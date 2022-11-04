ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ogden, UT

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Gephardt Daily

Police: Medical issue causes driver to crash into Taylorsville gym

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, Nov. 6, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A car crashed into a Taylorsville gym Sunday afternoon after the driver suffered a medical issue, police said. Taylorsville Police Sgt. Orin Neal said the driver was in the parking lot of VASA Fitness, 5345 S. 4015 West, about 3:45 p.m. when a medical issue caused them to lose control of the vehicle and crash into the front of the building.
TAYLORSVILLE, UT
Park Record

Sheriff’s Report: Tooele man struck by concrete truck

Summit County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to an industrial accident on Oct. 31 in the Snyderville Basin. A 34-year-old Tooele man parked on White Pine Canyon Road was strapping down a forklift basket to the back of a semi-trailer, according to a report from the Sheriff’s Office. As the man was tightening the strap, it broke, causing him to fall back into the uphill lane of the roadway.
SUMMIT COUNTY, UT
Gephardt Daily

SLCPD arrests man who crashed vehicle stolen from Farmington

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 7, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City police arrested a 26-year-old man Monday after he allegedly crashed an SUV that was reported stolen out of Farmington earlier in the day. The investigation began at 8:19 a.m. in the area of 1000 W. North...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Fatal motorcycle crash closes westbound I-215 in Murray overnight

MURRAY, Utah, Nov. 6, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A fatal motorcycle accident late Saturday closed westbound Interstate 215 in Murray overnight. Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Brian Peterson said troopers were notified at 10:36 p.m. about a motorcycle crash on westbound I-215 near 700 West. The motorcyclist was transported by ambulance to an area hospital, where they died from their injuries, Peterson said.
MURRAY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Lehi Police issue order for shelter in place

LEHI, Utah — Lehi Police issued an order to shelter in place Monday night. Police say the order is in connection to an incident at 8000 N. 9550 West. Additionally, police say that a woman has barricaded herself inside a home. Law enforcement personnel say there were shots fired...
LEHI, UT
Gephardt Daily

More than 22,000 lose power in Salt Lake Valley

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah, Nov. 7, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — More than 22,000 Rocky Mountain Power customers were without electricity early Monday after high winds blew through the Salt Lake Valley overnight. According to RMP website, the juice was cut off to about 6,300 homes and businesses in Salt...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Outsider.com

Moose Wandering Through Salt Lake City Relocated

According to the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources, officials have relocated a young moose after it was spotted roaming around Salt Lake City over multiple days. Per reports from the department, people saw the moose in the Avenues neighborhood of the Utah city. On Friday, DWR biologists found the animal once it had settled in someone’s backyard.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

