Another School Threat, this time in Tullahoma
Tuesday morning, Tullahoma High School administration was made aware of a potential threat against the school. In an abundance of caution, the campus was placed on a soft lockdown as Tullahoma Police and school administration performed a thorough safety check throughout the campus. After the investigation, no credible evidence of...
fox17.com
One dead after semi truck crashes in Smith County
Smith County, Tenn (WZTV) — One person is dead after an accident in Smith County late Tuesday night. The Smith County Rescue Squad says that they responded to an accident that happened just after 10:10 Tuesday night on I-40 West in Smith County. SCRS was joined by New Middleton Fire, Smith EMS & Law Enforcement during their response.
Juvenile Charged after Threat made at Franklin County High School
The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office has taken a juvenile into custody and charged for making threats that were written on a wall at Franklin County High School Monday morning. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office takes these threats seriously and worked quickly to find the person responsible. One of...
Franklin County student arrested for threat on school bathroom wall
Franklin County Sheriffs have arrested and charged a student for writing a threatening message on the wall of a bathroom at Franklin County High School.
chattanoogacw.com
"No remorse:" Quarter of surveyed Hamilton Co. teachers may not return after winter break
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Everyone agrees teaching is a tough job. But now, some Hamilton County teachers responded to a survey in a way that indicates they feel it's tougher than before. A recent survey of 72 teachers from 34 different Hamilton County schools last month found that a...
Putnam County, TN Election Results: November 8, 2022
Election results from Putnam County, Tennessee from November 8, 2022.
7th grader charged in connection with alleged threat made to Lebanon Special School District
A 7th grader has been charged after investigators say they were able to connect the student with a "concerning post" made on Snapchat over the weekend.
Rutherford County, TN Election Results: November 8, 2022
Election results for races in Rutherford County, Tennessee from November 8, 2022.
Williamson County, TN Election Results: November 8, 2022
Election results for the races in Williamson County, Tennessee from November 8, 2022.
Area School placed on Lockdown Thursday
The Warren County Middle School was placed on a lockdown on Thursday as a precaution only. This lockdown was NOT school related!. 37 year-old Michael Darnell Burch fled from law enforcement officers who were attempting to take him into custody on a child support warrant. At last report Burch was...
TN Lottery: $100K winners in Mt. Juliet, McMinnville; $50K winner in Murfreesboro
While the top prize is not coming back to the Volunteer State, there were several winners of lesser prizes in Tennessee.
‘I’m glad we found her alive’: $10,000 spent in search for missing teenager in Wilson County
The sheriff's office said nearly $10,000 dollars were spent on this search. Sheriff Bryan said the cost falls on the county and they are looking for ways to be partially reimbursed.
WKRN
Student charged accused of social media threat in Lebanon
A Wilson County 7th grader is facing charges, accused of sharing a "concerning" message on Snapchat. Student charged accused of social media threat in …. A Wilson County 7th grader is facing charges, accused of sharing a "concerning" message on Snapchat. Ed Temple Boulevard shooting. Procedures in place after ballot...
Another Threat made against Warren County Middle School
On Friday, the Warren County Sheriff’s office learned of a social media post, making a threat to bring a gun to school on Monday. Sheriff Jackie Matheny, Jr. assigned investigators and School Resource officers to this case. within an hour, investigators identified and located the 13 year-old Warren County Middle School student that was responsible for making this threat.
Indigenous man fights to get Putnam County school mascots removed
Sayota Knight fought for the removal of offensive mascots at Algood schools last year, but the school board voted to keep them.
fox17.com
Thompson's Station man arrested for drunk driving in Franklin Chick-fil-A parking lot
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Thompson's Station man was arrested for driving under the influence in a Chick-fil-A parking lot. The City of Franklin reported that 32-year-old Paul Pratt faces multiple charges after hitting a parked car and several curbs in a busy Berry Farms Chick-fil-A parking lot Friday afternoon.
October Wildfire in Warren County Re-Ignited on Friday
Warren County Sheriff Jackie Matheny, Jr reported on Friday afternoon that the recent wildfire that started burning on Oct. 24th on Harrison Ferry Mountain, and specifically in the Isha and Curtistown area, had re-ignited. At 11:00 pm. Friday residents of Eagles Nest Rd area were told to prepare to evacuate....
8 displaced following Murfreesboro apartment fire
Eight people are displaced after a fire broke out at a Murfreesboro apartment.
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Food City breaks ground on new 'state-of-the-art supermarket' in Tennessee
Abingdon, Virginia-based Food City broke ground on Wednesday on a new location at 514 Main Street in Kimball, Tennessee. The 49,000-square-foot supermarket is expected to open late summer, Food City said. “We are excited to be joining the Kimball retail community,” said Steven C. Smith, Food City president and CEO,...
Murfreesboro family living in fear after home shot up four times
A Murfreesboro grandmother and grandson said they are living in fear as their home has been shot up on four separate occasions. Police are seeking suspects and have ordered saturation patrols.
