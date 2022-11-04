(FOX 2) - Between the hours of 7 a.m and 8 p.m. Tuesday, polls will be open for citizens to cast their ballot or return their absentee vote in Michigan. The secretary of state has promised the vast majority of voters should experience a smooth process - if not all of them. However, there is still hotlines and emails where people can report suspected voter intimidation or harassment.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO