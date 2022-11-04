ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Democrat John Fetterman Defeats Trump-Backed GOP Rival Dr. Mehmet Oz in Pivotal Pennsylvania Senate Race, NBC News Projects

John Fetterman will succeed retiring GOP Sen. Pat Toomey, moving a Republican-held Senate seat into Democratic hands. Democrats were banking on flipping the seat in the key swing state, where President Joe Biden defeated former President Donald Trump two years earlier. The projected verdict deals another blow to Trump, who...
U.S. Confirms It Held Talks With Kremlin Over Nuclear Threat; Ukraine Hit by Emergency Power Shutdowns

This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates. Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the country's armed forces are advancing in parts of the country, noting last night that "our forces are in a state of active defense — in some parts of the east and south, we are gradually pushing back the enemy. We are gradually moving forward."
Kathy Hochul Becomes First Woman Elected Governor of New York

Kathy Hochul became the first woman elected New York governor, winning the office outright that she took over in 2021 when former Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigned amid scandal. After a closer-than-expected contest against Republican Rep. Lee Zeldin, NBC News declared Hochul, a Democrat, the projected winner. Hochul, speaking at a stage in New York City under a glass ceiling, declared victory late Tuesday evening.
How the NBC News Decision Desk Calls Races on Midterm Election Night 2022

Here’s how NBC News calls races on election night, the steps it takes to verify results and the answers to some frequently asked questions. Early on election night, the NBC News Decision Desk uses exit poll data to determine whether uncompetitive races can be called. Most races are called based on analyses of precinct- and county-level vote returns. The analyses also examine differences between early and Election Day votes. In close contests, a careful analysis of how much of the vote has not been counted is a crucial part of the process. No race is projected until the Decision Desk is at a minimum 99.5% confident of the winner.
25-Year-Old Frost to Become First Gen Z Member of Congress

Democrat Maxwell Alejandro Frost, a 25-year-old gun reform and social justice activist, became the first member of Generation Z to win a seat in Congress. Frost defeated Republican Calvin Wimbish for a Florida U.S. House seat. Frost is a former March For Our Lives organizer seeking stricter gun control laws...
The Independent

Lauren Boebert trails Democratic challenger Adam Frisch in surprise close midterms race

Lauren Boebert is trailing behind Democratic challenger Adam Frisch for the House seat representing Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District – in a tight race that has caught many off guard.With 93 per cent of votes now counted in the district, Mr Frisch is leading with 50.9 per cent of the vote to the incumbent congresswoman’s 49.1 per cent.The race still remains too close to call – though the New York Times is estimating that Ms Boebert will claw her way back to victory, based on the places in the district still left to report votes.The tight race comes as something...
