Hershey’s Shoes in Garden City to close after 76 years

The popular Hershey's Shoes in Garden City is closing at the end of the year.

The store first opened in 1946. Now, 76 years later, owner Tom Walch is ready to retire. The company announced the news in a Facebook post.

"Everyone at Hershey's has felt proud to give the metro Detroit area quality service and selection since 1946," the post read. "Hershey's wouldn't be what it is today without all of you, its customers. Thank you for your loyalty, your good humor, the nice chats, and countless merry-go-round rides."

Countless commenters voiced their thanks for a wonderful run.

"I'm so sad you're closing!!! My daughters wore your shoes and now I bring my grandsons," one commenter posted. "I do wish you the best. Thank you for the best service!"

Another thanked the owners for "generations of memories."

The store's beloved, antique merry-go-round will be sold. It was made in 1970, the owners said. Those interested can place bids in person or over the phone before Dec. 1.

