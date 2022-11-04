Read full article on original website
This Massachusetts Town Has Been Named One of the Most Festive Christmas Towns in the CountryTravel MavenStockbridge, MA
Amherst Environmental Center Invites You to Join a New Climate Change Action SeriesCamilo DíazAmherst, MA
3 Great Pizza Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Licensed cannabis factory worker Lorna McMurrey dies from occupational asthma after inhaling the crushed product's fumesCheryl E PrestonHolyoke, MA
Getting Answers: possible turkey shortage for Thanksgiving
Oliveira and Johnson face off for Hampden, Hampshire, and Worcester Senate seat. We talked about the seat held by State Senator Eric Lesser, who decided to run for lieutenant governor, but did not win the primary.
One person unaccounted for following house fire on Bridge Street in Millers Falls
Western Mass News was at Oliveira's watch party in Ludlow Tuesday night where he claimed victory a short time ago. Democratic Attorney General Maura Healey has been elected governor of Massachusetts, making history as the nation's first openly lesbian governor and the state's first woman and openly gay candidate elected to the office.
Springfield redistricting causes difficulties for voters
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Hundreds of thousands of Massachusetts residents headed to the polls Tuesday to cast their votes in the midterm election. Western Mass News is getting answers after recent redistricting has caused some people to show up at the wrong polling place. When some people showed up to...
Some Springfield voters experience machine problems at polling locations
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is getting answers after viewers reached out to our newsroom with ballot machine problems at their polling places in Springfield. At Central High School, poll workers told us that the ballot machine had a faulty battery, which stopped them from counting votes this...
Holyoke crews respond to Brookline Ave. for house fire
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Holyoke responded to Brookline Avenue Tuesday night for reports of an apartment fire. According to Holyoke Fire Captain David Rex, the call came in just after 8:30 p.m. Tuesday night after smoke was spotted. Captain Rex told us that the fire originated in the...
Grinch visits Springfield Museums
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Grinchmas has officially kicked off at the Springfield Museums!. The green meanie made an appearance at the museums this weekend. Families were able to visit him from 11:00a.m. until 5:00p.m. at the Grinches’ Grotto! His next appearance will be on Saturday, November 12th. Copyright 2022. Western...
More drivers seeking repairs after nails flatten tires in Holyoke
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is getting answers after a number of complaints came into our newsroom about motorists’ tires going flat in Holyoke. It has left many people having to spend hundreds of dollars for new tires. Last week, motorists were traveling down Canal Street in...
Oliveira claims victory for Hampden, Hampshire, and Worcester Senate seat
Oliveira and Johnson face off for Hampden, Hampshire, and Worcester Senate seat
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News has its eye on the race for an open State Senate seat Tuesday night. We talked about the seat held by State Senator Eric Lesser, who decided to run for lieutenant governor, but did not win the primary. These are the two candidates...
Holyoke students take part in mock voting on election day
With Thanksgiving just over two weeks away and concerns about a possible turkey shortage this year, Western Mass News is getting answers from local markets to find out what customers can expect.
Getting Answers: Springfield road paving and infrastructure bill spending
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is getting answers after a viewer reached out to our newsroom, questioning why specific roads in Springfield have not been paved after the state received infrastructure money. A viewer, who wished to remain anonymous, said that Breckwood Boulevard in Springfield is one of...
Town by Town: Puerto Rican flag raising and supermarket savings
(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Springfield and West Springfield. We started in Springfield where the annual Puerto Rican flag raising ceremony was held Monday to kick-off the beginning of Puerto Rican Heritage Month. Mayor Domenic Sarno was at the eventalong with State Senator...
1 dead in house fire on Bridge Street in Millers Falls
Getting Answers: repeat offenders on Springfield streets
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Springfield man was arraigned for the 99th time after being arrested for allegedly stealing a catalytic converter this past August, which sparked reaction from police and city leaders. Does this happen often in the court system?. Western Mass News is getting answers to find out...
Councilors seek to postpone motion on July incident between Amherst teens and police
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - On the agenda at Monday night’s Amherst Town Council meeting is a discussion in response to an interaction between police and teenagers over the summer. Western Mass News first brought you that story earlier this year in July after a video showed officers telling teenagers...
Western Mass News: Getting Answers - Nov. 6
Wistariahurst Museum celebrates Indigenous cultures with art exhibit. Maura Healey makes campaign stop in Springfield.
Springfield Police looking for missing teenager
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Springfield are looking for your help in locating a missing teenager. They said that 15-year-old Malichi Kelly ran away from his home on Governor Street on November 3 and was reported missing on November 8. Authorities noted that Malichi is diabetic and needs insulin.
Town by Town: Fine Arts Center, Deck the Trees, and card trick exhibit
(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Holyoke, Chicopee, and Springfield. The Holyoke Public Library, along with 5 other local libraries, have partnered with the University of Massachusetts’ Fine Arts Center to provide complimentary community tickets. The free tickets will give guests access to...
Bikers gather to ride for Brightside’s Hope for the Holiday Toy Drive
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Motorcycle clubs across western Massachusetts revved up their bikes and came together to put on a toy drive for at-risk children. Bikes, beards, and holiday cheer – all of this could be found at the Chicopee Walmart on Memorial Drive for the 36th Annual Hope for the Holidays Toy Drive.
Calabrese challenging incumbent Velis for 2nd Hampden and Hampshire District seat
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The race for State Senate in the Second Hampden and Hampshire District is underway with Democrat John Velis and Republican Cecilia Calabrese on the ballot. It is anyone’s race in the Paper City. Senator John Velis is hoping to lock in another two years, running...
