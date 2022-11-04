Read full article on original website
Who is Elizabeth Debicki Dating? The Crown Star Is Fiercely Private
Elizabeth Debicki is the star of many of your favorite TV shows and movies: she rose to fame as Jordan Baker in The Great Gatsby, starred in the 2018 crime thriller Widows, and now will be portraying the late Princess Diana of Wales in the new season of The Crown. You’d probably be able to pick her out of any room simply because of her strikingly similar features to Di, but beyond that and her compelling roles on screen, it’s likely you don’t know much about Debicki’s personal life — and that is by design.
Clara McGregor Is Charting Her Own Course
Clara McGregor is Zooming from a friend’s loft in Chicago, and like any good post-pandemic pet parent, she needs to introduce her puppy, Lloyd. He’s a sweet, scrappy little rescue of unknown heritage. She recently did a 23andMe-type DNA analysis for her other dog, Murphy, and actually connected with his sister, who lives in Washington, D.C. We muse about how a K-9 family reunion could go viral. She laughs, and looks at Lloyd. “Do we want to go viral? Probably not, right Lloyd? Too much work.”
Aaron Carter: Coroner Releases 1st Official Report On His Death & Insider Reveals More Details On Timeline (Exclusive)
New details about Aaron Carter‘s tragic death came out in the first official coroner’s report released Monday, November 7. The 34-year-old pop star was pronounced dead on Saturday, November 5 at 11:14 AM in the 42500 block of Valley Vista Drive in Lancaster, California, according to the report. An official cause of death was not immediately determined.
Rick Ross Denies Being Hoarder Amid Piles and Piles of Stuff at Mansion
Rick Ross is currently entangled in a great debate with his homies, who insist he has way too much stuff filling closets at his 235-acre Promise Land estate … and based on the visuals, they might be right. Rozay showcased mounds of clothes, shoes and other Boss trinkets Monday...
Fans Want Rodney To Be The Next Bachelor After His Paradise Exit
For a while, Rodney Mathews and Eliza Isichei seemed like one of Bachelor in Paradise’s strongest couples. But Justin Glaze’s arrival on the beach changed everything — and Eliza decided to end things with Rodney and pursue Justin back in his hometown of Baltimore instead. “Y’all know...
Zanab Weighs The Pros & Cons Of Marrying Cole In A New Love Is Blind Clip
Will they or won’t they? Heading into Love Is Blind Season 3’s Wedding Day, Zanab Jaffrey and Cole Barnett’s odds of saying “I do” are one of the Netflix series’ biggest mysteries. While the pair have undeniably fallen in love with each other, their two-month journey to the altar has hit plenty of bumps, namely related to Cole’s admitted attraction to their castmate, Colleen Reed.
Spice Girls Discuss Their Wild “Student House” Days In A Long-Lost Clip
With a stellar tracklist featuring the hit singles “Spice Up Your Life,” “Stop,” “Viva Forever,” and more, the Spice Girls’ multi-platinum-selling sophomore album Spiceworld is deemed a pop music phenomenon to this day. Released a quarter of a century ago, the album cemented the group’s position as the world’s biggest girl band at that time, shifting an impressive 14 million copies globally. To celebrate 25 years of Spiceworld, Bustle has received some exclusive, long-lost footage of the Spice Girls discussing their very first home together — and it is peak ‘90s nostalgia.
Karamo Brown Has Some Powerful Advice For Bachelor Zach Shallcross
Fresh off of his guest appearance on Season 19 of The Bachelorette, Karamo Brown has a few words of advice for Bachelor Season 27 lead Zach Shallcross. “Wait to have intimate moments, even kisses,” the Queer Eye culture coach advises. “The intimacy intensifies the emotions faster, and you stop seeing red flags as quick as you would.” Karamo, who recently launched an eponymous daytime talk show, tells Bustle that he’d be happy to return to Bachelor Nation. “I’m an uber fan of the franchise,” he says. “If The Bachelor ever wanted me back, I would go back in a heartbeat.”
Bachelor In Paradise?
The latest Bachelor in Paradise love triangle has come to an emotional end. During the show’s Nov. 7 episode, Eliza Isichei gave her rose to Rodney Mathews over Justin Glaze — a decision she soon came to regret. “I just don’t think I made the right decision for myself,” Eliza told Rodney the next morning. “I felt so much pressure. And I think I was influenced a little bit by how much love everyone has for you.”
Ryan Murphy Says Glee Should Have Ended After Cory Monteith’s Tribute Episode
Glee nearly ended much sooner than its six-season run. During the second part of his interview on Kevin McHale and Jenna Ushkowitz’s podcast And That’s What You REALLY Missed, Glee creator Ryan Murphy said Glee should have ended after Cory Monteith’s death. The actor died in 2013 at the age of 31 due to a drug overdose after concluding the fourth season. In response, the cast and crew created a tribute episode entitled “The Quarterback” that aired just a few months later.
Mel B & Rory McPhee’s Proposal Story Is One For The Ages
Warning: This article contains references to domestic violence. After having the breakdown of her relationship with her ex-husband Stephen Belafonte play out in the public, Melanie Brown, best known as Mel B, has kept her love life rather private in recent years. That aside, the Spice Girls icon is known for being open about the struggles she has overcome, with the 47-year-old even receiving an MBE for her work to highlight the effects of domestic violence. As the mum-of-three continues to move on to bigger and better things, Brown has now revealed that she is engaged to Rory McPhee.
Selena Gomez & Francia Raisa Have Fallen Out On Social Media In A Big Way
Since they first met back in 2007 on a visit to a children’s hospital, Selena Gomez and actor Francia Raisa (Grown-ish, How I Met Your Father) have been best mates, even referring to themselves as “sisters.” And when musician and actor Gomez — who has the autoimmune disease lupus — needed a kidney transplant five years ago, Raisa selflessly volunteered to donate one of hers. Incredibly, the two friends were a safe match for an organ donation, and the life-saving operation went ahead.
Devil Wears Prada
Ever since the film’s 2006 release, many have been yearning for a The Devil Wears Prada sequel. As fans will recall, the critically acclaimed comedy-drama was adapted from Lauren Weisberger’s novel of the same name. The bestselling book later spawned a 2018 follow-up, When Life Give You Lululemons, seemingly paving the way for a big-screen sequel. However, speaking in a recent interview, the film’s lead star Anne Hathaway (aka Andy Sachs) poured cold water on the possibility of a Devil Wears Prada 2.
Olly Alexander Is Ready To Turn Up The Volume
Years & Years frontman and It’s A Sin star Olly Alexander has been very busy as of late. Not only did he release his chart-topping third studio album Night Call to widespread acclaim earlier this year, but he’s also embarked on his first international tour as a solo artist, and treated fans to covers of Crystal Waters’ 1994 single “100% Pure Love” and Estelle and Kayne West’s late ‘00s duet “American Boy.” Now, Alexander’s latest music venture has arrived in the form of The Absolut Choir.
23 Taylor Swift And Selena Gomez Behind-The-Scenes Moments That Prove They're Ride-Or-Die Best Friends
Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift have been best friends since 2008, and they're still friendship goals! Iconic, if you ask me. 🪩
Rebel Wilson Is Now A Mother After Welcoming Her First Child Via Surrogate
Rebel Wilson is now a mother. On Nov. 7, the Pitch Perfect star announced the birth of her first child on Twitter, revealing that she welcomed daughter Royce Lillian via surrogate the week prior. “She’s a little miracle!” Wilson wrote, sharing the first photo of her newborn. The baby reveal comes just days after Us Weekly reported that Wilson is engaged to Ramona Agruma, but she quickly shot down that report on her Instagram story, saying, “Thanks for the well-wishes, but we are NOT engaged.”
Selena Gomez Almost Decided Not To Release Her Raw Documentary My Mind & Me
As much as Selena Gomez has been open about her mental health struggles in recent years, sharing her new Apple TV+ documentary, My Mind & Me, with the world was still a huge challenge. The actor-singer opened up about her decision to Rolling Stone before its Nov. 4 debut and admitted that she had a lot of doubts beforehand. In fact, she even hinted at hoping someone would stop her.
Olivia Attwood Shares Her “Heartbreak” Over Early I’m A Celeb Exit
Just as her long-time fans expected, Love Island’s Olivia Attwood conquered a lot within the first 24 hours of starring on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! She was branded a VIP (Very Isolated Person), jumped out of a helicopter with Chris Moyles, slept on a deserted island with Boy George and presenter Scarlette Douglas, took part in the first Bushtucker Trial of the series, and eventually made her way into camp. But by the second episode, Attwood had become the first celebrity to exit the series. So why did Attwood leave the jungle?
The Fayed Family Has Yet To Comment On The Crown
Everyone from former prime ministers to celebrities have shared their (critical) views of Netflix’s The Crown ahead of Season 5’s arrival. And while an official statement Buckingham Palace is not immediately forthcoming (nor will it be, given the palace’s history of not addressing such matters officially), the royals aren’t the only family in the spotlight this time around. Season 5 includes Princess Diana’s whirlwind relationship with Dodi Fayed, and fledging friendship with Mohamed Al-Fayed. Which begs the question, what do the Fayed family think of The Crown?
