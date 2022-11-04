ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Selenis Lopez joins us to talk about ‘Lopez vs. Lopez’

By Samantha Cortese, Emily Evans
Selenis Lopez joined us to talk about “Lopez vs. Lopez.” She spoke about how she is a proud Latina and how she loves playing her character because she’s a strong, sassy woman.

You can watch the series premiere of “Lopez vs. Lopez” tonight at 8 p.m. on NBC. You can also stream it on Peacock.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Nov. 4, 2022

