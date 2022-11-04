Read full article on original website
Gerard Pique Kisses GF Clara Chia After Playing His Final Soccer Match Before Retiring: Watch
Gerard Piqué, 35, showed some love to his girlfriend Clara Chia Marti after playing his final soccer match in his career on Saturday, November 5. Gerard, who announced his retirement from the sport last week, was seen kissing Clara on the cheek in a brief but cute PDA moment seen HERE. The couple started seeing each after Gerard and Shakira, 45, ended their 11-year-relationship in June.
Clara Chía and Shakira’s children make an appearance during Gerard Piqué’s farewell tribute
Gerard Piqué played professionally for the last time on Saturday, November 5, 2020, after announcing he was retiring from soccer. The Spanish atlethe, who had almost twenty years of career, farewelled his Barcelona team and received a tribute at the Camp Nou stadium surrounded by his teammates, fans, the sons he shares with Shakira, and his girlfriend, Clara Chía.
