Read full article on original website
Related
fox4news.com
2022 Texas Election: How to watch ballot counting livestreams, track county results
As the votes are counted in Texas for the 2022 General Election, you can watch the process as it happens live. As part of Texas law any "county with a population over 100,000 must establish a video recording system that captures all areas containing voted ballots." The recorded areas must...
fox4news.com
Concerns raised over safety as voters head to polls at North Texas schools
RICHARDSON, Texas - Many districts across the state of Texas canceled classes on Tuesday because of the influx of visitors on campus to vote. The Uvalde shooting at the end of the last school year has brought renewed attention to the need to keep school entrances tightly secured. As more...
fox4news.com
Some North Texas schools closed for election day
PLANO, Texas - Some students across North Texas are out of school because of election day. At least five North Texas school districts including Dallas, Fort Worth, Richardson, Lewisville and Garland ISDs canceled classes Tuesday. Those districts cited security concerns, saying they wanted to ensure the safety of students while...
fox4news.com
2022 Election Day in North Texas: Live updates, results
After months of political sparring and lots of ads, Election Day is finally here!. Polls opened at 7 a.m. and closed at 7 p.m. Live election results for races across Texas: FOX4News.com/election/live-texas-2022-election-results. We will update this story as counties provide us with more information throughout the day. Races to Watch:
fox4news.com
Warnock vs Walker: Georgia U.S. Senate still too close to call, runoff likely
ATLANTA - The U.S. Senate race in Georgia between Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker is likely headed to a runoff. Elections officials continued to count ballots in the state late Tuesday night with the race too close to call. The race determined partisan control of the Senate nearly two years ago and could do so again in these midterm elections.
fox4news.com
Texas early voting turnout significantly lower than 2020, 2018
DALLAS - Candidates spent the day Monday trying to get voters to the polls. Midterm election day is Tuesday and, so far, turnout has been low. Voter turnout broke records in 2020 and 2018, but while midterms always have a lower turnout than presidential elections, this midterm is much lower than four years ago.
fox4news.com
Polls open for election day in Texas
On this election day, Good Day talks to someone who has a lot of experience in overseeing elections in North Texas. Elections Administrator Bruce Sherbet served in Dallas County for 24 years before moving to Collin County.
fox4news.com
Gov. Greg Abbott heads to the border for election night, with immigration a top issue for Texans
MCALLEN, Texas - Texas Governor Greg Abbott launched his re-election campaign in McAllen, and on Tuesday the governor will be there to find out if that campaign was a winner. Gov. Abbott did not hold any campaign events on Monday, ahead of Election Day on Tuesday. Local residents spent the...
fox4news.com
Gov. Greg Abbott not making public appearances prior to election night
Abbott is holding his election night watch party in McAllen. He says he has spent more time in the Rio Grande Valley than any other Texas governor in the state’s history. He believes the Latino vote will help win him a third term in office.
fox4news.com
Texas: The Issue Is - Secretary of State John Scott discusses voting integrity ahead of midterm election
This week’s Texas: The Issue Is focuses on the midterm election here in Texas. Since 2020, election officials have been under a microscope. FOX 4's Steven Dial sat down with Texas Secretary of State John Scott to talk about voter confidence and the early vote turnout ahead of this midterm election.
fox4news.com
Greg Abbott defeats Beto O'Rourke, wins third term as Texas governor
Republican Gov. Greg Abbott has won re-election in Texas, defeating Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke. The governor spoke tonight at an election rally in McAllen, where the governor launched his re-election campaign. "We planted our flag in South Texas, and we showed America that South Texas is now electing Republicans...
fox4news.com
Officer continuing recovery after being shot during active shooter training in Forest Hill
FOREST HILL, Texas - A police officer is alive and out of surgery after she was shot during a training exercise Saturday. A GoFundMe, confirmed by the officer’s family, reveals Sansom Park officer Lina Mino was shot in the face and will require additional surgeries as a result of the head trauma.
fox4news.com
Dan Patrick elected to third term as Texas Lieutenant Governor
Republican Dan Patrick has been reelected to another term as Texas lieutenant governor. Patrick defeated Democrat Mike Collier for the second consecutive election cycle. This will be Patrick's third term, he has served as lieutenant governor since Jan 20, 2015. Going into election day, polls showed Patrick with a sizable...
fox4news.com
Beto O’Rourke has lost three races in four years. Is his political career over?
EL PASO, Texas - Four years ago, Beto O’Rourke became the next great hope for the Texas Democratic Party. Starting his senatorial campaign as a little-known congressman from El Paso, he captured lightning in a bottle by barnstorming across the state’s 254 counties on his way to a narrow loss to Republican U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz.
fox4news.com
Texas Attorney General: Ken Paxton holds off Rochelle Garza to win third term
Republican Ken Paxton has been re-elected as Attorney General of Texas. Paxton beat Democrat Rochelle Garza who was believed to be one of the best chances in to turn a statewide seat blue. Many believed Paxton to be vulnerable due to legal and personal issues. But Paxton proved them wrong...
fox4news.com
Samson Park officer hurt in training exercise continues recovery
Sansom Park Police Chief James Burchfeld says his small department is in 100% support mode for injured Officer Lina Mino. She was shot after an unexplained live round of ammunition somehow wound up in a police training exercise taking place on Saturday at a school in Forest Hill.
fox4news.com
How to report election issues and rules to follow at the polls
It is Election Day and as people across the country head to the polls there are a few things you should know. If you run into any issues at the polls you should talk to poll workers at your voting location. You can also call the Secretary of State's office...
fox4news.com
Dog of the Day: Arlo
An affectionate dog who likes to play is looking for a new home. Arlo is today's SPCA of Texas Dog of the Day.
fox4news.com
Beto O'Rourke gets support from Barack Obama ahead of Election Day
EL PASO, Texas - Texas voters received robocalls from former president Barack Obama urging them to vote for Democrat Beto O'Rourke for governor on Tuesday. "On reproductive rights, Greg Abbott has signed one of the most extreme abortion laws in America. Beto O'Rourke will protect a woman’s right to choose. On gun safety, Greg Abbott made it easier to buy guns just before 19 kids and their teachers were murdered in Uvalde," said Obama.
Comments / 0