Recently, I participated in a two-day Summit of Mayors 2022 hosted by the Colorado Municipal League. Forty-seven other mayors were there. They came from all four corners of Colorado and in-between. The towns they represented vary in size from 500 to more than 500,000 citizens. Their roles and responsibilities varied too. One mayor runs a Town without a city manager. Another is a non-voting mayor who also serves as county commissioner. Several are like me, a mayor of a statutory town with a specific set of governing requirements. The majority of mayors at the summit were from home rule towns where townspeople set the rules and procedures for their town’s government. Although roles and locations of the mayors and I may have varied, we all came together with a shared desire to learn from each other, become better at our jobs, gain insight into issues our towns are facing and future opportunities and challenges that might arise for them.

ESTES PARK, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO