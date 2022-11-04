ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Megan Thee Stallion Calls Out Drake For ‘Circo Loo’ Lyrics From ‘Her Loss’

By Brandon Caldwell
 4 days ago

Source: Cole Burston / Getty


Drake and 21 Savage released their Her Loss collaborative album on Friday (November 4) and one bar, or rather a series of bars alluding to
Megan Thee Stallion prompted the three-time Grammy Award winner to respond on Twitter.

On “Circo Loco,” Drake raps, “This b*tch lie ’bout getting shots but she still a stallion/She don’t even get the joke, but she still smiling” and then later raps, “Shorty say she graduated, she ain’t learn enough/Play your album, track onе, ’kay, I heard enough.”

While the bar is referencing ass shots, it is also considered a double entendre alluding to Megan’s now highly publicized 2020 shooting allegedly by Tory Lanez .

Megan sent a series of tweets nearly immediately after the song dropped and didn’t hold back.

“I know I’m very popular but y’all gotta stop attaching weak ass conspiracy theories in bars to my name lol,” she began. “N*ggas nor hoes EVER address me or @ me WITH a fact or receipts. I AM CLOUT B*TCH keep sucking my p*ssy.”

She continued, “Stop using my shooting for clout b*tch ass N*ggas! Since when tf is it cool to joke abt women getting shot ! You n*ggas especially RAP N*GGAS ARE LAME! Ready to boycott bout shoes and clothes but dog pile on a black woman when she say one of y’all homeboys abused her.

“And when the mf facts come out remember all y’all h*e ass favorite rappers that stood behind a N*gga that SHOT A FEMALE. People attack me y’all go up for it , i defend myself now I’m doing too much … every time it never ends and this did NOT happen until I came out and said I got shot … y’all don’t fwm okay cool f*ck it bye.”

On Her Loss , Drake sends shots at Adidas, calls Serena Williams’ husband Alexis Ohanian a “groupie” and refers to Kanye West as “the opps” after squashing their beef on behalf of J. Prince last year.

Stream the album featuring a guest appearance from Travis Scott below.

