US midterm elections 2022: ‘Red wave’ fails to materialise as Fetterman clinches crucial Senate seat for Democrats – live
Latest updates and results as millions across the US cast votes in what is largely seen as a referendum on Biden’s presidency
NBC Bay Area
DeSantis Defeats Crist in Florida Governor's Race, Elevating National Profile
Ron DeSantis will remain Florida's governor after a decisive victory over Democratic challenger Charlie Crist in Tuesday's election, setting up a possible run for the 2024 presidency for the Republican. With more than 85% of the vote in, DeSantis had a massive lead over Crist and was the projected winner,...
NBC Bay Area
A Spiral of Violence and Fear Is Creating Angst for Many Voters Ahead of the Midterm Elections
Armed men in masks and tactical gear have shown up at secure ballot drop boxes. Candidates of both parties have been physically attacked, election workers intimidated. And threats against members of Congress are up tenfold. For many voters, a vicious spiral of violence and fear is creating angst, paranoia and...
NBC Bay Area
2022 Midterm Elections: Here Are the States Where Recounts Are Likely
Several states have laws that require automatic recounts in tight races. Some Republican candidates have already said they plan to challenge the results — if they lose. The contentious nature of the 2022 midterms sets the U.S. up for another round of bitter and drawn-out legal battles and recounts reminiscent of the 2020 presidential election.
NBC Bay Area
Control of the House and Senate Still Up for Grabs: Here's What We Know
The balance of power in Congress - and with it the fate of President Joe Biden's White House agenda - was unclear Wednesday morning as ballots are still being counted around the country and several elections remain too close to call. The promise of a red wave receded late Tuesday...
NBC Bay Area
How the NBC News Decision Desk Calls Races on Midterm Election Night 2022
Here’s how NBC News calls races on election night, the steps it takes to verify results and the answers to some frequently asked questions. Early on election night, the NBC News Decision Desk uses exit poll data to determine whether uncompetitive races can be called. Most races are called based on analyses of precinct- and county-level vote returns. The analyses also examine differences between early and Election Day votes. In close contests, a careful analysis of how much of the vote has not been counted is a crucial part of the process. No race is projected until the Decision Desk is at a minimum 99.5% confident of the winner.
MyArkLaMiss
Why are secretary of state races higher profile?
WASHINGTON (AP) — In the 38 states that elect them, secretaries of state often don’t see much campaign fanfare. But why are the officials, often top overseers of voting and elections, getting so much buzz this year? A quick rundown with AP’s Nick Riccardi, who has been following the 27 secretary of state contests on the ballot […]
Lauren Boebert trails Democratic challenger Adam Frisch in surprise close midterms race
Lauren Boebert is trailing behind Democratic challenger Adam Frisch for the House seat representing Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District – in a tight race that has caught many off guard.With 93 per cent of votes now counted in the district, Mr Frisch is leading with 50.9 per cent of the vote to the incumbent congresswoman’s 49.1 per cent.The race still remains too close to call – though the New York Times is estimating that Ms Boebert will claw her way back to victory, based on the places in the district still left to report votes.The tight race comes as something...
NBC Bay Area
Rob Bonta Wins California Attorney General Race
Rob Bonta won the re-election as California attorney general, NBC News projected Tuesday night. Bonta had a big lead in early ballot returns Tuesday in his race to win a full four-year term after Gov. Gavin Newsom last year picked him to fill an unexpired term as the most populous state’s top lawman.
