3 arrested after computer keyboard shot
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — Three people were arrested after a computer keyboard was shot. A Champaign resident heard a gunshot Monday morning and discovered that a bullet came through his ceiling and into his keyboard. Champaign police arrived at the apartment in the 1700 block of Valley Road and...
Police search for suspects in Three Line Construction theft
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU/WICS) — Crime Stoppers is seeking information to assist the Champaign Police Department in reference to a burglary. Officials say on September 8, September 22, and October 14, unknown suspects entered a storage site for Three Phase Line Construction, located at 904 North Walnut Street in Champaign.
2 arrested after shots fired with AR-15 style rifle
RANTOUL, Ill. (WCCU) — Two men are behind bars after shots were fired early Monday morning in Rantoul. Police say multiple calls came in shortly before 1 a.m. about shots heard near the 800 block of St. Andrews Circle. Witnesses told police a white SUV was seen speeding out...
Police: Man threatens police officer during arrest
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — A man was arrested on Sunday for disorderly conduct and threatening a public official. Univeristy of Illinois Police Department says Steven W. Killiam was arrested at 4 p.m. in a retail store in the 600 block of East Green Street. We're told Killiam was damaging...
Man arrested in parking lot armed robberies
URBANA, Ill. (WICS/WSRP) — A 23-year-old Urbana man was arrested on Monday, Nov. 7 in connection to two armed robberies that happened in October. Ra-Juan Williams was taken in to custody at his home in the 800 block of Oakland Avenue after officers from the Urbana Police Department, along with the Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force and the Metropolitan Emergency Tactical Response Operations (METRO) SWAT Unit, executed a search warrant on his home on Monday.
Champaign community hosts fundraiser for shooting victim
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) –The community gathered on Sunday night to support a 12-year-old boy who was shot last month. Police found the victim on Sangamon Drive between Kenwood Road and Crescent Drive, but the shooting happened more than a mile away, near the corner of Dogwood and Kimberly Drives. A family friend says the boy […]
Two arrested after shots fired in Rantoul
RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — Two people have been arrested following an overnight shots-fired incident in Rantoul. Officials said Luis Hernandez, 22 of Urbana, and Bernardo Hernandez, 25 of Rantoul, were both arrested on preliminary charges of aggravated discharge of a firearm. Luis Hernandez was also arrested on a preliminary charge of possessing a gun without […]
Catalytic converter stolen at U of I
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — A University of Illinois student reported that his catalytic converter has been stolen. U of I Police say this is the third catalytic converter stolen in as many weeks. The student says his catalytic converter was stolen between Friday and Sunday while it was parked...
Grain bin breaks in Rankin
RANKIN, Ill. (WCIA) — The side of a Cissna Park Co-op grain bin broke in Rankin on Monday, causing corn to visibly spill out of the bottom. Rankin Fire Department was on scene at the 100 block of Main St. for several hours. Power was turned off at the...
Fire destroys house on North 4th Street
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Crews were on the scene of a structure fire at 729 North 4th St. on Monday evening. According to Battalion Chief Scott Dalton with the Terre Haute Fire Department, the call came in just after 7:00 pm. He said the home appeared to be unoccupied. Crews were able to contain […]
Potential murder-suicide investigation underway
VIGO CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — On November 5th, two people were found dead in a Vigo County home. Just after 9:30 a.m., the Vigo County Sheriff’s Office and other first responders were called to 1859 Oakridge Parkway North. The two dead were identified as 69-year-old Bernard Myles and...
Driver air lifted to hospital after I-57 crash
COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WICS) — A man was involved in a single-vehicle crash in Coles County on Saturday. Police say at 7:10 p.m., Trysten B. Fugate, 26, of Sullivan, was traveling eastbound on 100N at the I-57 overpass. Officials say Fugate lost control of his vehicle which left the...
Source Found; Georgetown-Ridge Farm H.S. Threat Case Will be Turned Over to V.C. State’s Attorney
THE FOLLOWING IS A GEORGETOWN POLICE DEPARTMENT RELEASE. On 11/06/2022 at approximately 3:30 PM, Georgetown Police Department received information of a threat against Georgetown Ridge Farm High School students. Due to the nature of the threat and to allow the threat to be properly investigated, school officials made a decision to cancel classes at all Georgetown Ridge Farm CUSD4 schools.
Urbana High School closed for day after terroristic threats
URBANA, Ill. (WICS/WCCU) — UPDATE:. Urbana Police are investigating after they say terroristic threats were called into Urbana High School on Monday morning. It started about 7 a.m. when the school resource officer contacted police about a threat from someone who called the school's office. The caller said he...
Two dead in possible murder-suicide in Vigo County
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Police say they are investigating a possible murder-suicide after two people were found dead in a local subdivision. The Vigo County Sheriff's office says it happened around 9:30 a.m. Saturday at 1859 Oakridge Parkway North. That's southwest of Terre Haute, just off S. State Road 63.
18-year-old Champaign woman shot dead identified
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The Champaign County Coroner has identified the 18-year-old woman shot and killed Friday evening as Nizeri Carter. Champaign Police said they were dispatched near N. Elm St. and W. Bradley Ave. around 4:52 p.m. Friday for a report of a shooting. Shortly after officers arrived, they...
Champaign Coroner identifies teen found dead after shooting
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup released the name of a woman who died after a Friday evening shooting. According to a press release, Nizeri L. Carter, 18, of Champaign died at around 8 p.m. on Nov. 4 in the intensive care unit at Carle Foundation Hospital. An autopsy is scheduled on […]
Thief alters Champaign church’s check, steals $8,000
URBANA-CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The University of Illinois Police report that $8,000 was stolen from a church through check washing. On Oct. 8, a church staff member wrote a check for $1,221 placing it in an envelope to pay a utility bill and mailed it through the U.S. Postal Service. However, at some point between […]
Dateline 2004: Woman put to death for killing pregnant woman, stealing baby
TERRE HAUTE, In. – 01/13/21 — The U.S. government carried out its first execution of a female inmate in nearly seven decades in January of 2021. Federal authorities executed a Kansas woman who in 2004 strangled an expectant mother in Missouri and cut the baby from her womb. The baby survived. Lisa Montgomery put to death in January 2021 for...
Champaign County Sheriff Heuerman reelected
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU/WICS) — In this year's election, there are two candidates in the race for the Champaign County Sheriff. On the Democratic side, we have Dustin Heuerman, who was elected back in 2018. Running for the position on the Republican side, we have John Brown, who has 32...
