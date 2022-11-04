Warning: This article contains references to domestic violence. After having the breakdown of her relationship with her ex-husband Stephen Belafonte play out in the public, Melanie Brown, best known as Mel B, has kept her love life rather private in recent years. That aside, the Spice Girls icon is known for being open about the struggles she has overcome, with the 47-year-old even receiving an MBE for her work to highlight the effects of domestic violence. As the mum-of-three continues to move on to bigger and better things, Brown has now revealed that she is engaged to Rory McPhee.

