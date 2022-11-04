ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Comments / 0

Related
fox4news.com

Some North Texas schools closed for election day

PLANO, Texas - Some students across North Texas are out of school because of election day. At least five North Texas school districts including Dallas, Fort Worth, Richardson, Lewisville and Garland ISDs canceled classes Tuesday. Those districts cited security concerns, saying they wanted to ensure the safety of students while...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

2022 Election Day in North Texas: Live updates, results

After months of political sparring and lots of ads, Election Day is finally here!. Polls opened at 7 a.m. and closed at 7 p.m. Live election results for races across Texas: FOX4News.com/election/live-texas-2022-election-results. We will update this story as counties provide us with more information throughout the day. Races to Watch:
TEXAS STATE
fox4news.com

Warnock vs Walker: Georgia U.S. Senate still too close to call, runoff likely

ATLANTA - The U.S. Senate race in Georgia between Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker is likely headed to a runoff. Elections officials continued to count ballots in the state late Tuesday night with the race too close to call. The race determined partisan control of the Senate nearly two years ago and could do so again in these midterm elections.
GEORGIA STATE
fox4news.com

Texas early voting turnout significantly lower than 2020, 2018

DALLAS - Candidates spent the day Monday trying to get voters to the polls. Midterm election day is Tuesday and, so far, turnout has been low. Voter turnout broke records in 2020 and 2018, but while midterms always have a lower turnout than presidential elections, this midterm is much lower than four years ago.
TEXAS STATE
fox4news.com

Polls open for election day in Texas

On this election day, Good Day talks to someone who has a lot of experience in overseeing elections in North Texas. Elections Administrator Bruce Sherbet served in Dallas County for 24 years before moving to Collin County.
TEXAS STATE
fox4news.com

Greg Abbott defeats Beto O'Rourke, wins third term as Texas governor

Republican Gov. Greg Abbott has won re-election in Texas, defeating Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke. The governor spoke tonight at an election rally in McAllen, where the governor launched his re-election campaign. "We planted our flag in South Texas, and we showed America that South Texas is now electing Republicans...
TEXAS STATE
fox4news.com

Dan Patrick elected to third term as Texas Lieutenant Governor

Republican Dan Patrick has been reelected to another term as Texas lieutenant governor. Patrick defeated Democrat Mike Collier for the second consecutive election cycle. This will be Patrick's third term, he has served as lieutenant governor since Jan 20, 2015. Going into election day, polls showed Patrick with a sizable...
TEXAS STATE
fox4news.com

Beto O’Rourke has lost three races in four years. Is his political career over?

EL PASO, Texas - Four years ago, Beto O’Rourke became the next great hope for the Texas Democratic Party. Starting his senatorial campaign as a little-known congressman from El Paso, he captured lightning in a bottle by barnstorming across the state’s 254 counties on his way to a narrow loss to Republican U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz.
TEXAS STATE
fox4news.com

Samson Park officer hurt in training exercise continues recovery

Sansom Park Police Chief James Burchfeld says his small department is in 100% support mode for injured Officer Lina Mino. She was shot after an unexplained live round of ammunition somehow wound up in a police training exercise taking place on Saturday at a school in Forest Hill.
FOREST HILL, TX
fox4news.com

How to report election issues and rules to follow at the polls

It is Election Day and as people across the country head to the polls there are a few things you should know. If you run into any issues at the polls you should talk to poll workers at your voting location. You can also call the Secretary of State's office...
TEXAS STATE
fox4news.com

Dog of the Day: Arlo

An affectionate dog who likes to play is looking for a new home. Arlo is today's SPCA of Texas Dog of the Day.
TEXAS STATE
fox4news.com

Beto O'Rourke gets support from Barack Obama ahead of Election Day

EL PASO, Texas - Texas voters received robocalls from former president Barack Obama urging them to vote for Democrat Beto O'Rourke for governor on Tuesday. "On reproductive rights, Greg Abbott has signed one of the most extreme abortion laws in America. Beto O'Rourke will protect a woman’s right to choose. On gun safety, Greg Abbott made it easier to buy guns just before 19 kids and their teachers were murdered in Uvalde," said Obama.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy