Training exercise uncovers stolen vehicles in Indiana river

INDIANAPOLIS — What started as routine training resulted in conservation officers finding stolen vehicles dating back to 2008.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources says conservation officers were completing sonar training on the White River when they discovered what appeared to be multiple vehicles under the water. They marked them for search and removal.

On Thursday, the dive team worked with Curtis Garage and Wrecker Service to remove the vehicles from the water. Once out of the water, they discovered all five vehicles were reported stolen dating back to 2008.

Photo//Indiana DNR

Photo//Indiana DNR

Photo//Indiana DNR

The vehicles were found as far as 40 yards from shore. The department said this stretch of the river reaches depths of 12 feet.

The department said the discovery was a reminder that there is no such thing as routine training.

