NBC News

Arizona Governor Election Results 2022

It's a tight contest between Republican Kari Lake, who aligned herself with former President Donald Trump and his false claims of election fraud, and Democratic candidate Katie Hobbs, Arizona's current secretary of state who vocally defended the 2020 results in the state after Trump lost to President Joe Biden.
The Guardian

Saudi Arabia has screwed over the US – and the world – yet again. Enough is enough

In July, Joe Biden traveled to Saudi Arabia and shared a fist bump with the Saudi crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman. As a presidential candidate, Biden had promised to make Saudi Arabia a “pariah” for its human rights abuses and its seven-year war against Yemen. But a devastating global pandemic and Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine forced him to set these concerns aside in favor of realpolitik. Biden needed the Saudis to increase oil production in order to lower gasoline prices for American consumers, so he swallowed his pride and treated the crown prince as the world leader he aspires to be.
HuffPost

Kari Lake Makes Chilling Election Day Vow To Reporters

Republican candidate Kari Lake ominously told reporters Tuesday she planned to be their “worst fricking nightmare” for two terms if she wins Arizona’s gubernatorial race. The Donald Trump-backed nominee snapped at a reporter in Phoenix who said he wanted to follow up on a question about her...
Axios

Massachusetts voters keep law allowing driver's license for undocumented immigrants

Massachusetts voters rejected the repeal of a new law that lets immigrants obtain state-issued driver’s licenses regardless of their legal status, the Associated Press reports.Why it matters: Massachusetts is home to more than 200,000 immigrants without legal status, according to the Migration Policy Institute. The new law will extend driving privileges to an estimated 45,000-85,000 people over the next three years, according to MassBudget.Catch up fast: Legislators enacted the law in June, overriding Gov. Charlie Baker’s veto. Opponents of the law, backed by MassGOP President Jim Lyons, launched a repeal effort and garnered enough signatures to put the new law to a vote in yesterday’s election.
