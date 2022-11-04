Selenis Lopez joins us to talk about ‘Lopez vs. Lopez’

Selenis Lopez joined us to talk about “Lopez vs. Lopez.” She spoke about how she is a proud Latina and how she loves playing her character because she’s a strong, sassy woman.

You can watch the series premiere of “Lopez vs. Lopez” tonight at 8 p.m. on NBC. You can also stream it on Peacock.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Nov. 4, 2022

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.