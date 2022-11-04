These Chester County Donut Shops Take Sweet to the Next Level

Image via iStock.

Three Chester County donut shops that have made their way among the region’s best will satiate your donut needs whether you are looking for traditional glazed or one of the new, over-the-top flavors, writes Danielle Fusaro for Main Line Today.

All three shops have a West Chester address, so don’t be shy to stop over to the county seat for some “hole-y” treats.

Beiler’s Bakery in Westtown Amish Market offers classic flavors like chocolate sprinkle and Boston cream along with more decadent treats loaded with toppings and filling.

Meanwhile, at Duck Donuts you can get customizable donuts served warm that are guaranteed to hit the spot.

Finally, Yori’s Church Street Bakery offers scratch-made assorted yeast varieties with many great flavor options.