new features that will make it safer for your kids to interact with Assistant.
Nanoleaf announces its first Matter-enabled lighting products, launching 2023
Nanoleaf is probably best known for its geometrically shaped accent lights mounted on the walls of many YouTubers, but the company also offers great regular smart bulbs and light strips for those of us who are just a little less eccentric. These products will also be among the first to support Matter, as Nanoleaf announced as part of the big November 3 Matter launch event in Amsterdam.
Google keeps the Pixel update train rolling with Android 13 QPR1 Beta 3.1
Google just released its November patch for its currently-supported Pixels — RIP the Pixel 4 — but if you've already upgraded your device to the latest Android 13 QPR betas, you aren't getting left out of the update game. Just a couple of weeks after QPR1 Beta 3 surprised us with a mid-month launch, QPR1 Beta 3.1 is out now, available for the Pixel 4a and newer devices.
Samsung Internet 19 is here and it now plays nicely with Google Chrome
Google Chrome is the best browser for Android, but it is not the only feature-rich option out there. Samsung Internet is another excellent browser that even supports extensions. Like Chrome, the team behind Samsung's browser tests features in the beta channel before rolling them out to the public a couple of months later. In late August, Samsung Internet v19 was released to beta testers with enhanced security against phishing attacks and improved private browsing. Now, the browser is hitting the stable channel, with the most notable addition being able to sync your Google Chrome bookmarks.
This promising budget phone packs 5G, a 90Hz display, and a huge 5,000mAh battery
Smartphones are ubiquitous and their utility has dramatically increased to a point where they've become indispensable tools in our lives. It's how we connect with people, capture memories, make payments, educate and entertain ourselves, and do a zillion other things in our day-to-day lives. However, not everyone plays graphic-intensive games or is an aspiring shutterbug, and in such cases, a budget smartphone serves the purpose just fine. You don't need to spend a fortune to just be able to communicate or entertain yourself, and the NUU B20 5G proves just that.
Gmail's new package tracking promises to be your savior this holiday shopping season
With Black Friday right around the corner — and sales already running at various big box retailers — your already-unruly inbox is about to be chock full of shipment information and tracking codes necessary for keeping an eye on your incoming packages. Whether you're buying gifts for the entire family or finally fulfilling a long-awaited item on your wish list, managing all of those orders might be tough. Google's getting ahead of the holiday rush with a new tracking feature for Gmail, coming to your accounts within the next few weeks.
Meet the Android Police editorial staff
Bringing you the latest news, guides, reviews, and hottest takes on everything happening in the world of mobile tech is a full-time job — one which Android Police is only too happy to fill. Our editorial staff is hard at work every day producing the smartphone, wearable, tablet, and smart home content you crave, and keeping up with everything that's worth sharing is a team effort. Meet the crew behind Android Police:
Google Pixel Watch could get its first discount as soon as Black Friday
Google has been offering enhanced trade-in values on the Pixel 7 series in the US since its launch as a way to lure new customers. The trade-in deals are so good that you can get the Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 for free if you have a recent flagship Android or iPhone. For the Pixel Watch though, the company has not provided any such attractive offers or discounts. It only bundled the watch as a pre-order offer with the Pixel 7 in select countries, but nothing in the US. This might change when Google Store's Black Friday deals go live next week.
Google's Black Friday deals knock up to $150 off the Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro, no trade-in required
As we speed toward the end of the year, there's never been a better time to shop for gadgets. Google's no stranger to Black Friday deals, usually offering their latest and greatest phones, earbuds, and more at some truly enticing prices. If you've been hoping to get your hands on some discounted devices, grab your calendar. You only have a week to wait before the holiday shopping season kicks off with some truly incredible deals on phones, Chromecasts, and Nest gear.
Google’s new Pixel wallpapers remind you to connect with nature
It has been a while since the Pixel 7 series launched, bringing with it a bunch of wallpapers exclusive to the new phones. If you're looking for a visual change on your Pixel 7, or any other Android phone for that matter, Google is adding three new images to its wallpaper collection, as a part of its Native American Heritage Month celebrations.
