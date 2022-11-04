ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

On Target News

Another School Threat, this time in Tullahoma

Tuesday morning, Tullahoma High School administration was made aware of a potential threat against the school. In an abundance of caution, the campus was placed on a soft lockdown as Tullahoma Police and school administration performed a thorough safety check throughout the campus. After the investigation, no credible evidence of...
TULLAHOMA, TN
fox17.com

One dead after semi truck crashes in Smith County

Smith County, Tenn (WZTV) — One person is dead after an accident in Smith County late Tuesday night. The Smith County Rescue Squad says that they responded to an accident that happened just after 10:10 Tuesday night on I-40 West in Smith County. SCRS was joined by New Middleton Fire, Smith EMS & Law Enforcement during their response.
SMITH COUNTY, TN
On Target News

Area School placed on Lockdown Thursday

The Warren County Middle School was placed on a lockdown on Thursday as a precaution only. This lockdown was NOT school related!. 37 year-old Michael Darnell Burch fled from law enforcement officers who were attempting to take him into custody on a child support warrant. At last report Burch was...
WARREN COUNTY, TN
WKRN

Student charged accused of social media threat in Lebanon

A Wilson County 7th grader is facing charges, accused of sharing a "concerning" message on Snapchat. Student charged accused of social media threat in …. A Wilson County 7th grader is facing charges, accused of sharing a "concerning" message on Snapchat. Ed Temple Boulevard shooting. Procedures in place after ballot...
LEBANON, TN
On Target News

Another Threat made against Warren County Middle School

On Friday, the Warren County Sheriff’s office learned of a social media post, making a threat to bring a gun to school on Monday. Sheriff Jackie Matheny, Jr. assigned investigators and School Resource officers to this case. within an hour, investigators identified and located the 13 year-old Warren County Middle School student that was responsible for making this threat.
On Target News

October Wildfire in Warren County Re-Ignited on Friday

Warren County Sheriff Jackie Matheny, Jr reported on Friday afternoon that the recent wildfire that started burning on Oct. 24th on Harrison Ferry Mountain, and specifically in the Isha and Curtistown area, had re-ignited. At 11:00 pm. Friday residents of Eagles Nest Rd area were told to prepare to evacuate....
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Food City breaks ground on new 'state-of-the-art supermarket' in Tennessee

Abingdon, Virginia-based Food City broke ground on Wednesday on a new location at 514 Main Street in Kimball, Tennessee. The 49,000-square-foot supermarket is expected to open late summer, Food City said. “We are excited to be joining the Kimball retail community,” said Steven C. Smith, Food City president and CEO,...
KIMBALL, TN

