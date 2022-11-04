Read full article on original website
US midterm elections 2022: ‘Red wave’ fails to materialise as Fetterman clinches crucial Senate seat for Democrats – live
Latest updates and results as millions across the US cast votes in what is largely seen as a referendum on Biden’s presidency
Kathy Hochul wins in NY, but progressives hope Democrats learned a lesson
Kathy Hochul celebrates victory at her election night party, becoming the first elected female governor in New York state history. The mood at Kathy Hochul’s victory party was celebratory. But another feeling was palpable: Relief. [ more › ]
Democrat John Fetterman Defeats Trump-Backed GOP Rival Dr. Mehmet Oz in Pivotal Pennsylvania Senate Race, NBC News Projects
John Fetterman will succeed retiring GOP Sen. Pat Toomey, moving a Republican-held Senate seat into Democratic hands. Democrats were banking on flipping the seat in the key swing state, where President Joe Biden defeated former President Donald Trump two years earlier. The projected verdict deals another blow to Trump, who...
Fox News Wonk Can't Get Over 'Absolute Disaster' For Republicans In Election
Conservative columnist Marc Thiessen called the midterm results a "searing indictment" of the GOP.
Some of NY Gov. Kathy Hochul's Top Donors Privately Sound Alarm Over GOP Candidate Lee Zeldin Surge
Hochul's GOP challenger, who's been endorsed by former President Donald Trump, has closed in on her double-digit lead in recent weeks. At the start of October, Hochul was ahead of Zeldin by an average of 14 points, according to data from FiveThirtyEight, which aggregates data from several polls. A Quinnipiac...
Trump's Favorite Candidates Disappoint on Election Day, Raising Questions About His 2024 Pitch
Former President Donald Trump did not see the victories he had hoped that his endorsement would produce on election night. Candidates who embraced Trump's MAGA agenda, in part to win his endorsement, underperformed in some of the most high-profile races. Trump was betting Republican wins on Tuesday would serve as...
U.S. Confirms It Held Talks With Kremlin Over Nuclear Threat; Ukraine Hit by Emergency Power Shutdowns
This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates. Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the country's armed forces are advancing in parts of the country, noting last night that "our forces are in a state of active defense — in some parts of the east and south, we are gradually pushing back the enemy. We are gradually moving forward."
House Speaker Pelosi Says Attack on Husband Will Affect Decision on Remaining in Leadership
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in a new interview said the recent brutal home invasion attack on her husband will affect her decision on whether to remain in the Democratic leadership in Congress. But Pelosi did not say in that CNN interview whether she would leave or stay in the leadership.
Kathy Hochul Becomes First Woman Elected Governor of New York
Kathy Hochul became the first woman elected New York governor, winning the office outright that she took over in 2021 when former Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigned amid scandal. After a closer-than-expected contest against Republican Rep. Lee Zeldin, NBC News declared Hochul, a Democrat, the projected winner. Hochul, speaking at a stage in New York City under a glass ceiling, declared victory late Tuesday evening.
How the NBC News Decision Desk Calls Races on Midterm Election Night 2022
Here’s how NBC News calls races on election night, the steps it takes to verify results and the answers to some frequently asked questions. Early on election night, the NBC News Decision Desk uses exit poll data to determine whether uncompetitive races can be called. Most races are called based on analyses of precinct- and county-level vote returns. The analyses also examine differences between early and Election Day votes. In close contests, a careful analysis of how much of the vote has not been counted is a crucial part of the process. No race is projected until the Decision Desk is at a minimum 99.5% confident of the winner.
25-Year-Old Frost to Become First Gen Z Member of Congress
Democrat Maxwell Alejandro Frost, a 25-year-old gun reform and social justice activist, became the first member of Generation Z to win a seat in Congress. Frost defeated Republican Calvin Wimbish for a Florida U.S. House seat. Frost is a former March For Our Lives organizer seeking stricter gun control laws...
Lauren Boebert trails Democratic challenger Adam Frisch in surprise close midterms race
Lauren Boebert is trailing behind Democratic challenger Adam Frisch for the House seat representing Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District – in a tight race that has caught many off guard.With 93 per cent of votes now counted in the district, Mr Frisch is leading with 50.9 per cent of the vote to the incumbent congresswoman’s 49.1 per cent.The race still remains too close to call – though the New York Times is estimating that Ms Boebert will claw her way back to victory, based on the places in the district still left to report votes.The tight race comes as something...
