Palm Springs, CA

Palm Springs airport adds year-round nonstop service to San Jose on Southwest

By Niki Kottmann, Palm Springs Desert Sun
The Desert Sun
 5 days ago

Desert techies rejoice: It's now even easier to fly from the Coachella Valley to Silicon Valley.

Palm Springs International Airport announced Friday that Southwest Airlines is launching new year-round nonstop service to San Jose on Sunday.

That means Southwest will now fly from PSP to eight airports, the others being Dallas Love, Denver, Las Vegas, Oakland, Phoenix, Portland and Sacramento. Dallas and Portland are offered seasonally, while all others operate year-round, according to an airport news release.

Southwest Airlines began service to Palm Springs in November 2020 and has grown to become one of the largest airlines at PSP. The airline now offers more year-round routes from Palm Springs than any of its competitors, helping set 14 new passenger records since June 2021.

The only other airline that offers a direct flight from Palm Springs to San Jose is Alaska Airlines.

“Approaching our second anniversary in Palm Springs, we’ve already doubled the number of daily departures and we’ve more than doubled the number of places with a nonstop link to the Coachella Valley,” Adam Decaire, vice president of Network Planning for Southwest Airlines, said in a statement.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Southwest’s service to San Jose,” Harry Barrett, executive director of the airport, said in a statement. “Since Southwest began service to PSP ... we have more in-season and summer service than ever before, and we’ve seen summer passenger counts grow to levels PSP has never had.”

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Palm Springs airport adds year-round nonstop service to San Jose on Southwest

