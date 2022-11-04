Read full article on original website
hammerandrails.com
Preview & Game Thread | Purdue Boilermakers vs. Milwaukee
The Boilers start their season off at home inside Mackey Arena tonight at 6:30pm against the Milwaukee-Wisconsin Panthers (1-0). This is the second all time meeting between the two programs with Milwaukee winning the first contest in Gene Keady’s final year as head coach 73-68. Purdue holds a distinct...
hammerandrails.com
3 Strengths & 3 Weaknesses | Keys in 2022-2023 for Purdue Men’s Basketball
With the season starting tonight for Purdue Basketball, let’s take a look at three strengths and three weaknesses that could mean success or struggles for the Boilermakers this season. Strengths for Purdue:. 1 | Front Court Depth. No secrets here. Matt Painter has built a formula for the success...
hammerandrails.com
Purdue Basketball: UW-Milwaukee Panthers Preview
Purdue (0-0) vs University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee (1-0) I mean this with respect: the Panthers’ claim to fame in recent years is springing head coaches toward roles at bigger schools. Bo Ryan left UW-Milwaukee to spend his final fourteen years coaching the Wisconsin Badgers. His replacement Bruce Pearl left to Coach the Tennessee Volunteers. Lavall Jordan eventually became Butler’s head coach.
hammerandrails.com
(Less Than) 5 Days to Purdue Basketball: Brandon Newman
Purdue basketball again finds itself in a transition year. They’ve lost two of their most productive players in Jaden Ivey and Trevion Williams. They lost a sharpshooter in Sasha Stefanovic, and they’ve lost two point guards in Isaiah Thompson and Eric Hunter Jr. That’s a lot of production to lose in one offseason. However, with a new influx of talent, and more opportunities for those in the program there’s reason to be excited for this season.
Ava Jones still plans to play for Iowa
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Kansas prep star who was critically injured in a crash four months ago has announced her plans for after high school. Ava Jones, a star basketball player from Nickerson, says she will sign a National Letter of Intent on Wednesday to play basketball at the University of Iowa. She made […]
hammerandrails.com
(Less Than) 4 Days to Purdue Basketball: Trey Kaufman-Renn
When you get a top 50 recruit to commit to your program it’s a day to celebrate. A day to sit back and bask in the glory of your work and then get out there and get back at it. When Head Coach Matt Painter got the commitment of top 50 Trey Kaufman-Renn I’m sure his initial thought wasn’t that the would redshirt his first year. In fact, I’m not sure there was anyone out there who truly believed that. And yet, that’s where Kaufman-Renn found himself during his first year. There were a couple of factors that led to that decision, one being that Kaufman-Renn injured his hand in the offseason. This injury caused him to be unable to compete in the U-19 World Cup with Boilermakers Caleb Furst and Jaden Ivey (plus Canadian Zach Edey). Second, there was a bit of a log jam at the position for Kaufman-Renn. Would he have been able to overcome that and earn plenty of minutes for himself? It’s entirely possible but it seems like Painter’s philosophy lately has been why waste a perfectly good year for a great player who will only average 2-3 minutes a game.
hammerandrails.com
Boilermaker Women’s Basketball Roll To 98-67 Victory in Exhibition
Year 2 of Katie Gearlds Era Begins With Exhibition Win. Transfer duo Lasha Petree and Caitlyn Harper combined to score 36 of the Boilermakers 98 points for a team that 56.6% overall and 41.2% from 3 behind the arc. The most eye popping stat of the night may in fact be the 23 total assists on 30 made shots. The Boilers seemed to still struggle with ball control as they committed 19 turnovers which was an area of struggle for the program last season.
Daily Iowan
Iowa Secretary of State calls for ballot recount in two counties
This is a developing story. Check back for updates. Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate called for a recount of votes in Warren County and Des Moines County. Pate tweeted at 12:24 a.m. on Wednesday that he is requesting the counties to conduct administrative recounts of ballots. According to the...
cbs2iowa.com
Reynolds, Republican candidates fly around the state day before the Midterm election
Governor Kim Reynolds is spending the day before the midterms making a number of last minute campaign stops all over the state on Monday. Reynolds made a stop in Waterloo in the morning, with stops scheduled in Cedar Rapids and Dubuque. She is hoping to secure her second full term...
Sunken Former Iowa Riverboat Now Nearly All Visible on Mississippi River
A once beautiful Iowa riverboat casino that was nearly completely submerged in the waters of the Mississippi River is now totally visible again, due to the low water level of the river. According to WQAD, the Diamond Lady Riverboat Casino was christened in Bettendorf by Wheel of Fortune's Vanna White...
KCCI.com
Iowa losing millions in rental assistance
DES MOINES, Iowa — Surprised, confused and disappointed. That's the reaction from a Des Moines nonprofit group after learning Iowa is set to miss out on millions of dollars in pandemic rental assistance funding. IMPACT Community Action Partnership says it learned this week the state plans to return $89.4...
KCJJ
University of Iowa Hospitals and clinics faces two new lawsuits
The University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics face two discrimination lawsuits; one from a former employee and one from a student. The Daily Iowan reported that Faith Sang is a Kenyan woman who worked as an advanced registered nurse practitioner and alleges in her suit that she was subject to hostility, harassment, and discrimination.
KCRG.com
Iowa must use or lose nearly $90 million from Emergency Rental Assistance Program
KHAK's Brain and Courtlin join us to talk about a new restaurant in a very old location in Cedar Rapids. Some families in eastern Iowa had a chance to get rid of their Halloween candy during a candy buyback event in Kalona. Iowa pastor returns from Ukraine. Updated: 5 hours...
beckersasc.com
Iowa clinic files for bankruptcy following $97M malpractice judgment
OB-GYN Associates of Iowa City & Coralville (Iowa) has filed for bankruptcy following a malpractice judgment of $97.4 million, CBS affiliate KMTV reported Nov. 2. Kathleen and Andrew Kromphardt sued the clinic and Mercy Iowa City, alleging their son sustained brain damage in the hours leading up to his birth because medical workers failed to recognize signs of oxygen deprivation. The Kromphardts' son, now 4, is unable to walk on his own and barely able to speak, according to the report.
University of Iowa student hospitalized after five-story fall
(Iowa City, IA) — A University of Iowa student is in the hospital after falling out of a sixth-floor window. It happened yesterday morning. U of I Police say the student leaned back on the screen of an open window at Mayflower Residence Hall, and they fell through. No foul play was involved. Police say the student was able to speak with first responders. The fall remains under investigation.
After record-breaking malpractice award, Coralville clinic files for bankruptcy
An Iowa medical clinic that is facing a multimillion-dollar malpractice judgment has filed for bankruptcy. In March, a Johnson County jury awarded more than $97.4 million to the family of a boy who sustained serious brain damage during his birth at an Iowa City hospital. The boy’s parents, Kathleen and Andrew Kromphardt, had sued Mercy […] The post After record-breaking malpractice award, Coralville clinic files for bankruptcy appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Iowa City Man Killed In Early Morning Accident
An Iowa City man lost his life early Saturday after colliding with a semi-truck on Highway 1, according to the Iowa State Patrol. The Cedar Rapids Gazette reports that 22-year-old Riley J. Reynolds was driving south on Highway 1 at approximately 2:15 a.m. Saturday, around 3 miles north of Iowa City. The driver of the semi, Parvinder Kaur of Elk Grove, California, was completing a U-turn of his truck at 280th street. The state patrol reported that the trailer of the semi was blocking the southbound lane of Highway 1. The Gazette reports that Reynolds struck the trailer in his Ford Taurus and went into the ditch. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
KCRG.com
A doorbell camera caught dozens of shots being fired near Mount Mercy University on the Northeast side of Cedar Rapids Thursday.
Incumbent Governor Kim Reynolds and Republican Senator Chuck Grassley were there too. A new program at "UnityPoint Health – St. Luke's" Hospital will give away first aid kits as part of a national movement to help save lives. Athlete of the Week: Ford Washburn. Updated: 8 hours ago. City...
Clock ticking on Delphi suspect’s constitutional rights
DELPHI, Ind. — When troopers at the Indiana State Police post in Lafayette slapped handcuffs on Richard Allen and told him he was under arrest for the killings of two girls abducted from the Monon High Bridge east of Delphi in February of 2017, the clock started ticking on the Carroll County man’s constitutional rights […]
QC Veterans Day closings
Veterans Day is Friday, November 11 and many businesses and government offices will be closed in observance of the day. The following is a partial list of the offices that will be closed. To make sure a business is open, call or visit their website before your visit. There will be no USPS deliveries on […]
