US midterm elections 2022: ‘Red wave’ fails to materialise as Fetterman clinches crucial Senate seat for Democrats – live
Latest updates and results as millions across the US cast votes in what is largely seen as a referendum on Biden’s presidency
NBC Connecticut
DeSantis Defeats Crist in Florida Governor's Race, Elevating National Profile
Ron DeSantis will remain Florida's governor after a decisive victory over Democratic challenger Charlie Crist in Tuesday's election, setting up a possible run for the 2024 presidency for the Republican. With more than 85% of the vote in, DeSantis had a massive lead over Crist and was the projected winner,...
NBC Connecticut
Democrat John Fetterman Defeats Trump-Backed GOP Rival Dr. Mehmet Oz in Pivotal Pennsylvania Senate Race, NBC News Projects
John Fetterman will succeed retiring GOP Sen. Pat Toomey, moving a Republican-held Senate seat into Democratic hands. Democrats were banking on flipping the seat in the key swing state, where President Joe Biden defeated former President Donald Trump two years earlier. The projected verdict deals another blow to Trump, who...
Fox News Wonk Can't Get Over 'Absolute Disaster' For Republicans In Election
Conservative columnist Marc Thiessen called the midterm results a "searing indictment" of the GOP.
NBC Connecticut
Live Updates — Election Day: DOJ Officials to Remain Outside Missouri Polls After State Complains
This is CNBC's live blog covering Tuesday's midterm elections. Monday'slive blog can be found here. Voters across the country are lining up to cast their ballots Tuesday in federal, state and local elections that could shape the U.S. political landscape for years to come. The midterm elections will determine whether...
NBC Connecticut
2022 Midterm Elections: Here Are the States Where Recounts Are Likely
Several states have laws that require automatic recounts in tight races. Some Republican candidates have already said they plan to challenge the results — if they lose. The contentious nature of the 2022 midterms sets the U.S. up for another round of bitter and drawn-out legal battles and recounts reminiscent of the 2020 presidential election.
NBC Connecticut
U.S. Confirms It Held Talks With Kremlin Over Nuclear Threat; Ukraine Hit by Emergency Power Shutdowns
This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates. Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the country's armed forces are advancing in parts of the country, noting last night that "our forces are in a state of active defense — in some parts of the east and south, we are gradually pushing back the enemy. We are gradually moving forward."
NBC Connecticut
House Speaker Pelosi Says Attack on Husband Will Affect Decision on Remaining in Leadership
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in a new interview said the recent brutal home invasion attack on her husband will affect her decision on whether to remain in the Democratic leadership in Congress. But Pelosi did not say in that CNN interview whether she would leave or stay in the leadership.
MyArkLaMiss
Why are secretary of state races higher profile?
WASHINGTON (AP) — In the 38 states that elect them, secretaries of state often don’t see much campaign fanfare. But why are the officials, often top overseers of voting and elections, getting so much buzz this year? A quick rundown with AP’s Nick Riccardi, who has been following the 27 secretary of state contests on the ballot […]
NBC Connecticut
Russia's Hopes for a Republican Landslide to Hurt Ukraine Are Vanishing Fast
While the U.S. midterm election results roll in, and point to a far tighter-than-expected race between Republicans and Democrats for control of Congress, half way across the world the vote count is being closely watched by Ukraine and Russia. A close confidante of President Vladimir Putin openly admitted to interfering...
Lauren Boebert trails Democratic challenger Adam Frisch in surprise close midterms race
Lauren Boebert is trailing behind Democratic challenger Adam Frisch for the House seat representing Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District – in a tight race that has caught many off guard.With 93 per cent of votes now counted in the district, Mr Frisch is leading with 50.9 per cent of the vote to the incumbent congresswoman’s 49.1 per cent.The race still remains too close to call – though the New York Times is estimating that Ms Boebert will claw her way back to victory, based on the places in the district still left to report votes.The tight race comes as something...
NBC Connecticut
California's Robert Garcia Heading to DC as First LGBTQ Immigrant to Serve in US Congress
Robert Garcia, the Democratic mayor of Long Beach, California, is heading to Washington, D.C., as the first LGBTQ immigrant to serve in U.S. Congress. Garcia defeated Republican challenger John Briscoe on Tuesday for California's 42nd Congressional district, NBC News reports. Born in Peru, his mother immigrated with him to the...
NBC Connecticut
CT's Highly Contested 5th District Race is Too Close to Call
In the 5th Congressional District, the highly contested race against Democrat Jahana Hayes and Republican George Logan is too close to call. It's a race that could have a national impact. The incumbent, Hayes, and Logan are neck and neck in the polls. NBC News has not yet declared a...
Meet the history-makers of the 2022 midterm elections
While the overall midterm election results may not be known for hours or even days in some spots, candidates from both parties are already celebrating historic victories.
Brittney Griner begins transfer to Russian penal colony, attorneys say
US women's basketball star Brittney Griner is being moved to a Russian penal colony where she is due to serve the remainder of a nine-year drug smuggling sentence that was upheld in late October.
