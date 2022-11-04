ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 0

Related
fox2detroit.com

Interactive map: How Michigan counties voted to protect abortion rights

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - On Tuesday, Nov. 8, Michigan voters approved a ballot measure to enshrine abortion into the state constitution. Proposal 3, known as Reproductive Freedom for All proposal, was approved by voters in the election on Tuesday, Nov. 8. The amendment to the state's constitution will overrule the prevailing 1931 law in Michigan that outlawed abortion without exception for rape or incest. Under that ban, providing non-life-saving abortions would have been prosecuted as manslaughter.
SOUTHFIELD, MI
fox2detroit.com

How to report voter intimidation and election misinformation in Michigan

(FOX 2) - Between the hours of 7 a.m and 8 p.m. Tuesday, polls will be open for citizens to cast their ballot or return their absentee vote in Michigan. The secretary of state has promised the vast majority of voters should experience a smooth process - if not all of them. However, there is still hotlines and emails where people can report suspected voter intimidation or harassment.
MICHIGAN STATE
fox2detroit.com

Matt DePerno concedes Michigan AG race to Dana Nessel

(FOX 2) - Republican Matthew DePerno has conceded the race for attorney general to Dana Nessel, releasing a statement thanking voters for showing up for the candidate. "Although we didn't emerge victorious tonight, I believe we sent a strong message to Lansing. The people of MIchigan are tired of the rising crime, threats to parental rights and an ongoing lack of trust in government."
MICHIGAN STATE
fox2detroit.com

Michigan Election Night Live - how to see results on FOX 2

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Turnout for the 2022 Midterm elections in Michigan has been higher than expected as election clerks from around the state have said in-person voting was higher than they believed would happen on Tuesday. As millions of voters cast their vote, we're tracking the results that...
MICHIGAN STATE
fox2detroit.com

Whitmer, Dixon push for votes on final full day before Election Day

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Absentee voting has been open for weeks but Election Day is just hours away. Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Tudor Dixon made their final pitches for votes on Monday, the last full day before polls open across the state. Whitmer and Dixon both were on the...
MICHIGAN STATE
fox2detroit.com

Michigan Election Results: Elissa Slotkin retains seat, beats Tom Barrett for 7th Congressional District

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Elissa Slotkin won her race for Congress for a third-straight time after beating former state legislator Tom Barrett in a competitive race for the 7th Congressional District, the Associated Press is projecting. Slotkin, a Holly Democrat, held onto the closely-watched seat despite conservative momentum during...
MICHIGAN STATE
fox2detroit.com

Tudor Dixon concedes Michigan governor race

(FOX 2) - Tudor Dixon has conceded her race for governor after Gretchen Whitmer pulled ahead in the late hours of election day. In a statement, the Republican challenger said she called Whitmer to wish her well. "Michigan’s future success rests not in elected officials or government, but all of...
MICHIGAN STATE
fox2detroit.com

Department of Justice monitoring elections in 5 Michigan cities

(FOX 2) - Five cities in Michigan will have federal authorities monitoring polls during election day to ensure voting rights laws are upheld and obeyed. Detroit, Flint, Grand Rapids, Pontiac, and Southfield were all named in a release from the U.S. Department of Justice that said it planned to monitor voting rights laws in 64 different jurisdictions.
MICHIGAN STATE
fox2detroit.com

Michigan Election 2022: When are polls open and closed on Nov. 8?

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Michigan's general election will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, with several important races including governor, secretary of state, and attorney general's office, plus three ballot proposals. Thousands of voters have already filled out their ballots and voted absentee - which you can do until...
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy