Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
DNA Finally Tested in 22-Year-Old Murder of Massachusetts TeenStill UnsolvedWarren, MA
Amherst Environmental Center Invites You to Join a New Climate Change Action SeriesCamilo DíazAmherst, MA
3 Great Pizza Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Licensed cannabis factory worker Lorna McMurrey dies from occupational asthma after inhaling the crushed product's fumesCheryl E PrestonHolyoke, MA
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 11 Ohio State faces tough challenge in weekend set with undefeated UConnThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Police looking for help finding runaway teen in Springfield
The Springfield Police are asking for the public's help in locating a runaway teen.
Suspect arrested in Conn. after manhunt in Hilltowns caused school lockdowns
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — A suspect in a shooting in West Hartford that led police on a manhunt in the Hilltowns of Western Massachusetts was arrested Sunday evening back down in West Hartford. Darnell Barnes, 22, was taken into custody by West Hartford Police at around 11:30 p.m. Sunday....
Body of Springfield man Frederick Mayock found in NY lake after 2 weeks missing
A more than two-week-long search for a Springfield man last seen preparing to kayak on an upstate New York lake ended Monday when police recovered the man’s body from the water, authorities said. Frederick Mayock, 47, was spotted readying his kayak beside Canadarago Lake around midday on Oct. 22,...
Springfield man dies of gunshot injuries on Walden St. Tuesday, police say
Authorities are investigating an incident where a Springfield man was shot and later died due to his injuries early Tuesday morning. Around 1:35 a.m. on Tuesday, Springfield police officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation at the 0-100 block of Walden Street, according to Ryan Walsh, a spokesperson for the department. Upon arrival, officers located a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was later transported to Baystate Medical Center where he later died.
Holyoke Police seeking info on suspects after Racing Mart robbery
HOLYOKE — Police are asking for help to identify two men who they say robbed the Racing Mart on South Street Sunday evening. The suspects entered the store at 582 South St. at about 6 p.m. and one threatened the clerk with a firearm. Police did not say if they were able to take anything before fleeing.
Eyewitness News
14 adults, 1 child forced out of their home due to fire at Hartford apartment complex
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) -15 people lost their homes following a fire at an apartment complex in Hartford. According to fire officials, the fire began shortly before 5:23 pm at an apartment building on Jefferson Street. Firefighters saw fire on the second floor of the building. Officials say five of the...
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Nurses at St. Francis Hospital ask for help
15 people lost their homes following a fire at an apartment complex in Hartford. Hartford police investigate homicide on Nelson Street. Police are investigating a homicide in Hartford Monday night. Updated: 6 hours ago. Lawsuit filed on behalf of Wilcox Tech students. Updated: 6 hours ago. New details in West...
Hartford police investigating homicide after man shot multiple times
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford police were at the scene of a homicide Monday evening. The death happened in the area of 135 Nelson Street, according to Lt. Aaron Bosvert. A citizen called to report that a person was shot on the back porch of the building’s second floor, according to police. The victim, 46-year-old […]
Framingham man arrested, charged with possession of ‘ghost gun,’ police say
A Framingham man was arrested by police in Westborough over the weekend and charged with possession of a “ghost gun,” police said. Around 3 a.m. Saturday, the Westborough Police Department received an officer safety advisory regarding a Ford Fusion traveling on Route 9, which was being driven by a male in possession of a firearm, the department said.
Westfield looking at former military, first responders as school safety attendants
WESTFIELD — The School Committee considered a proposal Nov. 7 to add school safety attendants to Volunteers in Public Schools (VIPS), starting with veterans and retired first responders. Superintendent Stefan Czaporowski said the proposal came out of a meeting with Lesley Lambert, the VIPS coordinator; Christopher Rogers, administrator of...
milfordmirror.com
University of St. Joseph victim was shot multiple times, rammed, then shot again, police say
WEST HARTFORD—A shooting victim seriously injured early Friday, possibly on the campus of the University of St. Joseph, was shot multiple times, had their car rammed, then was shot again by accused suspect Darnell Barnes in an "exceptionally violent" attack, police said Saturday. "Thankfully the victim's injuries are not...
32-Year-Old Shot To Death In Hartford Motel Room, Police Say
Police are searching for the killer of a 32-year-old who was found shot to death in Connecticut. The incident took place in Hartford around 11:15 a.m., Sunday, Nov. 6 at the Travel Inn Motel located at 100 Weston St. When officers responded to the motel for a reported unresponsive male,...
Two armed robbery suspects arrested in Holyoke
Holyoke Police have identified and arrested the two suspects involved in an armed robbery.
2022 Mass. Election Results: Worcester County Sheriff (Lewis Evangelidis vs. David Fontaine)
For complete 2022 election coverage, head to our 2022 Elections Headquarters. Lewis Evangelidis incumbent Worcester County Sheriff will face Democratic challenger David Fontaine in a race to determine Worcester County’s next sheriff. Lewis Evangelidis was originally elected into the Worcester County Sheriff position in 2010. If re-elected the Republican...
Five juveniles arrested on firearms charges after pursuit starting in Worcester
Five juvenile boys were arrested on firearms charges early Sunday following a police pursuit that started in Worcester and ended in Auburn. According to a Facebook post from the Worcester Police Department, an officer in the department saw a white Ford Explorer in the area of Winter and Grafton Streets at about 1:10 a.m. The vehicle and license plate matched images from a separate incident where shots were fired. The officer called for backup and began following the vehicle, eventually activating his blue lights further down Grafton Street.
Brightside motorcycle run collects thousands of toys, cash for children
CHICOPEE — They came bearing bicycles, blocks and Barbie dolls; Tonka trucks, teddy bears and Transformers. And then Kevin Cousins arrived. The 6-foot plus resident from Granby, Connecticut walked into this year’s Brightside motorcycle run carrying a large box with a smiling, pink head wearing a jaunty, purple hat poking out of the top. Inside was a toddler’s inchworm trike.
Aaron Saunders victor over Chip Harrington in tight 7th Hampden District state Rep. race
LUDLOW — Belchertown Democrat Aaron Saunders declared victory after midnight over Ludlow Republican James “Chip” Harrington in the race for the 7th Hampden District state representative seat. Harrington refused to concede until nearly 1 a.m., as Saunders insisted he had the votes to win — which came...
Eyewitness News
Hartford Lt. charged following domestic violence incident in Mass.
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - A Hartford Lieutenant was arrested in Massachusetts in connection to a domestic violence incident that took place in October. Hartford Police say Lt. Luis Ruiz was placed on administrative duty while they launched an internal investigation. “Our Internal Affairs Division has been in touch with the...
Woman arrested in North Adams for murder of grandmother
Police arrested a 26 year-old woman from North Adams Friday night charging her with the murder of her grandmother.
Water main break bursts on State Street in Springfield
State Street in Springfield is closed due to a water main break on Sunday.
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
87K+
Followers
68K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 1