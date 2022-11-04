Read full article on original website
DNA Finally Tested in 22-Year-Old Murder of Massachusetts TeenStill UnsolvedWarren, MA
Webster Firefighters Quickly Knock Down House FireQuiet Corner AlertsWebster, MA
Tufts Dems, Republicans, Democratic Socialists convene for ‘Triple Threat Debate’The Tufts Daily
Needham Artist Karen Krieger Featured in Land/ Water Exhibition at Inner Space Fine Arts in North Reading, MATodd KriegerNorth Reading, MA
The Worcester EcoTarium Invites Children of All Ages to 'Science Tricks & Animal Treats'Camilo DíazWorcester, MA
Several smaller Powerball winning tickets sold across Massachusetts
BOSTON – There was no big Powerball winner in Massachusetts, but someone in Quincy is now $1 million richer.One person in California hit all five numbers and the Powerball during the latest drawing, which was delayed until Tuesday morning because Minnesota needed additional time to "process its sales and play data." According to California Lottery, one winning ticket was sold at Joe's Service Center in Altadena. The one-time cash option for the $2.04 billion jackpot was $997.6 million, before taxes.In Massachusetts, the state lottery said one player won $1 million by matching the first five numbers, but not the Powerball....
WCVB
Powerball jackpot winner in California, $1M ticket sold in Quincy, Massachusetts
QUINCY, Mass. — A singleticket sold in California won the record-setting Powerball jackpot following a technical issue that delayed the highly-anticipated drawing, but several smaller prizes were won in Massachusetts. One ticket worth $1 million was sold in the Bay State, according to the game's website. Massachusetts State Lottery...
Walgreens closures leave three Boston neighborhoods without nearby pharmacies
The closure of three Walgreens this week has left two Boston neighborhoods in a “pharmacy desert.”. Mattapan, Hyde Park and Roxbury are all losing their respective Walgreens. But while Hyde Park still has a Shaw’s close by, the other two neighborhoods have no pharmacies approximate to where they are located.
WCVB
Popular Christmas store in Massachusetts announces plans to close
ABINGTON, Mass. — A popular holiday store that is known as "the largest Christmas experience in New England" will be closing for good. The Christmas Place on Bedford Street (Route 18) in Abington announced on its Facebook page that its owners have decided to retire and will soon be closing the holiday shop and the adjoining swimming pool supply store, The Pool Place.
Parts of Massachusetts to be as cold as 17 degrees Tuesday night
After a weekend of record-setting heat unusual for early November, temperatures Tuesday night will be a jolt back to reality for Massachusetts. Parts of the Bay State could dip as low as 17 degrees overnight, according to the National Weather Service. The warmest areas of the state, the more moderate coastal towns, could still see temperatures near freezing.
nhsarctic.com
Top 5 Worcester Market Spots!
The Worcester food market opened in february 2020 so about 2 years ago. It was a very new thing for Worcester because they were just building the baseball park and the marketplace too. They are a food oriented marketplace with foods from every culture, like; Mexico, China, and India. They have restaurants outside too- being in the heart of Worcester; like Wings Over Worcester and El Patron which are really good. Me personally I like their Birrias tacos and the teriyaki was very good, I would go again to try different places.
spectrumnews1.com
Worcester Ballot Question 5, explained
What is Question 5 on the Worcester election ballot?. Question 5 asks whether Worcester residents support approving the Community Preservation Act for the city. If passed, it will instate a 1.5% surcharge to property taxes that is meant to create revenue specifically for creating and preserving public open spaces, affordable housing and other community preservation projects.
Body of Springfield man Frederick Mayock found in NY lake after 2 weeks missing
A more than two-week-long search for a Springfield man last seen preparing to kayak on an upstate New York lake ended Monday when police recovered the man’s body from the water, authorities said. Frederick Mayock, 47, was spotted readying his kayak beside Canadarago Lake around midday on Oct. 22,...
Andrea Campbell wins Massachusetts attorney general race
Andrea Campbell, a former Boston city councilor, has won the race to be Massachusetts’ next attorney general. The Democratic nominee to succeed now governor-elect Maura Healey as the state’s top prosecutor, Campbell is the first Black woman elected statewide in Massachusetts. Her victory furthered a historic night in Massachusetts that also saw Healey become the state’s first elected female governor and the nation’s first openly lesbian governor.
Meet Aaron Cohn: Southbridge native played for Red Sox legend Wade Boggs on path to signing with Athletics
Athletics minor league pitcher Aaron Cohn, a Southbridge, Mass. native, doesn’t throw hard. He’s slightly undersized. His name doesn’t appear on any of Oakland’s top prospect lists. But he always believed in himself and never considered pursuing any other career out of college except for professional baseball player.
rinewstoday.com
Downtown Providence 1970 – David Brussat
This is the second half of Chapter 15 from Lost Providence. Chapters leading up to “Downtown Providence 1970 Plan” in Part II of the book are: “Cove Basin and the Railroads,” “The World’s Widest Bridge” and “New Courthouse and Old Brick Row.” The subsequent chapters, from which I will select for reprinting, are: “The College Hill Study,” “The Interface Plan,” “Capital Center Plan,” “We Hate That,” “The Capital Center Build-out,” “Waterplace and WaterFire” and “The Downcity Plan.” The book can be purchased by clicking on the link above.
Robyn Kennedy wins 1st Worcester District Senate seat, defeating Lisa Mair
For complete 2022 election coverage, head to our 2022 Elections Headquarters. Democrat Robyn Kennedy will represent the First Worcester district in the Massachusetts State Senate after defeating Independent Lisa Mair in Tuesday’s midterm elections. Kennedy declared victory at a joint party with fellow Worcester Democrats at Nuestra Restaurant on...
Episode 7 of Unsolved: Worcester, 'Found Frozen in the Trunk,' Now Available
WORCESTER - A true crime, cold case podcast series exploring the dozens of unsolved murders and missing persons cases currently under investigation by the Worcester Police Department released episode 7 of season 1 on Tuesday. From the founder of ThisWeekinWorcester.com, "Unsolved: Worcester" is a series of narrative episodes airing every...
New Retail Space, Drive-Thru Proposed on Gold Star Blvd.
WORCESTER - The Worcester Zoning Board of Appeals will hold a public meeting on Thursday, Nov. 10, where it will consider an application for construction of an 18,100 square foot commercial building at 70 Gold Star Blvd. The applicant, Parkingway Management LLC, registered in Jamaica Plain, proposes the site for...
Single-family home sells for $599,900 in Worcester
Brian Valentino and Tenley Valentino acquired the property at 110 Beeching Street, Worcester, from Thomas Kaplan Maxfield and Ellen Kaplan Maxfield on Oct. 19, 2022. The $599,900 purchase price works out to $224 per square foot. The property features six bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a underground/basement. It sits on a 9,601-square-foot lot.
Teen finds jewelry in donated jacket, tracks down owner in Worcester
WORCESTER - When Luke Coelho put on his new donated jacket last week, he was so grateful because he now had something that would keep him warm. But he would soon discover the old jacket is more valuable and precious than he could even imagine. Inside the coat pocket was two Gucci watches, a bracelet and two diamond rings. The 17-year-old senior recently transferred to South High Community School in Worcester from Brazil. To help provide him with enough clothes for the winter he got help from the school's clothes donation program called Andy's Attic. The jacket was...
2022 Mass. State Senate Election Results: Norfolk, Plymouth, and Bristol District (Walter Timilty vs. Brian Muello)
For complete 2022 election coverage, head to our 2022 Elections Headquarters. Walter Timilty (D) is running against Brian Muello (R) in the 2022 Massachusetts state Senate race for the Norfolk, Plymouth, and Bristol District. See below for race results. Timilty was raised in Milton, where he currently lives. His father,...
2022 Massachusetts live election results: Middlesex and Worcester District (Eldridge v. Christakis)
For complete 2022 election coverage, head to our 2022 Elections Headquarters. State Democratic Sen. James Eldridge faces a challenger for the Middlesex and Worcester District this year and is facing Republican Anthony Christakis. Both candidates ran unopposed in their respective primaries in September. Redistricting impacted the Middlesex and Worcester District,...
Jacob Oliveira declares victory in Hampden, Hampshire & Worcester District state Senate district
LUDLOW — Sitting state Rep. Jacob R. “Jake” Oliveira, D-Ludlow, won election Tuesday to the state Senate, taking the Hampden, Hampshire & Worcester District seat most recently held by outgoing senator Eric P. Lesser. Oliveira, 36, received was 31,793 votes to Republican William E. Johnson’s 25,033 with...
‘The Voice’: Worcester’s Cara Brindisi finds ‘peace’ in getting knocked out
Worcester resident and Massachusetts native Cara Brindisi will not be continuing in “The Voice” competition. On Monday, Brindisi’s knockout round aired. She was paired with fellow Team Gwen contestants Justin Aaron and Kayla Von Der Heide. According to the show’s casting site, the artists in the knockouts...
