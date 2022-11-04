Read full article on original website
Related
Incumbents Shaw, Hull, Rosenthal, Schofield take early lead in Cy-Fair's state representative races
Jersey Village City Hall served as a polling location for Harris County throughout the early voting period and on Election Day. (Danica Lloyd/Community Impact) Original story posted Nov. 8 at 7:53 p.m. Many Cy-Fair residents will have new legislators representing them in the Texas House of Representatives starting in January...
Incumbent Brandon Creighton declares victory for Texas Senate District 4
Brandon Creighton declared victory in Nov. 8 release. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) In a Nov. 8 release, Rep. Brandon Creighton declared victory after early voting numbers were released, claiming there is a wide enough margin separating him from opposing candidate Misty Bishop. “Texas voters have given lawmakers a mandate, and I...
Incumbent Swanson retains Texas House District 150 spot
In the 2022 general election, incumbent state Rep. Valoree Swanson, a Republican, has won the Texas House of Representatives District 150 spot against challenger Ginny Brown Daniel. (Community Impact staff) Incumbent Valoree Swanson, R-Spring, has won re-election in the race for Texas House District 150, with 774 of 782 Harris...
Incumbent Lois Kolkhorst claims victory in Texas Senate District 18 as results roll in
Republican incumbent Lois Kolkhorst has claimed victory in the race to be re-elected to Texas Senate District 18. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Incumbent Lois Kolkhorst has claimed victory in the race to keep her seat in Texas Senate District 18, which spans portions of 18 counties. Kolkhorst said in a statement late Nov. 8 that she is humbled to be re-elected.
UPDATE: Incumbent Whitmire projected to win Texas Senate District 15 race over Vachris
With 774 of 782 precincts reporting, Democrat incumbent John Whitmire is projected to win the race for Texas Senate District 15 over Republican challenger George Brian Vachris. (Community Impact staff) Democrat incumbent John Whitmire is projected to win the race for Texas Senate District 15 over Republican challenger George Brian...
Early-voting results show Brandon Creighton leads Texas Senate District 4 race
Incumbent state Rep. Brandon Creighton took the lead in early-voting results for District 4. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) According to unofficial early-voting results from the Texas secretary of state's office, Republican incumbent Brandon Creighton has 73.56% of votes over opposing Democratic candidate Misty Bishop for Texas Senate District 4. District 4...
Incumbent Steve Toth appears to hold seat in Texas House District 15 election
Voters within Texas House District 15 cast ballots in the Nov. 8 election. (Kylee Haueter/Community Impact) Republican incumbent Rep. Steve Toth appears to be retaining his seat in Texas House District 15 with 73 of 111 Montgomery County voting precincts reporting at 11:15 p.m. Nov. 8. He had 65.14% of the vote, or 36,577 votes, and Democratic challenger Kristin Johnson had 34.86% of the vote, or 19,576 votes.
Morgan Luttrell maintains lead in US House District 8 race
Republican candidate Morgan Luttrell leads the three-way race for U.S. House of Representatives District 8. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Republican candidate Morgan Luttrell maintains his lead in the race for U.S. House of Representatives District 8 to replace outgoing Rep. Kevin Brady, R-The Woodlands. The Texas Secretary of State reports 52 of 169 precincts reporting across District 8, which includes Harris, Montgomery, Polk, San Jacinto and Walker counties.
Luttrell appears to win U.S. House District 8 race
Republican candidate Morgan Luttrell leads the three-way race for U.S. House of Representatives District 8. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Republican candidate Morgan Luttrell is the likely winner of the District 8 seat, according to the Texas Secretary of State's Office. which is showing 136 of 169 precincts are reporting across U.S. House of Representatives District 8, but all but 33 precincts of the district's Harris County territory have reported their ballots. With no incumbent in the race, Luttrell brings new representation to Congress for the five-county area.
Reynolds, Gates maintain leads in Texas House of Representatives races
Missouri City City Hall was a polling location in the Nov. 8 election. Check out the latest election results from Fort Bend County. (Hunter Marrow/Community Impact) In the races for Texas House of Representatives districts 27 and 28, incumbents Ron Reynolds, D-Missouri City, and Gary Gates, R-Richmond, maintain leads. Reynolds...
Early voting results show Schofield ahead in Texas House District 132 race
Texas House District 132 covers portions of the Katy and Cypress communities. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Original story posted Nov. 8 at 8 p.m. Early voting results show Republican incumbent state Rep. Mike Schofield of Texas House District 132 leading over Democrat challenger Cameron "Cam" Campbell. Schofield had 26,092 votes, or 60.52% of the total votes, while Campbell trailed behind with 17,022 votes, or 39.48% of the total votes. District 132 covers portions of Cypress and Katy.
Incumbent Lois Kolkhorst leads the race for Texas Senate District 18, early results show
Republican incumbent Lois Kolkhorst and Democratic challenger Josh Tutt are vying for Texas Senate District 18. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Early voting results from the Texas Secretary of State's Office indicate Republican incumbent Lois Kolkhorst is leading the race for Texas Senate District 18 with 13 of 18 applicable counties reporting early tallies.
UPDATED: Unofficial results show Ann Johnson wins race for Texas House District 134
Candidate signs line the front of the SPJST Lodge, one of many polling places open on Election Day in the Heights. (Shawn Arrajj/Community Impact) Unofficial results show Democratic incumbent Ann Johnson has won her re-election bid in the race for Texas House District 134, which represents western parts of Houston's Inner Loop and southwest Houston.
UPDATE: Republican incumbent Dennis Paul wins re-election for Texas House District 129 race
Texas Rep. Dennis Paul, R-Houston, has won re-election bid for District 129. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) With 35 of 64 precincts reporting, incumbent Texas Rep. Dennis Paul, R-Houston, wins a bid for re-election to District 129 in the Nov. 8 election. Paul has earned 27,119 votes, or 60.9%, against challenger Democrat...
See latest results in races for Texas House districts 27, 28
Missouri City City Hall was a polling location in the Nov. 8 election. Check out the latest election results from Fort Bend County. (Hunter Marrow/Community Impact) Incumbent state Rep. Ron Reynolds, D-Missouri City, leads in the race for Texas House of Representatives District 27, while incumbent state Rep. Gary Gates, R-Richmond, is ahead in the race for Texas House of Representatives District 28, according to early-voting data provided by Fort Bend County.
Unofficial election results show US Rep. Randy Weber winning re-election
Results consist of votes from both Brazoria and Galveston counties. Results are unofficial until canvassed. (Daniel Weeks/Community Impact) Unofficial election results show U.S. Rep. Randy Weber, R-Friendswood, being re-elected to Texas’ 14th Congressional District. As of 10:52 p.m., Weber leads with 68.98% of the vote, or 125,074 votes, while...
UPDATE: Fletcher holds majority in race for 7th Congressional District seat
Voters line up outside of the West Gray Metropolitan Multiservice Center in Houston on Election Day on Nov. 8. (Leah Foreman/Community Impact) As votes poured in throughout the night, incumbent Democrat U.S. Rep Lizzie Fletcher has maintained her lead from last night at 63.68%. This is as 91% of polling centers statewide are now reporting, according to the Texas Secretary of State's Office.
Incumbent Ann Johnson leading race for Texas House District 134 after early voting
Candidate signs line the front of the SPJST Lodge, one of many polling places open on Election Day in the Heights. (Shawn Arrajj/Community Impact) With early voting results tallied, Democratic incumbent Ann Johnson leads the race for Texas House District 134 with 63.4% of the vote, or 34,184 votes. Republican...
Incumbents Reynolds, Gates win races for Texas House of Representatives districts 27 and 28
Missouri City City Hall was a polling location in the Nov. 8 election. Check out the latest election results from Fort Bend County. (Hunter Marrow/Community Impact) Incumbents Ron Reynolds, D-Missouri City, and Gary Gates, R-Richmond, have won their races for Texas House of Representatives districts 27 and 28, respectively, according to unofficial final voting data provided by Fort Bend County.
Low-income Texans may qualify for financial assistance with utility bills
Low-income households may receive up to $2,400 in payments for overdue electricity, natural gas and propane bills; and up to $600 for water and wastewater bills. The application for the Texas Utility Help program opened Nov. 4. (Courtesy Austin Energy) Applications are open for the Texas Utility Help program, which...
Community Impact Houston
Houston, TX
22K+
Followers
16K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Hyperlocal news coverage from 12 Houston-area marketshttps://communityimpact.com/news/houston/
Comments / 0