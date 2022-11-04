Suspected beating victim found unconscious in Stuart plaza; police seek help

STUART — Stuart police are asking for help in the investigation of a Friday incident in which a man was found unconscious with head injuries, a police spokesman said.

Police about 2 a.m. Friday went to a report of a “man down” in the parking lot of a plaza at the northwest corner of U.S. 1 and Kanner Highway.

“He had a significant injury,” said Lt. Michael Gerwan, Stuart police spokesman. “He wasn't stabbed or shot. He just had head injuries … he looked as if he was beat up.”

The man, who is in his 40s, was flown to HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital in Fort Pierce where he is in critical condition, Gerwan said.

Gerwan said a witness making a U-turn on Kanner Highway saw a man running away from the area, and called police.

“Witnesses stated that they saw a male wearing a red shirt and tan shorts run away from the unconscious male,” Gerwan said. “We're looking for any witnesses to come forward to give a statement about the identity of this person, or what they saw.”

Those with information are asked to contact Detective Joe Calderone at 772-220-3901 or Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers 800-273-TIPS.

Will Greenlee is a breaking news reporter for TCPalm. Follow Will on Twitter @OffTheBeatTweet or reach him by phone at 772-267-7926. E-mail him at will.greenlee@tcpalm.com

