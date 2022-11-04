ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

David Aldrich’s forecast: Gusty winds, rain showers develop on Saturday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Windy conditions with developing rain showers and isolated thunder are expected on Saturday across the Commonwealth. And since this intense line of rain will be advancing from the West, it should impact communities West of I-75 more than communities to the East of I-75 on Saturday.
KENTUCKY STATE

