ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stuart, FL

Suspected beating victim found unconscious in Stuart plaza; police seek help

By Will Greenlee, Treasure Coast Newspapers
TCPalm | Treasure Coast Newspapers
TCPalm | Treasure Coast Newspapers
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0B0Pmd_0iywQJgW00

STUART — Stuart police are asking for help in the investigation of a Friday incident in which a man was found unconscious with head injuries, a police spokesman said.

Police about 2 a.m. Friday went to a report of a “man down” in the parking lot of a plaza at the northwest corner of U.S. 1 and Kanner Highway.

“He had a significant injury,” said Lt. Michael Gerwan, Stuart police spokesman. “He wasn't stabbed or shot. He just had head injuries … he looked as if he was beat up.”

The man, who is in his 40s, was flown to HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital in Fort Pierce where he is in critical condition, Gerwan said.

Gerwan said a witness making a U-turn on Kanner Highway saw a man running away from the area, and called police.

“Witnesses stated that they saw a male wearing a red shirt and tan shorts run away from the unconscious male,” Gerwan said. “We're looking for any witnesses to come forward to give a statement about the identity of this person, or what they saw.”

Those with information are asked to contact Detective Joe Calderone at 772-220-3901 or Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers 800-273-TIPS.

Will Greenlee is a breaking news reporter for TCPalm. Follow Will on Twitter @OffTheBeatTweet or reach him by phone at 772-267-7926. E-mail him at will.greenlee@tcpalm.com

If you're a subscriber, thank you. If not, become a subscriber to get the latest breaking news and crime coverage.

Comments / 7

wick stevens
4d ago

Any cameras in the plaza or near the area, across the street, that would get a better description of that attacker? To me this is mighty SERIOUS! I remember the "PSL Stucco Man", a "16:year old black boy from Hobe Sound" ( BOTH dead) and my son, are 40 plus driving down Old Dixie, Stuart ( ALL Stuart events), on a motorcycle, at a stop light, when an " initiation gang" of numerous attackers from the same gang, pulled my son off and beat him, stabbed in the face, left him to die! The only one to live! He has Traumatic Brain Injury to this day!

Reply(2)
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs12.com

Police needs help identifying hit-and-run suspect

JUPITER, Fla. (CBS12) — The Jupiter Police Department needs help identifying the driver of a hit-and-run. The incident occurred on Nov. 4 at 200 S Whitney Dr. around 7 p.m. Officer say the driver is described as a Hispanic male with dark hair and a thin beard around his jawline.
JUPITER, FL
cw34.com

Dolphin Whodunit: Officers looking for thief who stole dolphin statue

VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Detectives with the Vero Beach Police Department are dealing with a whodunit mystery after a dolphin statue was stolen from Riverside Park. Officers said the statue was taken from the northwest volleyball court on Friday morning. The police department is still looking for the thief.
VERO BEACH, FL
treasurecoast.com

ST LUCIE SHERIFF : DETECTIVES IDENTIFY HOMICIDE VICTIM IN EARLY MORNING SHOOTING

ST LUCIE SHERIFF : DETECTIVES IDENTIFY HOMICIDE VICTIM IN EARLY MORNING SHOOTING. Detectives have identified the homicide victim in this morning’s shooting as 23-year-old Vincent Rashawn Green Jr. This appears to be an isolated incident, and detectives do not believe there is any danger to the community. If you have any information related to this incident, please call 772-462-3230 or Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers 1-800-273-TIPS.
FORT PIERCE, FL
WPBF News 25

Man dead after being stabbed at a gas station

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Video Above: A look at today's headlines and weather. An adult male is dead after suffering from stab wounds in West Palm Beach on Saturday. According to deputies, they responded to a referenced stabbing at the Good Samaritan Emergency Center located at the 5000 block of Okeechobee Blvd. around 3:58 p.m.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
sebastiandaily.com

Sebastian man escapes from police custody during burglary investigation

The Sebastian Police Department and the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office searched for a man Friday afternoon who escaped from custody as officers were investigating a burglary. The man, still in handcuffs when he was found in a canal, was identified as 52-year-old Sherman Weston of Sebastian. Police say...
SEBASTIAN, FL
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police: 19 French bulldogs valued at more than $100,000 stolen during home burglary

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Police in Florida are searching for the suspects who stole more than a dozen animals from a home during a break-in. The Port St. Lucie Police Department said in a news release that officers were called for a residential burglary at 11:21 a.m. Friday. Police said the suspects shattered a bedroom window and stole 19 French bulldogs from inside the home. The dogs were valued at more than $100,000.
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
TCPalm | Treasure Coast Newspapers

TCPalm | Treasure Coast Newspapers

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Treasure Coast news and information in Indian River County, Martin County and St. Lucie County, Florida

 http://tcpalm.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy