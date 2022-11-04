Read full article on original website
Related
Kansas GOP candidates Kobach, Johnson tripped up by spectacular advertising gaffes
GOP candidates Kobach and Johnson unleash attack ads distinguished by misleading or incorrection information designed to undercut foes. The post Kansas GOP candidates Kobach, Johnson tripped up by spectacular advertising gaffes appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Lauren Boebert used Trump and the Proud Boys to gain power – now she’s getting personal to defend her seat
Lauren Boebert, 35, who is running for re-election as a US Representative for Colorado, was among the first of a post-2016 breed of Maga-focused Republicans to win a major congressional seat. Ms Boebert is the daughter of a single mother and has spoken at length about her upbringing struggling with...
Schmidt ad says Democrats are 'trying to steal' Kansas governor's race by boosting Dennis Pyle
Republican Derek Schmidt's campaign hit out with a radio ad Friday saying "national Democrats are trying to steal the Kansas governor's race," in light of a national group apparently aligned with a Democrat law firm spending on behalf of independent candidate Dennis Pyle. American Center, a Washington-based group that shares...
US midterm elections 2022: Senate remains tight as ‘red wave’ fails to materialize – live
Latest updates and results as Democrats perform better than expected and Fetterman wins Pennsylvania Senate race
NBC News
Arizona Governor Election Results 2022
It's a tight contest between Republican Kari Lake, who aligned herself with former President Donald Trump and his false claims of election fraud, and Democratic candidate Katie Hobbs, Arizona's current secretary of state who vocally defended the 2020 results in the state after Trump lost to President Joe Biden.
Saudi Arabia has screwed over the US – and the world – yet again. Enough is enough
In July, Joe Biden traveled to Saudi Arabia and shared a fist bump with the Saudi crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman. As a presidential candidate, Biden had promised to make Saudi Arabia a “pariah” for its human rights abuses and its seven-year war against Yemen. But a devastating global pandemic and Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine forced him to set these concerns aside in favor of realpolitik. Biden needed the Saudis to increase oil production in order to lower gasoline prices for American consumers, so he swallowed his pride and treated the crown prince as the world leader he aspires to be.
Midterm results: See the full list of winners in the Senate on Election Day
All eyes are on the Senate Tuesday as voters finish casting their ballots this midterm election cycle. Given its 50-50 split, a single seat could tip the balance of power in the upper chamber. Of the 35 Senate seats up for election on Tuesday, four are considered toss-ups, 11 favor...
Here are all the races still uncalled as Senate control hangs on 3 states
Dozens of House races also remain uncalled Wednesday, as does control of the chamber.
Kari Lake Makes Chilling Election Day Vow To Reporters
Republican candidate Kari Lake ominously told reporters Tuesday she planned to be their “worst fricking nightmare” for two terms if she wins Arizona’s gubernatorial race. The Donald Trump-backed nominee snapped at a reporter in Phoenix who said he wanted to follow up on a question about her...
Donald Trump just sent Ron DeSantis a 2024 warning shot
On the day of the 2022 general election, Donald Trump sent a very clear 2024 message to Ron DeSantis: Stay out of the race or else.
'Look At The Mess The Trump Family Lineage Has Created!': Ivanka Trump Gets Roasted For Encouraging People To Go 'Vote' On Election Day
Ivanka Trump got roasted for encouraging people to cast their ballot on Election Day. On Monday, November 7, the blonde beauty posted a snapshot of herself holding an "I Voted" sticker. "Vote !" she simply captioned the photo via Instagram. Article continues below advertisement. However, some of her followers made...
Kansans pass constitutional amendment on election, removal of sheriffs
Kansans support amendment to Kansas Constitution on election of sheriffs, but amendment giving the Legislature more power over regulations may not pass. The post Kansans pass constitutional amendment on election, removal of sheriffs appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
American voters just sent a crystal-clear message: they believe in abortion rights
The 2022 midterm elections were not the “red wave” of Republican dreams. They didn’t end up being a rebuke to the Biden presidency, a message about inflation or a protest against perceived crime rates. The only issue voters sent a clear message on? Abortion. Voters who came...
Texts to Kansas voters rile Democrats, top election official
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — In a story published Oct. 31, 2022, about texts to Kansas voters, The Associated Press erroneously reported when mail ballots must arrive in county election offices to be counted. It is Nov. 14, the Monday after Election Day, and not Nov. 11, because that is the federal Veterans Day holiday.
Massachusetts voters keep law allowing driver's license for undocumented immigrants
Massachusetts voters rejected the repeal of a new law that lets immigrants obtain state-issued driver’s licenses regardless of their legal status, the Associated Press reports.Why it matters: Massachusetts is home to more than 200,000 immigrants without legal status, according to the Migration Policy Institute. The new law will extend driving privileges to an estimated 45,000-85,000 people over the next three years, according to MassBudget.Catch up fast: Legislators enacted the law in June, overriding Gov. Charlie Baker’s veto. Opponents of the law, backed by MassGOP President Jim Lyons, launched a repeal effort and garnered enough signatures to put the new law to a vote in yesterday’s election.
Comments / 0