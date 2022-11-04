Read full article on original website
How to Upgrade to Modern Warfare 2 Vault Edition
Wondering how to upgrade to the Vault Edition of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II? We've got you covered. Now that the highly anticipated launch of Modern Warfare 2 has finally, it's perhaps no surprise that many are wondering if they can still upgrade to the highest-tier version of the game: the Vault Edition. Here's a breakdown of how to upgrade to the Vault Edition of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.
Infinity Ward Cracks Down on Toxic Players in Voice Chat
Players familiar with the Call of Duty franchise know how high-energy voice chat can be. While most players will end up using it for banter with their team, some players will, unfortunately, use it to spew their toxicity. While this is nothing new, it looks like the developers of Modern...
Infinity Ward to Make MW2 Orion Camo Animate Faster
Infinity Ward has listened to the community and will make the Orion camo animate faster after community backlash in Modern Warfare 2. While unlockable skins for guns have been in Call of Duty for years, animated skins are much rarer. There are typically challenges that must be completed to unlock these weapon skins and for the ultimate prize, players will be treated to the Orion camo skin, a space-themed animated skin.
JGOD Reveals 'Most Overpowered' Aim Assist Setting in Modern Warfare 2
It appears the meta aim assist setting to use in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II and Warzone 2.0 may have just been identified by content creator JGOD. As longtime COD players are probably well aware, the series has long had one of the strongest aim assist systems in the shooter genre for those on controller, so long as you had the right settings of course.
How to Claim Free Double XP Tokens in Modern Warfare 2
For those who purchased the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Vault Edition, it appears you now have some free XP Tokens to claim courtesy of Activision. Early on into the highly anticipated launch of MW2, there was some major confusion about a promo concerning the "highest-tier version" of the game players can buy — the $100 Vault Edition. Before the game launched, Activision has a pre-order promo that intended to reward players with tons of XP Tokens for purchasing the Vault Edition exclusively through the Warzone, Vanguard, Black Ops Cold War or Modern Warfare (2019) In-Game Store. As you might expect, many who bought the Vault Edition outside of the game (e.g. PlayStation Store) were pretty upset, so now it appears Activision is giving the bonus to all Vault Edition owners.
Will Warzone 2 be on Steam?
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has been released on all major platforms, but Steam users are wondering whether they'll be able to get their hands on its highly-anticipated battle royale mode. Steam users have every right to feel a little nervous about Call of Duty: Warzone 2 releasing on...
How to Ping in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2
Wondering how to use Pings in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2? Don't worry, we've got you covered. Communication is vital to rack up wins in many multiplayer shooters and Call of Duty is no exception. This is where pinging comes in. A common feature used in many games that provides markers that pinpoint areas of interest and enemies making communication amongst players more efficient.
Warzone Legacy: How Does it Work?
With the release of Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 less than eight days away, Activision has launched a new way for longtime players to celebrate and chronicle their achievements in the original Warzone experience — Warzone Legacy. As seen with other competitive titles such as Valorant, as well as...
Is God of War Ragnarök Coming to Switch?
God of War Ragnarök will release on Nov. 9 — but will we see a Nintendo Switch release?
What is Call of Duty 2023?
Wondering what Call of Duty 2023 will be? We've got you covered. Now that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II has finally been released in full, it's perhaps no surprise that many in the community are wondering what's next. Here's a breakdown of what to expect from Call of Duty in 2023.
Does Storm Point Return in Apex Legends Season 15?
Wondering whether or not Storm Point is set to return in Apex Legends Season 15? We've got you covered. With the launch of Eclipse, not only did the all-new Broken Moon map make its debut, but Storm Point and Kings Canyon were also confirmed to be removed from the standard Battle Royale rotation at least for the first half of the season. As such, it's perhaps no surprise that many are wondering just when the tropical island paradise map is set to return to the fold. Here's a breakdown of when Storm Point is set to return in Apex Legends.
What Time Does God of War Ragnarök Release?
God of War Ragnarök is launching on Nov. 9, but eager players will want to know the exact time the game goes live.
Worst Maps in Call of Duty History
This Call of Duty list is here to break down, reflect and chronicle some of the most absolute abysmal maps to ever debut in the popular multiplayer shooter franchise. With the series' 19th mainline title having now made its debut in Modern Warfare II, here's a breakdown of the worst maps in Call of Duty history.
How Do Chrome Vortexs Work in Fortnite?
One major addition in Fortnite this season has been the Chrome Vortexs throughout the island. Fortnite is in the midst of Chapter 3 Season 4 in the game, with big changes coming throughout the season like the chrome slowly taking over the island. How the chrome vortex works and where players can find them is a big question for gamers.
Activision Teases 'Full Premium' Call of Duty Release Coming in 2023
Activision is planning to drop its "next full premium release" in the Call of Duty series in 2023, the company announced Monday. The announcement was made in Activision's third quarter 2022 results report, seemingly adding some confusion as to what its plans are for the series moving forward. The report...
When Can I Pre-Load God of War Ragnarök?
Those who have pre-ordered God of War Ragnarok have the option to pre-load the game.
Apex Streamer Aceu Calls Out 'Busted' Weapon on Broken Moon
Apex Legends streamer aceu has revealed what he thinks is the most "busted" weapon on Broken Moon, dealing insane amounts of damage to opponents. Apex Legends Season 15 saw a number of new additions that altered the state of the game. From new Legend Catalyst to the brand new map Broken Moon, players have plenty to contend with when hopping into the latest matches.
League of Legends Preseason 2023 Release Date
League of Legends Preseason 2023 officially starts on Nov. 16.
Is The Callisto Protocol on Xbox?
Upcoming survival horror game The Callisto Protocol is set for release on Dec. 2, 2022. But will it be coming to Xbox?
Warzone 2 Price: How Much Will it Cost?
Call of Duty: Warzone 2, much like the original Warzone, will be free to play for all players and can be separately downloaded. There has been a lot of information shown on the newest edition of Warzone, titled Warzone 2. From the newest map, Al Mazrah, to the new way the circle will work, information on Warzone 2 has been well covered, leaving many fans of the long-running series to get excited about getting their hands on the newest edition of Call of Duty's battle royale.
