Related
HollywoodLife

Gerard Pique Kisses GF Clara Chia After Playing His Final Soccer Match Before Retiring: Watch

Gerard Piqué, 35, showed some love to his girlfriend Clara Chia Marti after playing his final soccer match in his career on Saturday, November 5. Gerard, who announced his retirement from the sport last week, was seen kissing Clara on the cheek in a brief but cute PDA moment seen HERE. The couple started seeing each after Gerard and Shakira, 45, ended their 11-year-relationship in June.
US News and World Report

Shakira, Pique Reach Agreement on Child Custody After Break-Up

BARCELONA (Reuters) - Colombian pop star Shakira has reached an agreement with former partner Gerard Pique over the custody of their two children following the break-up of their 11-year relationship earlier this year, Shakira's representative in Spain said on Tuesday. The details of the agreement would be revealed later on...
ESPN

After shocking red cards for Lewandowski and Pique, Barcelona win like only they can

PAMPLONA, Spain -- A 10-man Barcelona secured a dramatic come-from-behind victory at Osasuna on Tuesday, 2-1. An early goal for Osasuna and a red card for Robert Lewandowski looked to have cornered Barcelona, with a red card for on-the-bench Gerard Pique in his final match of his club career only adding insult to injury.
NBC Sports

Brazil squad confirmed for 2022 World Cup

Which 26 players will be in the Brazil squad for the 2022 World Cup?. Tite revealed on Monday his 26-man roster ahead of the tournament in Qatar, set to kick off Nov. 20 when the host nation faces Ecuador in Al Khor. The five-time World Cup winners will begin their...
BBC

European Super League: Uefa dismisses group looking at reviving breakaway competition plans

Uefa has angrily dismissed a group promoting a revamped Super League proposal, saying "the whole of European football opposes their greedy plan". BBC Sport has been told a three-man A22 Sports Management delegation received a "mauling" at the two-and-a-half-hour meeting with the game's most significant stakeholders in Switzerland on Tuesday.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Brazil’s World Cup roster has nine forwards and old man Dani Alves

Brazil has released its roster for the 2022 World Cup, which includes 39-year-old defender Dani Alves and nine forwards. The Seleção are one of the tournament favorites, and the sheer quality of players both on and off the roster is testament to their strength. Nine forwards are included in a high-powered group including Neymar, Vinicius Jr, Gabriel Jesus and Antony, among others. But there was not room for the likes of longtime Liverpool star Roberto Firmino, as well as Atlético Madrid forward Matheus Cunha. In defense, Brazil brought along 38-year-old Thiago Silva and Dani Alves, with Roma’s Roger Ibañez and Arsenal’s Gabriel Magalhães missing out. Alves...
BBC

Garth Crooks' Team of the Week: Alisson, Trippier, Maddison, Salah, Zaha

At the end of every Premier League weekend BBC football pundit Garth Crooks will be on hand to give you his Team of the Week. Who has he picked this time? Take a look then pick your own team. As ever, Garth will have his say on the game's big talking points in The Crooks of the Matter.
ESPN

Juventus beat Inter Milan behind superb Filip Kostic

Filip Kostic set up both goals as Juventus took a 2-0 win at home against Internazionale in Serie A on Sunday in a challenging game where both teams had chances to win. Inter were the better team for the first 45 minutes, but the game was at a goalless stalemate when the referee whistled for halftime.
CBS Sports

Manchester United draw Barcelona in UEFA Europa League knockout playoff round; complete results

The UEFA Europa League draw provided some marquee matchups for when the tournament returns in February as third-place finishers from the Champions League groups stage drop into the tournament to take on the Europa League's second-place group stage teams. You can find all the action on Paramount+. Use offer code ALLYEAR now to get 50% off the annual plan.
The Associated Press

LAFC confirms keeper Crepeau broke leg on MLS Cup final foul

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles FC goalkeeper Maxime Crépeau broke his right leg while committing a red-card foul during extra time in the team’s MLS Cup final victory over the Philadelphia Union, the team confirmed Sunday. Crépeau had surgery at Kaiser Permanente’s Baldwin Park Medical Center. He is likely to miss the World Cup for Canada, although the team didn’t confirm it. Crépeau was injured when he charged out of his net and collided with Philadelphia’s Cory Burke to prevent a clear scoring path to a potential go-ahead goal in a 2-2 games. Crépeau was taken off the field on a cart. Los Angeles finished play with 10 men, giving up a late goal before Gareth Bale’s dramatic equalizer in the eighth minute of injury time. Backup keeper John McCarthy then won the MLS Cup MVP award by making two saves in the penalty shootout.
ESPN

Mexico's Jesus 'Tecatico' Corona officially ruled out of World Cup

Mexico men's national team winger Jesus "Tecatito" Corona has been officially ruled out of the World Cup after failing to recover in time from injury, the Mexican Football Federation (FMF) confirmed on Tuesday. The Sevilla player fractured his fibula and suffered ligament damage in his left ankle during a training...

