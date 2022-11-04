Read full article on original website
NBC Washington
Two More Teens Shot in DC Sunday, Bringing Total Since Friday to 5
Two more teenagers were shot in Southwest D.C. Sunday near the King-Greenleaf Recreation Center, bringing the total number of minor victims of gun violence since Friday to five. First responders were called to the 1200 block of 1st Street SW at N Street for reports of a shooting at around...
Teen arrested, charged for deadly shooting of 15-year-old in Northeast DC
WASHINGTON — A 15-year-old was sitting on his great-grandmother's porch in Northeast D.C. when he was fatally shot on Oct. 13, now police say they have arrested another teen for the incident. An investigation into the shooting sparked when officers with the Metropolitan Police Department responded to 48th Place...
35-Year-Old Stabbed To Death In D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – 35-year-old Thomas Washington was stabbed multiple times in Northwest, D.C. yesterday morning. He did not survive. This incident happened on the 2700 Block of F Street. Shortly after 7:30 am the Washington, D.C. Metro Police detectives responded to a call of a shooting. When they arrived they found Washington, of D.C. suffering from multiple sharp force injuries. He was pronounced at the scene. At this time no arrests have been made. If you have information about this incident, please call the police at 202-727-9099 or TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411. The post 35-Year-Old Stabbed To Death In D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
16-year-old girl shot in broad daylight in Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MD – A 16-year-old girl was shot in the back in Northeast Baltimore on Sunday in broad daylight Sunday afternoon. According to the Baltimore Police Department, officers responded to a shots fired 911 call at around 3:50 pm. When they arrived, they found a 16-year-old girl who was shot in the back in the area of 2800 Kentucky Avenue. The girl was transported to an area hospital for treatment. The events around the shooting are not known at this time and police do not have any suspects in custody. Northeast District detectives are asking anyone with information to contact The post 16-year-old girl shot in broad daylight in Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
Teenage girl shot next to Northeast Baltimore school on Sunday
BALTIMORE -- A teenager was shot next to a school in Northeast Baltimore on Sunday afternoon, according to authorities.Officers on patrol in that part of the city were sent to investigate a shooting in the 2800 block of Kentucky Avenue around 3:50 p.m., police said.Once there, they found a 16-year-old girl who had been shot in the back near the Belair-Edison School, police said.An ambulance took the teenager to a local hospital so that she could receive medical treatment for her gunshot injury, according to authorities.Anyone with information about the shooting can contact Northeastern District detectives at 410-396-2444.Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland at 1-866-7Lockup.
NBC Washington
2 Teens Shot in Northwest DC: Police
Two teenagers were shot in Northwest D.C., according to police, down the street from where another minor was killed on Friday near the Washington Convention Center. The teenagers were found conscious and breathing at around 5:20 p.m. in the 400 block of O Street NW, and at least one was taken to the hospital, D.C. police said.
Suspect in murder of 2-year-old Mars Jones Arrested
WASHINGTON, D.C. – 2-year-old Mars Jones died on October 18th as a result of injuries he sustained in a trauma that took place on October 13th. Now, the Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department has announced that an arrest has been made. On October 13th, police were summoned to the Unit Block of Atlantic Street in Southwest D.C. after a report came in of an unconscious child. When they arrived they found the toddler unconscious and unresponsive. He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Jones died from his injuries, and his death was ruled as a homicide. 23 year-old The post Suspect in murder of 2-year-old Mars Jones Arrested appeared first on Shore News Network.
thehillishome.com
From the MPD Blotter
Arrests and other crime information in the area, directly from MPD. If you have a tip, you can always call 202-727-9099. You can also send info anonymously to the TEXT TIP LINE by texting 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.
One killed in Sunday morning shooting in Northwest Baltimore
BALTIMORE – A man was shot and killed in the area of the 3700 block of West Rogers Avenue at around 9:30 am on Sunday. Police responding to a 911 call regarding shots fired and a male victim in serious condition arrived on scene to find a single adult male suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound. Police and medical first responders provided treatment to the man, but he was pronounced dead at the scene. Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup. The post One killed in Sunday morning shooting in Northwest Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
28-year-old man arrested for murder at Fairfax County apartment after man found shot dead
BAILEY'S CROSSROADS, Va. — (Editor's Note: The video above is of the previous reporting on this story from Nov. 1, 2022) A 28-year-old man has turned himself in after another man was found shot dead at a Fairfax County apartment building. Phil Asare Darkwah had warrants served for second-degree...
Deputies find 5 dead in Maryland home after shooting report
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — Five adults were found dead in a Maryland home after deputies responded to reports of a shooting, according to the Charles County sheriff. The Charles County Sheriff’s office said in a tweet that deputies responded to the home in La Plata at 4 p.m. Friday in response to the shooting reports. […]
Children Orphaned In Horrific Murder-Suicide That Left Five Dead
Two babies were left orphaned and several families grieving after a man killed the mother of his children, her family and one other person this weekend in Maryland, according to officials and the Daily Mail. Andre Sales, 28, is believed to have entered the La Plata home killing his ex-girlfriend,...
2 teenagers shot, injured in DC
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Two teenagers were shot and injured in Northwest D.C. on Saturday evening. Police responded to the 400 block of O Street Northwest around 5:20 p.m. They found the two teenage boys, and they were taken to the hospital. Police did not say any further details. This is a developing story […]
Boy shot in Northwest DC dies at hospital
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department said officers were looking for someone with two guns who shot a 15-year-old boy in Northwest Friday afternoon. MPD tweeted about the shooting in the 1200 block of 7th St. NW at 5:42 p.m. The tweet said that the person responsible for the shooting the area […]
Two shot and killed inside Oxon Hill grocery store
OXON HILL, MD – Polie responded to the report of two people shot inside the Giant grocery store in the Eastover shopping center on Audrey Lane Friday morning. When police arrived, they found 43-year-old Willie Tate, a security guard working at the store dead and a woman shot. Police learned that Tate, of Fredricksburg was shot and killed by 20-year-old Zaila Akida of District Heights. “The preliminary investigation revealed Tate attempted to prevent Akida from stealing items from the store. During that encounter, Akida pulled out a gun from a backpack and shot Tate. Tate was able to return fire, The post Two shot and killed inside Oxon Hill grocery store appeared first on Shore News Network.
One man dead after officer shoots him in West Baltimore, commissioner says
BALTIMORE -- A Baltimore police officer has shot and killed a man in West Baltimore, according to Baltimore Police Department Commissioner Michael Harrison.The man had been armed with a knife and was assaulting a female on the ground near the intersection of North Fulton Avenue and West Lafayette Avenue around 3:40 p.m., Harrison said.The officer had been sent to the intersection to investigate a report of an armed person and reacted to the sight of the man holding the female at knifepoint, Harrison said. The officer shouted a warning at the man and then shot him, Harrison said.An ambulance took a...
29-Year-Old Woman Shot Inside Vehicle In Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – A 29-year-old woman was shot early this morning in Baltimore. This incident happened on the 1300 Block of North Fremont Avenue . Shortly after 2:30 am, Shot Spotter alerted the Baltimore Police Department. When they arrived at the location, they found the woman inside a vehicle. She was suffering from a single gunshot wound. This case remains under investigation, If you have any information about this incident, please contact Western District detectives at 410-396-2477 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup. The post 29-Year-Old Woman Shot Inside Vehicle In Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
fox5dc.com
Man who fled police responding to weapon complaint at elementary school hit by car on Dulles Toll Road
HERNDON, Va. - A suspect who was fleeing from police along the Dulles Toll Road in Fairfax County is in the hospital after being hit by a car. Fairfax County Police say officers responded to a weapons complaint at Hutchison Elementary School located at 13209 Parcher Avenue in Herndon around 4:09 p.m.
fox5dc.com
DC police investigate homicide after shooting on F Street
WASHINGTON - Authorities are investigating a homicide in northwest D.C. Police say a shooting was reported just before 7:30 a.m. in the 2700 block of F Street. This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.
Authorities identify the 5 people who died in Maryland murder-suicide
LA PLATA, Md. (AP) — A 28-year-old man is suspected of killing his ex-girlfriend, two of her relatives and another man inside a Maryland home before fatally shooting himself, authorities said Saturday.The five deceased individuals were found inside the La Plata residence Friday afternoon when an unidentified homeowner arrived after work, the Charles County Sheriff's Office said in a news release Saturday afternoon.According to a preliminary investigation, the sheriff's office said Andre Sales, 28, entered the home and killed his ex-girlfriend, 21-year-old Sara Mann; her brother, Kai Mann, 18; their mother, Sommaly Mann, 48; and another man who was inside,...
