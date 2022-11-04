Fowl Arrangements: 901 POP opens floral turkey fundraiser

901 POP's floral turkeys and DIY kits are available for order through Friday, Nov. 11. Prices range from $20 to $50. (Courtesy 901 POP)

Floral turkey flare is back as 901 POP readies its third annual flower turkey fundraiser.

The Memphis nonprofit officially opened sales Tuesday, Nov. 1, offering customers DIY flower turkey kits or pre-made floral turkeys.

It’s offering three purchase options, including a pre-made floral turkey, a DIY kit for two medium-sized floral turkeys and a large pre-made floral arrangement playfully called Tom the Turkey.

Founded in 2019, 901 POP (Petals of Purpose) consists of more than 400 volunteers throughout the Memphis area who repurpose discarded flowers from weddings and large events and turn them into original floral arrangements.

The bouquets are then donated to local senior living communities, hospitals, hospice homes, homeless shelters, cancer centers and grief groups.

Each bouquet includes a handwritten note of encouragement, and 901 POP has given away more than 12,000 of them in its three years.

The floral turkey project started in November 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic was in full swing.

With much of the public still isolating, 901 POP founder Stephanie Simpson knew more indoor activities would be needed to pass the time, particularly during the festive and family-oriented holiday season.

901 POP's floral turkey DIY kits include instructions, a floral foam brick, a dish, flowers, feathers, magnolia leaves, felt, gems, googly eye stickers, beans and the paper body of a turkey on a stick. (Courtesy 901 POP)

“Having the DIY kit where you had everything you needed except scissors and glue to make the two turkey bouquets was a huge hit,” Simpson said. “We opened sales on Tuesday (Nov. 1), and they’ve already exceeded our expectations. We should sell out this year.”

The DIY kit includes instructions, a floral foam brick, dish oasis, flowers, feathers, magnolia leaves, felt, gems, googly eye stickers, beans and the paper body of a turkey on a stick.

Simpson noted while the floral turkeys are charming, gifting them makes it special.

“We realize the value of people connecting with each other, and personal experiences and interactions are at the heart of our mission,” Simpson said. “This is a signature event for us because it allows someone to have an activity associated with the holiday, but it allows them to also give to someone else too.

“They have the opportunity to spread joy through the turkey they create and also supporting 901 POP with their purchases.”

The floral turkeys and DIY kits are available for order through Friday, Nov. 11. Prices range from $20 to $50 and can include local delivery; all proceeds support 901 POP.

Click here to learn more.