BALTIMORE, MD – A 16-year-old girl was shot in the back in Northeast Baltimore on Sunday in broad daylight Sunday afternoon. According to the Baltimore Police Department, officers responded to a shots fired 911 call at around 3:50 pm. When they arrived, they found a 16-year-old girl who was shot in the back in the area of 2800 Kentucky Avenue. The girl was transported to an area hospital for treatment. The events around the shooting are not known at this time and police do not have any suspects in custody. Northeast District detectives are asking anyone with information to contact The post 16-year-old girl shot in broad daylight in Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 1 HOUR AGO