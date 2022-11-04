Service, sacrifice (and a helicopter): 'Take a Vet to School Day' is a live history lesson

In the early 1970s, Vern Thomas was an Air Force fighter pilot in Vietnam.

Half a century later, wearing his flight suit and with three of his grandchildren on the grounds, he was one of around 100 area veterans on hand for Sea Park Elementary School's celebration of "Take a Vet to School Day,"

A national program developed by the History Channel to connect veterans with students, Take a Veteran to School Day has become a cherished tradition — for young and old alike —at the K-6 Satellite Beach school over the past 15 years.

And after two years of virtual get-togethers due to COVID-19, Friday's in-person celebration was a big morale booster for the school's 320 students and the veterans associated with the program.

As well as being an up-close-and-personal living history lesson, it's an annual reminder, for everyone attending, of the importance of service, sacrifice and duty, organizers said.

"I think it's beneficial for everyone," said Thomas, who flew 29 combat missions.

Activities planned for Friday's outing included displays, a boot camp and mock processing, which involved the children getting dog tags, reading mission statements from each branch of the military, health checks and completing an obstacle course.

Students also got to ask questions of the veterans in classroom settings. Through such activities, the children make personal connections with veterans of different eras and wars, giving them a chance to understand more about what it takes to serve, said Stephanie Hall, Sea Park principal.

"They get a real understanding of what these men and women give up for our freedom, and how lucky we are to live in this country and have these freedoms because of their sacrifices," Hall said.

Service and sacrifice

Sixth-grader Peyton Thomas is the oldest of Vern Thomas' grandchildren at Sea Park. She remembers him being present for other Take a Vet to School Day events.

Does her grandfather tell good stories about his Air Force years?

"Yes, he's been to all my Veterans Day programs, except because of COVID, he couldn't come," she said with a smile, posing for a photo with her granddad and her brothers, Blake, a fourth-grader, and Liam, who's in fifth grade.

"But this will be my last year for it here."

Just after 8 a.m., the sun blazing in the background, a helicopter — courtesy of the Vietnam Helicopter Pilots Association of Florida — landed to the cheers of students and guests.

Pilot Paul Q. Bales of Port Orange has been part of many school-based events, and appreciates the learning experience "Take a Vet to School Day" invites.

'Frankly, many kids this age have never heard of Vietnam, about this part of history," he said.

"So bringing it to light shows them some of it ... there's a lot that could be talked about, about Vietnam, and our homecoming. A lot of guys went through a lot of rough times. But now, the organizations that are doing the welcome homes ... it's incredible."

Veterans share service with students

Sea Park's program started when Samantha McGill, media specialist, decided "we have to do something for Veterans Day," she said.

"And then it just grew bigger and bigger and bigger from that," she said.

“That’s what this whole thing is about — veterans connecting with our students and sharing their experiences. Some of these men and women have been coming for 15 years, and so they know each other, and the kids remember them, too."

Dr. Joe Ponds, an Army helicopter pilot in Vietnam who later served in the Coast Guard, is one of those long-time attendees.

He loves the interaction and the interest the kids show.

"It's an opportunity to connect with younger generations, to share our stories with those who will receive what we have to say with appreciation — the lessons learned; the obstacles we had to face," he said.

"When we came back, there was disrespect for us, in every way, shape and form. But of late, people are recognizing the service of service men and women."

And in Ponds' case, service is a treasured family tradition.

Ponds' son Joe "Little Joe" Ponds, an Army and Army Reserve veteran, served in Desert Storm, signing on for service in 1989 .

The return to an in-person event was great, Ponds said.

"I'm more than happy to be back here in person ... I missed it," he said.

"I think it's important for everybody to remember. This is great."

