Democrat John Fetterman Defeats Trump-Backed GOP Rival Dr. Mehmet Oz in Pivotal Pennsylvania Senate Race, NBC News Projects

John Fetterman will succeed retiring GOP Sen. Pat Toomey, moving a Republican-held Senate seat into Democratic hands. Democrats were banking on flipping the seat in the key swing state, where President Joe Biden defeated former President Donald Trump two years earlier. The projected verdict deals another blow to Trump, who...
2022 Midterm Elections: Here Are the States Where Recounts Are Likely

Several states have laws that require automatic recounts in tight races. Some Republican candidates have already said they plan to challenge the results — if they lose. The contentious nature of the 2022 midterms sets the U.S. up for another round of bitter and drawn-out legal battles and recounts reminiscent of the 2020 presidential election.
U.S. Confirms It Held Talks With Kremlin Over Nuclear Threat; Ukraine Hit by Emergency Power Shutdowns

This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates. Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the country's armed forces are advancing in parts of the country, noting last night that "our forces are in a state of active defense — in some parts of the east and south, we are gradually pushing back the enemy. We are gradually moving forward."
Why are secretary of state races higher profile?

WASHINGTON (AP) — In the 38 states that elect them, secretaries of state often don’t see much campaign fanfare. But why are the officials, often top overseers of voting and elections, getting so much buzz this year? A quick rundown with AP’s Nick Riccardi, who has been following the 27 secretary of state contests on the ballot […]
Russia's Hopes for a Republican Landslide to Hurt Ukraine Are Vanishing Fast

While the U.S. midterm election results roll in, and point to a far tighter-than-expected race between Republicans and Democrats for control of Congress, half way across the world the vote count is being closely watched by Ukraine and Russia. A close confidante of President Vladimir Putin openly admitted to interfering...
Lauren Boebert trails Democratic challenger Adam Frisch in surprise close midterms race

Lauren Boebert is trailing behind Democratic challenger Adam Frisch for the House seat representing Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District – in a tight race that has caught many off guard.With 93 per cent of votes now counted in the district, Mr Frisch is leading with 50.9 per cent of the vote to the incumbent congresswoman’s 49.1 per cent.The race still remains too close to call – though the New York Times is estimating that Ms Boebert will claw her way back to victory, based on the places in the district still left to report votes.The tight race comes as something...
CT's Highly Contested 5th District Race is Too Close to Call

In the 5th Congressional District, the highly contested race against Democrat Jahana Hayes and Republican George Logan is too close to call. It's a race that could have a national impact. The incumbent, Hayes, and Logan are neck and neck in the polls. NBC News has not yet declared a...
