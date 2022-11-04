ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garden City, MI

Hershey’s Shoes in Garden City to close after 76 years

By Emma Stein, Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iuHcS_0iywRZfX00

The popular Hershey's Shoes in Garden City is closing at the end of the year.

The store first opened in 1946. Now, 76 years later, owner Tom Walch is ready to retire. The company announced the news in a Facebook post.

"Everyone at Hershey's has felt proud to give the metro Detroit area quality service and selection since 1946," the post read. "Hershey's wouldn't be what it is today without all of you, its customers. Thank you for your loyalty, your good humor, the nice chats, and countless merry-go-round rides."

Countless commenters voiced their thanks for a wonderful run.

"I'm so sad you're closing!!! My daughters wore your shoes and now I bring my grandsons," one commenter posted. "I do wish you the best. Thank you for the best service!"

Another thanked the owners for "generations of memories."

The store's beloved, antique merry-go-round will be sold. It was made in 1970, the owners said. Those interested can place bids in person or over the phone before Dec. 1.

Contact Emma Stein: estein@freepress.com and follow her on Twitter @_emmastein.

Comments / 10

J.H.
4d ago

oh no. this is sad. that's where I got first pair of shoes as a kid. 41 years ago and that's where my son got his first pair 3 years ago. I remember my sister and I always going there and riding that merry go round. Hats off to you, loved the store you will be missed

Reply(2)
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClickOnDetroit.com

This pizza spot gives curbside service a new meaning

Day or night, rain or shine, this pizza spot is ready to curb your craving for pizza. It’s called Zabot Pizza Robot and Jason Carr and his daughter, Gia, went to check out this unique spot and ordered a cheese pizza. According to Jason, Zabot Pizza Robot is open...
SOUTHFIELD, MI
visitdetroit.com

Best Restaurants near Suburban Collection

The Suburban Collection Showplace is a vast 460,000-square-foot exposition center in the outer suburbs of Detroit. It attracts people from around the world for its conferences and exposition halls. Many of these events are catered, and there is even dining on-site at the Fireside Grill Patio, known for its convenience and delicious wings, but what if you wanted something different? What is nearby the collection that can offer a unique flavor and where are you getting Detroit Style pizza before you leave?
DETROIT, MI
BLAC - Black Life, Arts & Culture

Black-Owned Glam-Aholic Is Bringing Luxury Bags & Totes Pop Up To Woodward Ave.

Detroit lifestyle brand, Glam-Aholic Lifestyle, owned and operated by Mia Ray, is bringing a luxury retail experience to Woodard Avenue this holiday season. Fresh from her trip to Beverly Hills for a photo shoot featuring the Combs sisters, Jessie James, Chance and D’Lila, daughters of Diddy, estimated to be worth $900 million dollars, Mia Ray is getting you ready for the holidays. The Glam-Aholic pop-up […] The post Black-Owned Glam-Aholic Is Bringing Luxury Bags & Totes Pop Up To Woodward Ave. appeared first on BLAC Media.
DETROIT, MI
metrodetroitmommy.com

2022 Detroit Urban Craft Fair: Amazing Maker-Driven Holiday Fair

Are you looking for a new holiday tradition? Maybe the perfect shopping tradition for your family? When it comes to holiday shopping events in Metro Detroit, only one has become a tried and true tradition for those looking to support local artists and makers. Handmade Detroit established the Detroit Urban Craft Fair in 2005 and it remains the premiere maker-driven holiday market in the city 17 years later.
DETROIT, MI
HometownLife.com

Broasted Brothers brings new chicken option to Livonia

It seems Broasted Brothers isn't just the name of Livonia's newest restaurant, it's their entire business model. The restaurant, now open at 30983 Five Mile just east of Merriman, is ran by — you guessed it — brothers: Chris and Nick Barbas. They believe they've brought a unique product to town.
LIVONIA, MI
9&10 News

From Michigan With Love: Must Have Holiday Flavor

Everyone is looking for that must have flavor this holiday season, and those tasty treats are right here in Michigan. Franklin, with From Northern Michigan with Love has all the details in this month’s segment. He features Old World Almonds in Livonia and Alden Millhouse in Alden. Tune in...
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Meet the woman making unique cheesecake flavors for everyone

If you’re like most people, you and your loved ones will be looking forward to dessert after a nice holiday meal. Many families have their go-to desserts for special occasions, but holiday celebrations may be made even more memorable and delicious with a sweet twist on a classic dessert.
FARMINGTON, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Invasive box tree moth species found in Michigan

Boxwood bushes are all the rage this year, with homeowners across metro Detroit planting them along walkways and property lines. But there's a new insect pest that's threatening to suck the life out of the normally hardy plants. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) confirmed Monday in...
CLINTON, MI
michiganchronicle.com

Bedrock, Gilbert Family Foundation Announce the Return of the Downtown Detroit Markets and Cadillac Lodge

Bedrock and the Gilbert Family Foundation (GFF) unveil plans for the return of the Downtown Detroit Markets and Cadillac Lodge providing Detroiters with a seasonal, fun, and immersive experience. Beginning Thursday, November 10, eighteen local businesses, the majority of which are BIPOC or female-owned, will pop up in Cadillac Square to provide residents, Southeast Michigan visitors and out-of-town travelers with engaging and diverse retail opportunities. The Downtown Detroit Markets, funded by the Gilbert Family Foundation and managed with support from Bedrock and the Downtown Detroit Partnership, will be open through the end of 2022.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Tasty Tuesday: Sweet Treats Cakes and Pastries

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – This Tasty Tuesday, we’re visiting Sweet Treats Cakes and Pastries in Southfield. Watch Brandon Roux’s full Tasty Tuesday feature in the video player above. Tasty Tuesday deal. Sweet Treats Cakes and Pastries is located at 25070 Southfield Road in Southfield. They open at 9...
SOUTHFIELD, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Oakland County all in on transit as millage passes; Macomb, Wayne voters also show support

Regional transit efforts got a big boost Tuesday as voters in Oakland County OK'd a countywide transit millage for the first time and votes in support of millages for transit service passed in Wayne County and Macomb County. The vote in Oakland County — 330,938 in favor to 247,221 against, according to unofficial results, with almost 97% of precincts reporting just before 2:30 a.m. Wednesday — marks a dramatic shift in the conversation from earlier this...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

$1 million winning Powerball ticket sold at K&G Deli in Detroit

DETROIT – The next Powerball drawing is on Monday and the jackpot has reached a record $1.9 billion. The cash option for the jackpot is $929 million. Tickets are on sale until 9:45 p.m. the day of the drawing. Even though nobody won Saturday night’s drawing, players across the...
DETROIT, MI
Hour Detroit Magazine

Habitat for Humanity of Oakland County

Give Detroit – A Charitable Registry // MISSION Our mission is seeking to put God’s love into action by bringing people together to build homes, communities and hope. Our vision is a world where everyone has a decent place to live. // KEY SERVICES PROVIDED Habitat Oakland is part of a worldwide movement that provides […] The post Habitat for Humanity of Oakland County appeared first on Hour Detroit Magazine.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
CBS Detroit

Salvation Army of Metro Detroit accepting Christmas assistance applications

(CBS DETROIT) - The Salvation Army of Metro Detroit is accepting applications from residents in Wayne, Macomb, and Oakland counties for its Christmas assistance program. Officials with The Salvation Army say that families with children up to 14 years of age can apply to receive assistance from the Metro Detroit Salvation Army corps community centers.Christmas assistance includes assistance with toys and holiday meals.Senior citizens with receive grocery store gift cards through this program.To apply, applicants must provide: proof of all members living in the householdform of identification (driver's license or state ID) from adultsproof that they live in the zip code served by the corps through which they are applyingnames and ages of children in the household (for assistance with toys)Applicants can apply online or by phone, but they must apply through the corps in their local community. To find the nearest corps community center, visit here. 
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
constructiondive.com

$5.7B Gordie Howe Bridge project to be delayed 8 months, S&P says

The opening of the $5.7 billion Gordie Howe International Bridge between Detroit and Canada is now likely to be pushed to August 2025, a delay of eight months, according to analysis from S&P completed two months ago and obtained recently by the Windsor Star. Most of the issues leading to...
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

The Detroit Free Press

14K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit Michigan news - freep.com is the Detroit Free Press. News about Detroit, as well as headlines and stories from around Michigan.

 http://freep.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy