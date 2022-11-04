ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Community Impact Houston

Incumbent Swanson retains Texas House District 150 spot

In the 2022 general election, incumbent state Rep. Valoree Swanson, a Republican, has won the Texas House of Representatives District 150 spot against challenger Ginny Brown Daniel. (Community Impact staff) Incumbent Valoree Swanson, R-Spring, has won re-election in the race for Texas House District 150, with 774 of 782 Harris...
TEXAS STATE
Community Impact Houston

Incumbent Lois Kolkhorst claims victory in Texas Senate District 18 as results roll in

Republican incumbent Lois Kolkhorst has claimed victory in the race to be re-elected to Texas Senate District 18. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Incumbent Lois Kolkhorst has claimed victory in the race to keep her seat in Texas Senate District 18, which spans portions of 18 counties. Kolkhorst said in a statement late Nov. 8 that she is humbled to be re-elected.
TEXAS STATE
Community Impact Houston

Incumbent Steve Toth appears to hold seat in Texas House District 15 election

Voters within Texas House District 15 cast ballots in the Nov. 8 election. (Kylee Haueter/Community Impact) Republican incumbent Rep. Steve Toth appears to be retaining his seat in Texas House District 15 with 73 of 111 Montgomery County voting precincts reporting at 11:15 p.m. Nov. 8. He had 65.14% of the vote, or 36,577 votes, and Democratic challenger Kristin Johnson had 34.86% of the vote, or 19,576 votes.
TEXAS STATE
Community Impact Houston

Morgan Luttrell maintains lead in US House District 8 race

Republican candidate Morgan Luttrell leads the three-way race for U.S. House of Representatives District 8. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Republican candidate Morgan Luttrell maintains his lead in the race for U.S. House of Representatives District 8 to replace outgoing Rep. Kevin Brady, R-The Woodlands. The Texas Secretary of State reports 52 of 169 precincts reporting across District 8, which includes Harris, Montgomery, Polk, San Jacinto and Walker counties.
SAN JACINTO COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Luttrell appears to win U.S. House District 8 race

Republican candidate Morgan Luttrell leads the three-way race for U.S. House of Representatives District 8. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Republican candidate Morgan Luttrell is the likely winner of the District 8 seat, according to the Texas Secretary of State's Office. which is showing 136 of 169 precincts are reporting across U.S. House of Representatives District 8, but all but 33 precincts of the district's Harris County territory have reported their ballots. With no incumbent in the race, Luttrell brings new representation to Congress for the five-county area.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Early voting results show Schofield ahead in Texas House District 132 race

Texas House District 132 covers portions of the Katy and Cypress communities. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Original story posted Nov. 8 at 8 p.m. Early voting results show Republican incumbent state Rep. Mike Schofield of Texas House District 132 leading over Democrat challenger Cameron "Cam" Campbell. Schofield had 26,092 votes, or 60.52% of the total votes, while Campbell trailed behind with 17,022 votes, or 39.48% of the total votes. District 132 covers portions of Cypress and Katy.
TEXAS STATE
Community Impact Houston

Incumbent Lois Kolkhorst leads the race for Texas Senate District 18, early results show

Republican incumbent Lois Kolkhorst and Democratic challenger Josh Tutt are vying for Texas Senate District 18. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Early voting results from the Texas Secretary of State's Office indicate Republican incumbent Lois Kolkhorst is leading the race for Texas Senate District 18 with 13 of 18 applicable counties reporting early tallies.
TEXAS STATE
Community Impact Houston

See latest results in races for Texas House districts 27, 28

Missouri City City Hall was a polling location in the Nov. 8 election. Check out the latest election results from Fort Bend County. (Hunter Marrow/Community Impact) Incumbent state Rep. Ron Reynolds, D-Missouri City, leads in the race for Texas House of Representatives District 27, while incumbent state Rep. Gary Gates, R-Richmond, is ahead in the race for Texas House of Representatives District 28, according to early-voting data provided by Fort Bend County.
FORT BEND COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Houston

UPDATE: Fletcher holds majority in race for 7th Congressional District seat

Voters line up outside of the West Gray Metropolitan Multiservice Center in Houston on Election Day on Nov. 8. (Leah Foreman/Community Impact) As votes poured in throughout the night, incumbent Democrat U.S. Rep Lizzie Fletcher has maintained her lead from last night at 63.68%. This is as 91% of polling centers statewide are now reporting, according to the Texas Secretary of State's Office.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Incumbents Reynolds, Gates win races for Texas House of Representatives districts 27 and 28

Missouri City City Hall was a polling location in the Nov. 8 election. Check out the latest election results from Fort Bend County. (Hunter Marrow/Community Impact) Incumbents Ron Reynolds, D-Missouri City, and Gary Gates, R-Richmond, have won their races for Texas House of Representatives districts 27 and 28, respectively, according to unofficial final voting data provided by Fort Bend County.
MISSOURI CITY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Community Impact Houston

