Michigan Election Results: Ballot Proposal 2 approved by voters, changes coming to elections
(FOX 2) - Proposal 2, which will bolster protections to Michigan's election systems, has been approved by voters, AP projects. The ballot proposal contest was called early Wednesday morning with an 17-point lead for approval votes. The amendment to the state's constitution includes recognizing the right to vote without harassment,...
Interactive map: How Michigan counties voted to protect abortion rights
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - On Tuesday, Nov. 8, Michigan voters approved a ballot measure to enshrine abortion into the state constitution. Proposal 3, known as Reproductive Freedom for All proposal, was approved by voters in the election on Tuesday, Nov. 8. The amendment to the state's constitution will overrule the prevailing 1931 law in Michigan that outlawed abortion without exception for rape or incest. Under that ban, providing non-life-saving abortions would have been prosecuted as manslaughter.
Live Election Results: Proposal 3 approved, legalizing abortion in Michigan
DETROIT (FOX 2) - There will once again be another change to the Michigan constitution as voters have approved a proposal that protects the right to have an abortion in the state. Proposal 3, known as Reproductive Freedom for All proposal, was approved by voters in the election on Tuesday,...
How to report voter intimidation and election misinformation in Michigan
(FOX 2) - Between the hours of 7 a.m and 8 p.m. Tuesday, polls will be open for citizens to cast their ballot or return their absentee vote in Michigan. The secretary of state has promised the vast majority of voters should experience a smooth process - if not all of them. However, there is still hotlines and emails where people can report suspected voter intimidation or harassment.
Michigan Election Results: Gretchen Whitmer projected to win reelection for governor, beating Tudor Dixon
(FOX 2) - Gretchen Whitmer won a second term in office for Michigan's governor, beating her challenger Tudor Dixon in a high-stakes general election campaign that has broad implications for the state in the coming years. Whitmer was projected the winner by FOX News with 51.5 percent to Dixon's 46.9...
Matt DePerno concedes Michigan AG race to Dana Nessel
(FOX 2) - Republican Matthew DePerno has conceded the race for attorney general to Dana Nessel, releasing a statement thanking voters for showing up for the candidate. "Although we didn't emerge victorious tonight, I believe we sent a strong message to Lansing. The people of MIchigan are tired of the rising crime, threats to parental rights and an ongoing lack of trust in government."
Michigan Election Results: Rashida Tlaib reelected to represent newly drawn 12th Congressional District
(FOX 2) - Incumbent Democrat Rashida Tlaib is projected by the Associated Press to win the newly redrawn12th Congressional District seat. Tlaib was up against Republican Steven Elliott in the district made up of mostly Democratic-leaning cities including Detroit, Dearborn, and Southfield. The incumbent had 70 percent of the vote...
Live election updates- Polls now closed in Michigan; officials report 'strong turnout'
(FOX 2) - With polls now closed, results should begin coming up, though you most likely won't know the winners of big races for another 24 hours. Absentee ballots are expected to delay results. Keep up with all the updates from Election Day below. The polls may close at 8,...
Michigan Election Night Live - how to see results on FOX 2
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Turnout for the 2022 Midterm elections in Michigan has been higher than expected as election clerks from around the state have said in-person voting was higher than they believed would happen on Tuesday. As millions of voters cast their vote, we're tracking the results that...
Whitmer, Dixon push for votes on final full day before Election Day
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Absentee voting has been open for weeks but Election Day is just hours away. Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Tudor Dixon made their final pitches for votes on Monday, the last full day before polls open across the state. Whitmer and Dixon both were on the...
Michigan Live Election updates: Oakland, Macomb, and Wayne County approve millage
(FOX 2) - In three of Michigan's biggest counties, voters approved funding public transportation in Metro Detroit. Voters from Oakland, Macomb, and Wayne counties approved the taxes for more public transportation by wide margins. All voters in the tri-county region were asked on Tuesday, Nov. 8, about a tax hike...
Michigan 2022 Election: Dearborn book debate, other hot topics highlight importance of school board races
DEARBORN, Mich (FOX 2) - While Michigan's governor race and Proposals 1-3 dominate TV time, school board races nationally are critical elections. Ballotpedia said the percentage of unopposed seats has dropped since 2018, from 40% in 2018 to 24% last year, meaning more people are running to lead school districts.
Michigan Election Results: Elissa Slotkin retains seat, beats Tom Barrett for 7th Congressional District
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Elissa Slotkin won her race for Congress for a third-straight time after beating former state legislator Tom Barrett in a competitive race for the 7th Congressional District, the Associated Press is projecting. Slotkin, a Holly Democrat, held onto the closely-watched seat despite conservative momentum during...
Tudor Dixon concedes Michigan governor race
(FOX 2) - Tudor Dixon has conceded her race for governor after Gretchen Whitmer pulled ahead in the late hours of election day. In a statement, the Republican challenger said she called Whitmer to wish her well. "Michigan’s future success rests not in elected officials or government, but all of...
Department of Justice monitoring elections in 5 Michigan cities
(FOX 2) - Five cities in Michigan will have federal authorities monitoring polls during election day to ensure voting rights laws are upheld and obeyed. Detroit, Flint, Grand Rapids, Pontiac, and Southfield were all named in a release from the U.S. Department of Justice that said it planned to monitor voting rights laws in 64 different jurisdictions.
Michigan Election 2022: When are polls open and closed on Nov. 8?
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Michigan's general election will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, with several important races including governor, secretary of state, and attorney general's office, plus three ballot proposals. Thousands of voters have already filled out their ballots and voted absentee - which you can do until...
Michigan Election Results: Democrat Shri Thanedar wins 13th Congressional District race
(FOX 2) - Democrat Shri Thanedar won the seat in the newly drawn 13th Congressional District. Thanedar was up against Republican Martell Bivings after emerging from a crowded applicant pool during the primary. Find more election results here. He currently represents the 3rd district in the Michigan House. Thanedar received...
Whitmer's victory speech: Michigan is about to 'step on the accelerator'
Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer has been declared the winner in the race for the state's top job. She said in her victory speech she plans to move the state forward over the next four years.
Gov. Whitmer makes final pitch before election day
The Michigan governor is making her final pitch for why voters should cast their ballot for her after a long-fought campaign season. Gretchen Whitmer is defending her seat against Republican Tudor Dixon.
Michigan governor candidates Dixon, Whitmer make final pitch to voters
(FOX 2) - Nominees for governor are in the final stretch of a long campaign season that will end with election day Tuesday. Both Republican Tudor Dixon and Democrat Gretchen Whitmer were on FOX 2 Monday to make last-day pitches for any undecided votes this season. Dixon honed in on...
